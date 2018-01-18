Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine
Customer Reviews of Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine
AMAZING EXPERIENCE - I WOULD TRAVEL TO THIS DEALERSHIP FROM ANYWHERE IN USA
by 01/18/2018on
Wow - I have leased Mercedes for 20 years. Very used to the wonderful service and experience. I bought a Mercedes recently from THIS DEALERSHIP and I was WOW'D by the excellent staff, great deal, personal treatment. RUN don't WALK to this dealership for your next car, and ask for Might Marco (Sales) and Robert M (Finance). The entire staff is wonderful. The experience was fast and no unwanted sales pressure. I am recommending to everyone. I am a corporate executive and the quicker and more efficient the process, the better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy camper
by 01/10/2017on
Traded in my Prius 2014 (from new) for a new RAV4 today 1/9/17 at Beaver Toyota, Saint Augustine. Being a tech guy, I initially visited Beaver's website, where they have many great *dealer discounts* so shopping on line was a breeze where accurate detailed information was available on the discounted 2017 models. They also had a link where you could access your trade-in value, which they graciuosly honored ! My sales rep was mr. Aspen Leaf, who went above and beyond the call of duty in courtesy and professionalism. Mr. George May, Sales Team Leader, was very helpful also, where he honored the Hugh dealer advertised discount (over $3k) in conjuction with the estimated very fair trade-in value quoted from their website (based on black book) Mr.Craig Honake, Insurance Specialist made life feel safer as he updated my insurance within minutes. And last BUT by no means least, mr. Dustin Hughes, Finance Leader, dazzled me with his control of the latest computer technology (and I'm a retired IBM employee) as he made the transaction easy to follow and enjoyable to watch. Overall, I was a very happy camper and that I could present to my wife and our new little doggie a new 2017 RAV4!!! Thanks to all Beaver Toyota team and friendly staff. Larry F The Irish guy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not their problem!
by 08/01/2016on
I would NOT recommend buying form Beaver Toyota of St. Augustine. I purchased my second used car from them only 2 weeks ago. After negotiating with them for almost a week to get them to come down on the price, here I am 2 weeks later and buying a tire for my car. One of the "brand new tires" has a lump in it and I cannot get any help from Beaver Toyota with getting a new tire. I called and talked to my salesman David K., and a service representative. No help. I guess their motto is: Once you drive the vehicle off the lot, it's your problem!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Beware of Service Contracts
by 07/02/2016on
Sales experience was great all the way up to the encounter with the Finance Manager who was too aggressive in selling a Service Contract with the car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Went in for 50k check up, drove home with a new car
by 01/01/2016on
We have now purchase a total of 5 Toyota's for our family from this dealership. Now that it is Beaver Toyota, I am more impressed than ever! Super friendly, no questions as to what you are getting and what you are sighing for. We have had the pleasure of Jeff B. being our sales guy for all this time. He remembers almost everything from years ago even. Makes you feel like a real friend and not just a customer in to buy a car. The funny thing was I went in for a 50K check up and drove out with a new car! Made my day and got a really good deal from Beaver. Thanks again everyone who helped. A & S
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 12/02/2015on
I have purchased several cars in the past, but hands down my experience with Torrie and the Beaver Toyota Family has been the most enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We would buy from again.
by 11/24/2015on
We are really enjoying our new Highlander. Torie Benoit was the reason we bought it at this dealership. We have bought vehicles for many years We know when you go to a car dealership and ask questions that most of the time they will have no answers for you. Torie had all the answers to our questions immediately. She listened to what we were looking for and was knowledgeable, friendly, not pushy, and just a joy to work with. She knew the vehicle inside and out as well as how it stacked up to others in the same class. She can set up all the tech on the vehicle before you even leave the lot. Apart from just selling you a vehicle, she wants to sell you the Right vehicle for your needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer service
by 09/13/2015on
Beaver Toyota was great, what makes them great was our sales consultant, Torie Benoit, it's the people that make the company what it is and she is by far the best auto sales consultant we have ever worked with.
Bait and switch
by 08/13/2015on
Car listed for $22 k for 2 weeks. Car price went down to $21k yesterday morning. Had appt at 10 am today to buy car. Car was still available last night. My brother was coming in too for a 2015 4Runner. Last night.... late... the price jumped $7k. I was sick. Today before my appt my salesman did not answers calls or texts & then Sales Mgr said they sold the car and it left the lot. Really!?! "But you can still Come in" "why can't your brother can still come in" Arrogant and shady! Beaver just Lost a 4Runner 2015 deal and mine. BEWARE of Beaver
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Love my new vehicles
by 08/11/2015on
I had a great experience here this past Sunday. Staff was very friendly and worked with my budget. The sticker price and online price did not match but they went with the online price. Will do business with them in the future. Ryan was a great sales man.
