Coastal Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler
Today 9:00 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Coastal Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
Avoid this Dealership.
by 03/18/2021on
We went in to purchase a vehicle for my wife. She was very put off by some staff members. We didn't like the attitude. Foreign languages were spoke to hide whatever. We found it rude. Bottom line. 2 out 4 we looked at in my opinion had mechanical problems. My wife is an ex Air Force mechanic. FYI
service Rating
Great service and dealership
by 08/21/2019on
We broke down on the interstate Our car was towed to Coastal, Our problem was correctly diagnosed and repaired.. The Service manager Clay communicated with us and was sensitive to our predicament. We would highly recommend this dealership for personal service,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
0 new, 55 used, 0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership