Land Rover Fort Lauderdale

400 W Copans Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(844) 678-8945
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Land Rover Fort Lauderdale

4.3
Overall Rating
(6)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (1)
sales Rating

Best Dealership Experience Ever

by Ironman_GA on 11/15/2018

Over the years,I have purchased many cars, and dealt with many dealerships. My experience with Land Rover Ft. Lauderdale was by far the best one I have ever had. Their efforts from the very beginning were to insure that their customer comes first. They even went above and beyond, to make sure we got the best deal possible. A first class experience from our arrival on the lot, to our departure in a Range Rover Velar. Many, many thanks to our professional and friendly salesperson Peter Penaherrera, and also to Jessica in Finance. You guys are the Best. We have found a dealership we will be working with for a long time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mrs Downs

by Carla Downs on 03/13/2019

After shopping for a couple of weeks we came back to Land Rover as it is the best dealership in the Fort Lauderdale area . We ended up leasing the car here and we were super happy with the attention . The customer service in the service department is SUPERB ! Linda my service manager could not be more helpful !!! I keep coming over because I know she is going to solve any issues I have . The complementary car loaner is a plus !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Experience

by Jay FLL on 12/05/2018

Smooth and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My Purchase

by DShanks on 10/20/2018

Great experience with a great sales rep. She was helpful and the process was smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly and Helpful

by Ciramos on 10/16/2018

I had a very good experience at Land Rover Ft Lauderdale. Both Terry and Jeff were helpful friendly and made the process very easy. I love my new car and I am glad I went to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Poor Inefficient Service

by Jhch888 on 09/12/2018

Worst Service ever; it took 2 weeks to return my car from a basic oil change service. Plus, they charge you for a premium amount of money but doesnt give u a premium service. Really unacceptable for being “land rover” i have mercedes, bmw and their service its outstanding.. really dissapointing service.. again..THE WORST!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Land Rover of Ft. Lauderdale

by cdnhockeydad on 08/31/2018

Horrible! Made an appointment for service and was told if I wanted to wait the car would be available in 3 hours but if i wanted to drop off it would take 5 days!! Then I got a long story about how they didn't have enough service capacity to service all of the vehicles they have sold!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exceptional Service Buying a Pre-Owned Range Rover

by carriemock on 05/04/2018

5++++ STARS FOR MARCIO SCHILLING & Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale My recent purchase of a pre-owned Range Rover was made possible because of the high level of professionalism & exceptional service provided to me by everyone at at Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale, especially salesman Marcio Schilling. I initially inquired about the Range Rover on-line & received an immediate response. Mario was extremely responsive and consistently went above and beyond "the call of duty" Mario instructed me in reserving the car on-line which allowed me 72 hours to make arrangements to fly to Ft Lauderdale, test drive, and ultimately purchase the vehicle. Over the next 2 days Mario responded quickly and proficiently to all of my (many,many) questions. He went so far as to take additional photos and send them to me when I asked specific details about the condition of the interior. Mario, the finance department, & the sales manager, Scott had everything prepared for my arrival. As promised, they had me "out the door" in less than 1 hour! Mario ensured that the car was detailed and the gas tank filled prior to my arrival. He even assisted me in setting up the blue-tooth and the navigation system! Everyone I came in contact with at the dealership treated me with genuine kindness & the utmost professionalism. Purchasing a pre-owned car at Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale was an enjoyable, uplifting & rewarding experience. My sincere gratitude to all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Horrific Experience/ Ripped OFF

by Plantmichael on 02/04/2018

Do not conduct any business with Land Rover Ft Lauderdale.PLEASE PLEASE stay away from them.Edwin Nieves is the car salesman that scammed me out of thousands.He should never be allowed to work at a dealership again.STAY away from him.The sales managers at this dealership were aware of the deception and allowed it to happen.DO NOT CONDUCT BUSINESS with them.They have been reported to Land Rover Corporate for unethical behavior and possible fraud.Also complaints have been filed with the proper authorities.Stay away from them!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

RANGE ROVER VELAR PURCHASE

by JohnGrace on 10/27/2017

The sales representative was professional and honored undertakings made during the sales process, working with him was a pleasant experience... out of ten I would give him a nine (in my mind nobody gets ten). The only blip in the process was with the condition of the vehicle, before leaving the dealership I noticed a small dent in the bodywork and while there was an immediate offer to fix it to my satisfaction and take the vehicle back if I wasn't satisfied the fact that the dealerships QA didn't catch it does not speak highly of there preparation regime... someone should have seen it !!.... it is because of this that I award the dealership four out of five stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Range Rover Sport Purchase

by Roryc179 on 10/21/2017

I found a beautiful red with white interior certified preowned Range Rover Sport online Listed at Land Rover Range Rover of Fort Lauderdale. So I decided to drive about 30 miles north to go check it out. I was walking around outside checking out other vehicles when Aaron Wallach approached me. I told Aaron why I was at the dealership today. He showed me the SUV I was interested in. I took it for test drive and it was great ride. Aaron took the time to explain how CPO at Land Rover works . Needless to say, I was sold on the performance of the Range Rover Sport. Aaron was very professional, it did not feel like the typical sales pressure of a dealership to buy. Aaron said “think about it & whenever your ready I’ll be here”. He gave me his business card and I drove away. Week later, I was back at the dealership to buy the Range Rover. Their process was seamless very easy. I highly recommend visiting Land Rover/Range Rover at Fort Lauderdale if you’re interested in purchasing or leasing a Range Rover or Land Rover. It was worth the drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Dept

by MLG3051 on 08/07/2017

Lynda, the service advisor went above and beyond my expectations. She was courteous and delivered what she promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by mschiss on 12/05/2016

Sharrone at Landrover Fort Lauderdale went the extra mile for us. I want to commmend him for his expert service and support.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New Purchase

by Clem122 on 08/04/2016

Salesman was amazing. He made the process painless and stress free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

great experience as usual

by adnyl12 on 08/02/2016

I have never had a bad experience with michael or the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

An A+ Experience

by stu454LR on 07/21/2016

This was my second sales experience with a Land Rover dealer. LRFL did not disappoint. Peter made sure that the transaction went smoothly, from getting me approved for a loan to having an Uber meet me at the airport. An excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Over the top

by joeljoel91 on 07/17/2016

This is how it should be at every dealership. They are fantistic and my sales person Bill was outstanding. thank you guys you are the best

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service!

by Lelebarros on 07/12/2016

I really recommend land rover ft lauderdale, they are accurate, on time, extremelly professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of a New Range Rover Sport

by EB52rover on 06/26/2016

Love our new Range Rover Sport. Martin and Fort Lauderdale Land Rover made purchasing our new vehicle a pleasure. Quick, easy, friendly and an overall great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service.

by Lydiatdb on 05/12/2016

Taking my car in for service is stress free Ariel my service manager. He makes it a seamless process, keeps me updated and the car is always ready when stated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service with Nail in tire

by Long1334 on 05/11/2016

Was traveling for the day over in Ft Lauderdale and got a nail in my tire. Called the dealership and they said come on in. Our service rep took care of us in a timely manner and we were very please with her service. Was out of there rather quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
