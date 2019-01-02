1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have bought many cars and I can truly say that this dealership has cornered the market on HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE. My story: Went to look at a Jeep Cherokee and really liked a White Cherokee Limited. My salesmans name was Jeff D. Nice guy but really didnt know much about the product or pay attention to my requests. We agreed on a car and I asked what the rebate was. I was told $1000,00. He had asked me what I wanted to put down and I said nothing but would do a $1000 if he gave me 30 days. He said no problem. Went into finance and learned that the rebate was $500.00, he never told them about the 30 days to hold down and on top of this he had charged me full invoice for the car. Something that should have been negotiated. SNEEKY. Anyway they ended up taking $500 off the top and gave me till end of month, 6 days, for $1000. To top it off they are one of the only dealerships I know of that will only give you $30 in gas when you buy a new truck. That's right thanks for my half of tank of gas. Called spoke to a manager who said O'WELL. We got our money you got the car. Live with it. STAY AWAY FROM MASSEY-YARDLEY. THERE ARE PLENTY OF DEALERSHIPS THAT CARE ABOUT CUSTOMER SERVICE. NOT THEM Read more