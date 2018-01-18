5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I want to say that beaver Toyota has been the only car lot that I didn't get a bad feeling for as soon as the salesman came outside. I am usually a great judge of character and first impressions are lasting for me. We have dealt with many salesman but it never fails at beaver Toyota they have the best... Everyone is friendly even if your not buying from the directly. We have always felt comfortable just popping in to say hi as we often do. We had been working with Robert Harvey (bobby) since I believe november not once did he seem put off by us just coming to look... He always followed up and was completely honest. I wanted to trade my camery in on something else I had the camery just under a year and was reaching my Toyota loyalty mark... Even though I was very eager he never led me wrong knowing the best thing was to wait. He allowed me to dream and just look. Not once did anyone ever make me feel like I was wasting their time. Well the day came last Sunday we went to see maybe it was the time. And yes it was Bobby helped us through all the processes. Let me test drive what ever vehicle I needed to to make sure my purchase was my choice and not the choice that would benefit the company or himself. I purchased the 1784,Tundra and never felt pushed or obligated to buy it. The sales manager was amazing too. Very honest and never made me feel in anyway other then confident. Bobby stayed well after hours till the sale was complete with no complaints at all or even making us feel that we were keeping him there. I would always tell anyone if they are looking to go to beaver Toyota and ask for bobby. Great guy great customer service. THANK YOU BOBBY..... YOU ARE AWESOME Read more