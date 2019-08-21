We broke down on the interstate Our car was towed to Coastal, Our problem was correctly diagnosed and repaired.. The Service manager Clay communicated with us and was sensitive to our predicament. We would highly recommend this dealership for personal service,
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
