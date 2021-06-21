5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased a beautiful 2021 Metallic Blue and Ivory Hybrid Insight Touring sedan. My wife and I love it. We did a lot of research and chose Hendrick Auto because it fit our needs for safety, comfort and quiet. But also because of the excellent sales service provided by Jay Jean who I would recommend to anyone looking for a friendly customer oriented experience. We had a 2012 Accord which we liked very much and find that the transition to the Insight was wonderful! The handling is outstanding and we find no problem running it in Eco mode even on our notoriously crowded I-95 corridor. Read more