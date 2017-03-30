Vista BMW Pompano Beach
Dishonest Used Car Salespeople
by 03/30/2017on
I bought a 2011 BMW 535 from Milson at Vista BMW. He told me the car was in great shape, and if there were any issues with it, Vista BMW would have just send it to the dealer auction. Milson said it passed a 180 point inspection and was still under CPO warranty. So I bought the car, and drove it to my mechanic. My mechanic found several fault codes on the car and noticed chunks of rubber falling off a tire. I emailed Milson the fault codes and pictures of the tire. He said the damage to the tire could have been caused when I drove it home, and they would not fix the tire. He also said the fault codes were not covered in the safety inspection and were not covered under CPO warranty. He said the decision was up to his manager, and there was nothing he could do. DO NOT Trust these dirty used car salespeople.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exceptional experience with Reid Z. at Vista
by 06/12/2013on
From start to end my experience with Reid Z. at Vista BMW was exceptional. Vista BMW is a 15 hour drive from me so I was very hesitant to even consider purchasing a car from Vista. Patrick G. fielded my initial inquires promptly and completely after which I began to work with Reid. I explained that I was remote and so there was a lot of risk and expense involved in purchasing a car from Vista. Reid assured me that everything would go smooth and all risk would be mitigated by having everything in writing. A week later after exemplary communication via email and phone I flew to Vista BMW. The car was just as Reid had said with no surprises. David H. in finance understood that I was anxious to start my long drive home and he was able to get all the paperwork done in short order. The next day Reid called to check that I had safely made it home and that I was completely satisfied with the car. Vista handled all the titling and registration for my home state. Joy M. in the title department continued the high level of communication and I never once wondered what was going on with my title, registration and plates. Today my plates arrived along with a refund for some of the title and registration fees that were collected from me but not spent. I couldn't be happier with my car buying experience at Vista BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease
by 08/13/2011on
I had leased first a 750Li and a year later after my wife was given the runaround at Mercedes of Fort Lauderdale, we leased a 328i from Vista. Both experiences were A1.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It has me going back!!! Great Experience!!
by 06/24/2009on
I had leased a BMW 750li from them because they offered the best price and were willing to negotiate, after two happy years with my BMW and not once in the shop (very surprising form a car that has so many electronics) I received a phone call from a gentle men, he is a sales associate of Vista BMW and wow I have never been more impressed of customer service, he called to ask if I was ready to turn the car in, in two to three weeks, if we had any questions as to what needed to be done before we did so and then proceeded to ask if we were interested in getting another BMW. I explained to him that it was a long drive for us since we live in Miami and he with out any contract in place drove down a new 2009 BMW 750li so i could take a look at it. He walked into my office and we talked about nonsense at no moment did he force the car conversation, then we went to test drive it and he explain to me that it might be more than my lease now but that don't worry because "I'm gonna take care of you". I proceeded to call Mercedes Benz and they were arrogant and told me there car was better and had higher quality (sorry but BMW driving experience is like no other, Mercedes doesn't compete) and when one of there sales associates came to my office to show me the car i explained to tcome in and she leased an sl63 amg for $3400, so you know that Mercedes is a better car", OK hem that i did not want to pay more than X amount of dollars and they replied "well you know we only have 9 left and i mean we lease the s63 for $3,600 a month" honestly do they think i give a crap of how much some multimillionaire pays for there for there car, i felt they were trying to intermediate into paying more for the car than i could afford or whats its worth. Im still waiting for numbers to come back from both dealerships but again Vista BMW has real people that want what is best for you they aren't tying to screw you out of your money hope you could have the same experience as I did.
VISTA BMW of POMPANO is the worst car dealership!
by 05/15/2009on
Find somewhere else to by a used car. I drove to VISTA BMW of Pompano Beach in about two hours via a one-way rental to purchase a used BMW 325i. After dropping off the rental, I was picked up from the car rental office in the car I was about to purchase around 4pm. After two hours filling out paperwork, I went outside to accept the car and found fresh deep scratches on the rear window and on the roof of the car, including the antenna. I understand these things happen as I once worked at a dealership. I offered to drive a loaner or a rental car back to Tampa because I had to work the next morning. I could drive back the following weekend and pick the car up after it was repaired. But for some reason, the people at VISTA BMW were unwilling to to do this. The sales manager began by offering me $200 to go get it fixed myself. I informed him that I was familiar enough with auto repairs to know that the repairs this car needed would cost significantly more than $200. He then began raising the offer to $400, then $600, and finally $750. After repeatedly turning him down, he offered to sell me one of the other cars he had in stock. I looked at all of the cars he had to offer, but none of them had the same options and low mileage. I had been shopping for three weeks before finding this car; I wasn't going to settle for anything less. So after resigning myself to the fact that this situation was not going to get resolved, I bought a Mercedes Benz C230 that was on the lot and got the hell out of there. To put it mildly, VISTA BMW SUCKS! VISTA BMW does not care about their customers, the only thing that matters to them is the almighty dollar and how they can get their hands on yours. I highly recommend no one ever go near VISTA BMW. VISTA BMW is just a bunch of [violative content deleted] looking to take your money.
Deal with Louis Costales the sales MGR for the best price
by 03/13/2008on
I had a 2001 lexus when I decided I wanted to get a 535i I went to Bramen BMW and Pembroke Pines I felt I was not getting enough for my trade and didnt trust them, so I continued shopping from Miami to West Palm Beach when I stopped at Vista Bmw In Pompano Beach. I stopped in I was pleasently greated by a salesperson who showed me the car and drove me than he introduced me to the MGR Louis I have bought many cars in my lifetime and I never felt as comfertable as I did with Louis. He gave me the best price up front and he found a buyer for my car. I recomend if you are shopping stop in this is the only dealership where I could deal direct with the manager and cut all bs. I will recomend you call him befor you buy.
open to negotiation
by 02/06/2008on
I leased a 2006 Z4 with this guys and, overall, it was a good experience. I was a bit surprised with the "games" they played, just like other non-luxury dealers... they give you a price, discuss it with the managet, etc... all that scenes.