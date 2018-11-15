sales Rating

5++++ STARS FOR MARCIO SCHILLING & Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale My recent purchase of a pre-owned Range Rover was made possible because of the high level of professionalism & exceptional service provided to me by everyone at at Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale, especially salesman Marcio Schilling. I initially inquired about the Range Rover on-line & received an immediate response. Mario was extremely responsive and consistently went above and beyond "the call of duty" Mario instructed me in reserving the car on-line which allowed me 72 hours to make arrangements to fly to Ft Lauderdale, test drive, and ultimately purchase the vehicle. Over the next 2 days Mario responded quickly and proficiently to all of my (many,many) questions. He went so far as to take additional photos and send them to me when I asked specific details about the condition of the interior. Mario, the finance department, & the sales manager, Scott had everything prepared for my arrival. As promised, they had me "out the door" in less than 1 hour! Mario ensured that the car was detailed and the gas tank filled prior to my arrival. He even assisted me in setting up the blue-tooth and the navigation system! Everyone I came in contact with at the dealership treated me with genuine kindness & the utmost professionalism. Purchasing a pre-owned car at Land Rover of Ft Lauderdale was an enjoyable, uplifting & rewarding experience. My sincere gratitude to all. Read more