Our New 2015 Toyota RAV4!
by 07/21/2015on
I am absolutely in love with my brand new Toyota RAV4! I had no plans on purchasing a new vehicle yesterday when I brought my 2014 Scion TC in to get an oil change. Kody was amazing, as always, in the service department! Torie was an awesome sales person and did what she could to ensure we got into a vehicle we would be happy with! She was even great with our 7-year old, who always loves our new car! This is our 2nd vehicle purchased from Beaver and I couldn't imagine going anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our new Rav 4
by 07/15/2015on
Torie Benoit and Beaver Toyota really lived up to their ads. They really WOWed us. We went into the dealership expecting to just look around as we knew we were upside down on our trade. We drove off in our new Rav-4 fully pleased with our deal. I highly recommend you check them out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
high pressure sales did not WOW me
by 03/12/2015on
From the get go - high pressure sales tactics (reminded me of the 80's) used to force sale of high end options and extended warranties. Requested copies of signed documents promised but not delivered - was told they were "not needed" or "for dealership purposes only". website vehicle options not available on actual vehicle - manager blamed "third party" web site operator and same manager ignored customer suggested remedy.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
awesome
by 02/15/2015on
I want to say that beaver Toyota has been the only car lot that I didn't get a bad feeling for as soon as the salesman came outside. I am usually a great judge of character and first impressions are lasting for me. We have dealt with many salesman but it never fails at beaver Toyota they have the best... Everyone is friendly even if your not buying from the directly. We have always felt comfortable just popping in to say hi as we often do. We had been working with Robert Harvey (bobby) since I believe november not once did he seem put off by us just coming to look... He always followed up and was completely honest. I wanted to trade my camery in on something else I had the camery just under a year and was reaching my Toyota loyalty mark... Even though I was very eager he never led me wrong knowing the best thing was to wait. He allowed me to dream and just look. Not once did anyone ever make me feel like I was wasting their time. Well the day came last Sunday we went to see maybe it was the time. And yes it was Bobby helped us through all the processes. Let me test drive what ever vehicle I needed to to make sure my purchase was my choice and not the choice that would benefit the company or himself. I purchased the 1784,Tundra and never felt pushed or obligated to buy it. The sales manager was amazing too. Very honest and never made me feel in anyway other then confident. Bobby stayed well after hours till the sale was complete with no complaints at all or even making us feel that we were keeping him there. I would always tell anyone if they are looking to go to beaver Toyota and ask for bobby. Great guy great customer service. THANK YOU BOBBY..... YOU ARE AWESOME
Awesome
by 01/27/2015on
I want to personally thank Aspen, Brett, and the whole Beaver team for making my truck-buying experience a great one! These guys care and know how to treat people. Highly recommend!
Happy customer
by 01/17/2015on
Bobby was great. He worked with us and satisfied our needs. Got a great car and couldn't be happier. Thanks Bobby!
by 01/12/2015on
Had a great experience at this dealership. Shane was very helpful and not pushy at all. Helped me get the vehicle i needed (and really wanted, at great price) ..a new Tundra! So excited. Gonna go get some mud on the tires in this rain!
WOW'd by Beaver Toyota
by 12/20/2014on
Professional Friendly Courteous Attentive are only a few of the attributes I experienced during our recent purchase from Beaver Toyota in St. Augustine FL. At 74 years old my wife and I were very impressed with their low key style of selling cars. All our questions and concerns were answered without the hassle of "I have to go ask my supervisor" you experience at other dealerships. They live up to their motto of "we're gonna WOW ya". We are enjoying our Prius and the follow to our purchase to ensure our satisfaction.
car buying experience
by 12/13/2014on
Great place to buy a vehicle. Sales person Victor was helpful and polite.
Unpleasant experience
by 09/27/2014on
This was the first dealership I visited when I started to think seriously about buying a car within the next several months. At that point, I was really just trying to get information about and evaluate the car I thought I might eventually buy. I made that known and got the usual attempts to convince me to buy now. I don't consider this significant. I returned when I was ready to buy, but made it clear that the current visit was to present the car I wanted to trade in for evaluation and determine the best deal that the dealership could offer. I wasn't having any issues with the salesman, when I made it clear that I absolutely would not buy during that visit under any circumstances, two members of sales management got involved. They refused as "a matter of policy" to put their best offer in writing and became very argumentative and confrontational. They accused me of not being ready to buy if I wouldn't take their best deal on the spot and implied that I was wasting their time if I wasn't ready to buy. Technically, they were right that I wasn't ready because I wasn't on that visit, but I had every intention of buying within a few days and did at another dealership. I acknowledge some culpability for what happened because I guessed incorrectly what the closing time for the dealership was and consequently arrived about a half an hour before closing and stayed a fair amount of time after closing. I understand if this fact contributed to the irritability of the sales management personnel. If they had politely asked me to come back at a more convenient time, I would have willingly done so. In my opinion, my late arrival, while ill advised, doesn't justify the demeaning behavior to which I was subjected. I'm supposed to say whether I would recommend this dealership to a friend or relative. I suppose I wouldn't tell them not see if they could get a good deal, but I'd certainly tell them that I had a very unpleasant experience.
100% Fantastic
by 08/02/2014on
What a great experience it was purchasing our new Prius 2. Started the process by visiting Jacksonville dealerships, then went online to the Beaver website and saw their discount pricing. Made the easy drive from Jacksonville to St. Augustine and it was worth it. Our sales rep, Robert N, was so nice and easy to work with - no pressure and hype - which made the entire transaction headache free :) Brett M, the manager, was genuine and super helpful, and the detail technician made sure our new vehicle was showroom pretty. All the sales reps and receptionists were kind and enthusiastic. I didn't get a chance to sink a few golf balls on the putting green - will make sure to do that when I come back for the first of my complimentary ToyotaCare maintenance visits. Oh, and the free full tank of gas is STILL full! Hooray Prius! Thanks, Beaver Toyota!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
