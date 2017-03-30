5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had leased a BMW 750li from them because they offered the best price and were willing to negotiate, after two happy years with my BMW and not once in the shop (very surprising form a car that has so many electronics) I received a phone call from a gentle men, he is a sales associate of Vista BMW and wow I have never been more impressed of customer service, he called to ask if I was ready to turn the car in, in two to three weeks, if we had any questions as to what needed to be done before we did so and then proceeded to ask if we were interested in getting another BMW. I explained to him that it was a long drive for us since we live in Miami and he with out any contract in place drove down a new 2009 BMW 750li so i could take a look at it. He walked into my office and we talked about nonsense at no moment did he force the car conversation, then we went to test drive it and he explain to me that it might be more than my lease now but that don't worry because "I'm gonna take care of you". I proceeded to call Mercedes Benz and they were arrogant and told me there car was better and had higher quality (sorry but BMW driving experience is like no other, Mercedes doesn't compete) and when one of there sales associates came to my office to show me the car i explained to tcome in and she leased an sl63 amg for $3400, so you know that Mercedes is a better car", OK hem that i did not want to pay more than X amount of dollars and they replied "well you know we only have 9 left and i mean we lease the s63 for $3,600 a month" honestly do they think i give a crap of how much some multimillionaire pays for there for there car, i felt they were trying to intermediate into paying more for the car than i could afford or whats its worth. Im still waiting for numbers to come back from both dealerships but again Vista BMW has real people that want what is best for you they aren't tying to screw you out of your money hope you could have the same experience as I did. Read more