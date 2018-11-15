Over the years,I have purchased many cars, and dealt with many dealerships. My experience with Land Rover Ft. Lauderdale was by far the best one I have ever had.
Their efforts from the very beginning were to insure that their customer comes first. They even went above and beyond, to make sure we got the best deal possible.
A first class experience from our arrival on the lot, to our departure in a Range Rover Velar.
Many, many thanks to our professional and friendly salesperson Peter Penaherrera, and also to Jessica in Finance. You guys are the Best. We have found a dealership we will be working with for a long time.
After shopping for a couple of weeks we came back to Land Rover as it is the best dealership in the Fort Lauderdale area .
We ended up leasing the car here and we were super happy with the attention .
The customer service in the service department is SUPERB !
Linda my service manager could not be more helpful !!! I keep coming over because I know she is going to solve any issues I have .
The complementary car loaner is a plus !!
Worst Service ever; it took 2 weeks to return my car from a basic oil change service. Plus, they charge you for a premium amount of money but doesnt give u a premium service. Really unacceptable for being “land rover” i have mercedes, bmw and their service its outstanding.. really dissapointing service.. again..THE WORST!!!!
Horrible! Made an appointment for service and was told if I wanted to wait the car would be available in 3 hours but if i wanted to drop off it would take 5 days!! Then I got a long story about how they didn't have enough service capacity to service all of the vehicles they have sold!
Exceptional Service Buying a Pre-Owned Range Rover
by carriemock on 05/04/2018
5++++ STARS FOR MARCIO SCHILLING & Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale
My recent purchase of a pre-owned Range Rover was made possible because of the high level of professionalism & exceptional service provided to me by everyone at at Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale, especially salesman Marcio Schilling.
I initially inquired about the Range Rover on-line & received an immediate response. Mario was extremely responsive and consistently went above and beyond "the call of duty"
Mario instructed me in reserving the car on-line which allowed me 72 hours to make arrangements to fly to Ft Lauderdale, test drive, and ultimately purchase the vehicle.
Over the next 2 days Mario responded quickly and proficiently to all of my (many,many) questions. He went so far as to take additional photos and send them to me when I asked specific details about the condition of the interior.
Mario, the finance department, & the sales manager, Scott had everything prepared for my arrival. As promised, they had me "out the door" in less than 1 hour!
Mario ensured that the car was detailed and the gas tank filled prior to my arrival. He even assisted me in setting up the blue-tooth and the navigation system!
Everyone I came in contact with at the dealership treated me with genuine kindness & the utmost professionalism.
Purchasing a pre-owned car at Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale was an enjoyable, uplifting & rewarding experience.
My sincere gratitude to all.
Do not conduct any business with Land Rover Ft Lauderdale.PLEASE PLEASE stay away from them.Edwin Nieves is the car salesman that scammed me out of thousands.He should never be allowed to work at a dealership again.STAY away from him.The sales managers at this dealership were aware of the deception and allowed it to happen.DO NOT CONDUCT BUSINESS with them.They have been reported to Land Rover Corporate for unethical behavior and possible fraud.Also complaints have been filed with the proper authorities.Stay away from them!!!
The sales representative was professional and honored undertakings made during the sales process, working with him was a pleasant experience... out of ten I would give him a nine (in my mind nobody gets ten). The only blip in the process was with the condition of the vehicle, before leaving the dealership I noticed a small dent in the bodywork and while there was an immediate offer to fix it to my satisfaction and take the vehicle back if I wasn't satisfied the fact that the dealerships QA didn't catch it does not speak highly of there preparation regime... someone should have seen it !!.... it is because of this that I award the dealership four out of five stars.
I found a beautiful red with white interior certified preowned Range Rover Sport online Listed at Land Rover Range Rover of Fort Lauderdale. So I decided to drive about 30 miles north to go check it out. I was walking around outside checking out other vehicles when Aaron Wallach approached me. I told Aaron why I was at the dealership today. He showed me the SUV I was interested in. I took it for test drive and it was great ride. Aaron took the time to explain how CPO at Land Rover works . Needless to say, I was sold on the performance of the Range Rover Sport. Aaron was very professional, it did not feel like the typical sales pressure of a dealership to buy. Aaron said “think about it & whenever your ready I’ll be here”. He gave me his business card and I drove away. Week later, I was back at the dealership to buy the Range Rover. Their process was seamless very easy. I highly recommend visiting Land Rover/Range Rover at Fort Lauderdale if you’re interested in purchasing or leasing a Range Rover or Land Rover. It was worth the drive.
This was my second sales experience with a Land Rover dealer. LRFL did not disappoint. Peter made sure that the transaction went smoothly, from getting me approved for a loan to having an Uber meet me at the airport. An excellent experience.
Was traveling for the day over in Ft Lauderdale and got a nail in my tire. Called the dealership and they said come on in. Our service rep took care of us in a timely manner and we were very please with her service. Was out of there rather quickly.
