Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Coastal Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler

Coastal Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler

Visit dealer’s website 
1724 W Jefferson St, Quincy, FL 32351
Today 9:00 AM - 6:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Coastal Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
2 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Avoid this Dealership.

by Brian Gilbert on 03/18/2021

We went in to purchase a vehicle for my wife. She was very put off by some staff members. We didn't like the attitude. Foreign languages were spoke to hide whatever. We found it rude. Bottom line. 2 out 4 we looked at in my opinion had mechanical problems. My wife is an ex Air Force mechanic. FYI

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and dealership

by Rich on 08/21/2019

We broke down on the interstate Our car was towed to Coastal, Our problem was correctly diagnosed and repaired.. The Service manager Clay communicated with us and was sensitive to our predicament. We would highly recommend this dealership for personal service,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
55 cars in stock
0 new55 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500 Classic
Ram 1500 Classic
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Charger
Dodge Charger
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for