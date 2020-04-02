Customer Reviews of Ed Morse Honda all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (312)
Recommend: Yes (
311) No ( 1) sales Rating EXCELLENT SALES TEAM & FINANCE PERSON
Courteous, Helpful, Friendly Service from my salesman Michael Fern to the finance person etc.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fast, efficient nice courteous service
JC was great to work with
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everyone was pleasant. The popcorn was great. In and out!
Larry Malanga was so helpful and professional.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Couldn’t have asked for anything more.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service, very fast and the right information
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating 3 year Old Honda nit seviced for >3years
I took the car in after more then a year since its last service and the Tech mgr recommended several things that need to be up dated because of the age of the car These were completed in the time he gave me
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and courteous service, Thanks to Niko!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast service and they clean car too
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service contact Javier Badia is always pleasant to work with.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Everyone is extremely friendly and knowledgeable. I always ask for Abraham Hernandez. He is so kind, sincere, and always gives me great advice on my car. He is a huge asset to the Honda Corp.
The wait time is actually enjoyable due to your well throughout waiting area.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
I was greeting from a friendly employee, he helped me out with my services with great timing.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly staff, great dealership waiting area, realistic Service Advisors
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating Easy, comfortable environment
Everything was explained to my understanding
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Attention to get me into car I wanted
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating Regular Maintenance Service
Appointment time honored. Service representative's honesty and courtesy. No effort to up-sell anything unnecessarily.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nick, was very acknowledge able and treated us with respect.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating Oil Change & tire rotation
on time, and complete.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lenny was awesome . He listen to my needs
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating Great service department at Ed Morse Honda.
Great service agent that provided his excellent knowledge to help me make the choices easy about checking all aspects of my personal vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating
My sales lady! She was great. Wasn’t pushy and was very knowledgeable
