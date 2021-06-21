Customer Reviews of Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach
Great Sales Service!!!
by 06/21/2021on
Omar Hashmi was an excellent salesperson and a big help in the purchase of my new Honda CR-V. He is very knowledgeable on all Honda cars. My Honda experience with Omar was tremendous. I highly recommend him on all future purchases.
Great Sales Service!!!
by 06/21/2021on
Omar Hashmi was an excellent salesperson and a big help in the purchase of my new Honda CR-V. He is very knowledgeable on all Honda cars. My Honda experience with Omar was tremendous. I highly recommend him on all future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Fun experience!
by 06/12/2021on
My sales rep Joseph Jean has to be the most patient person on the planet. It took me a long time to decide on which car (loved both the CRV and the HRV). He never rushed me, carefully reviewed all the features of both cars, let me have multiple test drives, answered all my questions. Additionally the dealership supported him and provided great back up when I was ready. I highly recommend Joseph and the Hendrick Honda Pompano dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Dealer of All
by 06/10/2021on
Another great experience at Hendrick Honda with Mansur Khawaja. Both my wife and I drove away with new 2021 Honda's. Great service, pricing and no long drawn out processes. A great dealership to do business with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Car buying experience
by 06/06/2021on
I had shopped at least 3 other dealerships and was weary of the experience. I walked into the dealership with the hope that I would have a better experience. The dealership and particularly Christian Jimenez exceeded my expectations. No pushy sales and knowledge of the car I wanted was outstanding.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best sales experience ever!
by 05/26/2021on
I was completely satisfied with Laphne Gilliard and the finance manager, Ari is the hardest working gentleman on the team. Car is solid and employees were delightful. Will recommend Hendricks to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 05/24/2021on
Fair prices and friendly staff! Scott and Terry were great and I would definitely recommend using them when you get your next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda purchase
by 05/16/2021on
John Budree was excellent in negotiation my purchase. Would highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 05/14/2021on
We had a great purchasing experience at Hendrick Honda. Our sales man Omar was extremely helpful. He was very professional, treated us with respect and explained to us all the great benefits of buying a Honda product, and explained to us how to program all the features on our Pilot.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My Two Favorite
by 05/08/2021on
Stas Bryant and Kerry Bromery are by for the Best to work with when it comes to purchasing a car they are polite, helpful, patient and about making the whole experience about you being satisfied. I always look forward to seeing them anytime I visit the dealership. They always make me feel welcome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best Car Shopping Experience Ever!
by 05/07/2021on
I despise shopping for cars, but this experience was the best ever! Kept within our budget. Fair price on our trade. And even delivered the car to our door! Mansur Khawaja was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Go Hendrick Honda Team!
by 05/02/2021on
Devon Spady made my car buying experience a pleasant one. He is very knowledgeable and patient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
smooth purchase
by 04/29/2021on
I really enjoyed the the time I spent there purchasing my vehicle. The salesman was very friendly and engaging, really tried to make you feel like part of the family. Very helpful in helping me understand what I am getting into and what are my options. Very relaxed demeanor made the atmosphere feel very friendly. Great experience overall.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Easy experience
by 04/28/2021on
I had a great experience with Joseph Longo at Hendrick Honda. He was relatable and patient as we worked through all the details and decisions I had to make and I left with a great deal. I highly recommend him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 04/16/2021on
Great experience, sales representative was very helpful & friendly. Will definitely recommend my friends. Sales rep: Mansur Khawaja
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
My new blue hybrid Insight
by 04/13/2021on
Purchased a beautiful 2021 Metallic Blue and Ivory Hybrid Insight Touring sedan. My wife and I love it. We did a lot of research and chose Hendrick Auto because it fit our needs for safety, comfort and quiet. But also because of the excellent sales service provided by Jay Jean who I would recommend to anyone looking for a friendly customer oriented experience. We had a 2012 Accord which we liked very much and find that the transition to the Insight was wonderful! The handling is outstanding and we find no problem running it in Eco mode even on our notoriously crowded I-95 corridor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy Honda Day
by 03/25/2021on
My experience with Hendricks Honda was one of the best experiences I had when leasing a new car. The sales person was not only knowledgeable but extremely courteous. He made the transaction painless. He took the time to show me all about my new car. If I could give the whole team the highest rating I would.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No hassle
by 03/23/2021on
I have been leasing from Hendrick's Honda in Pompano Beach FL for several years. Everyone and every time I have had courteous and professional service from all involved. I would like to commend most specially Ms.Laphney Gaillard who was the sales/leasing consultant who guided me through the leasing process. kudos and 10⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Happy customer.
by 03/23/2021on
Very professional and helpful. I was dealing with Stas Bryant. Would always return to this location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 03/21/2021on
I had a great experience at Hendrick working with the team to get me the exact car that I desired. They worked effortlessly to accommodate my budget. Aristi Santiago was my salesman and he is not only professional but he’s a good person and was great to work with! He went out of his way to accommodate me. I appreciate Hendrick Honda for giving me such a great experience and highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Honda Dealership in South Florida
by 03/12/2021on
I have leased and purchased three cars from Hendrick Honda since 2016 and have always found them to be a pleasure to deal with. They always manage to give me the lowest price for each vehicle while maintaining excellent customer service and a friendly relationship. Most recently I purchased a Honda HRV Sport vehicle from Stas Bryant (with excellent support from the sales director Kerry) and have only high praise for his responsiveness, his friendliness, his attention to detail, and his integrity throughout the process. The service department is also outstanding in my experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service
by 03/11/2021on
I appreciate the effort of the team to give me the best deal, specifically to Stas Bryant and Kerry Bromery, you guys are the best. I’m so happy with my new CRV!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
At Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach, a premier Ft Lauderdale area franchised Honda dealership, we conduct every business transaction with honesty and integrity. We have a full service, state of the art automotive facility comprised of a new car sales department, pre-owned sales department, fleet sales department and a complete automotive sales and service facility.
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach is a proud member of the Hendrick Automotive Group, and we proudly display our entire pre-owned inventory selection on Hendrickcars.com. Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach operates from their beautiful facilities at 5381 N. Federal Highway, US 1, in Pompano Beach Florida, which is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. We serve Pompano, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Lauderdale-By-The -Sea and Fort Lauderdale.
1 Comments