Awesome!
by 02/01/2019on
Quick fast, great price, no hassle. In and out the door with the vehicle. Everything was smooth and I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone. Make car buying and servicing your vehicle easy! And they have a quick oil change lane open everyday to get in and out!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 12/04/2018on
After having a bad experience at another dealer , I was pleasantly surprised at the service I received. Honest, courteous, friendly. Roger, my salesman, walked me through the whole process.
The best team dodge has.
by 09/26/2018on
Mr Yardley must be extremely proud of his dealerships team because they are the best I have seen at what they do from Brian and Helen in the service department, Lisa and Dave in the collision department to Kim in Fiance and Anthony is sales as well as Greg the sales floor manager. All these folk have elevated my perception of what a dealership is and I hold the Dodge brand in such a high regard because of them especially Anthony. He sold my wife and I a brand new Dodge Journey in May of 2017 and just sold my father who has been a Ford man for practically his whole life a 2018 Dodge Ram atan amazing price. It is fair to say that this whole team has earned my familys trust and business for a long time and you know what they say perception is reality and my reality with these guys is awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experiance ever!!
by 06/05/2018on
I want to thank Greg and his team on providing me with the best purchase experience ever. I'm a Manager in the auto industry for 30 plus years and haven't bought a car outside of my own dealer group for many years. Greg had the right car and made it super easy and convenient to get my car and accommodate me on every level. I will be sending anyone I know to his dealership and haven't stopped telling everyone what a great experience I had... Thank you again for all of your attention. Sincerely, Russ J Bennett
Sale
by 06/05/2018on
Mervin (the salesman) is very friendly and efficient. In just 15 minutes he had a very good approach at what I was looking for. No wasting time. Excellent.
Great Experience!
by 03/16/2018on
Treated me like a real person and made the car buying experience easy - Thank you!
Roger that!
by 02/23/2018on
My first time buying a car, and could not have been a better experience. Speaking to them on the phone the night before to see if the car was still available, and then being greeted by Roger. A top salesman! I asked him to film a video on my phone for me to send back to my Dad in the UK. I thought he would have done a quick 10 second job, but he ended up filming a feature length clip with great commentary that I will be submitting to the Cannes film festival!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Go Here...
by 02/20/2018on
We have been coming to this dealership for over 3 years now. Each time has been a hassle-free experience. With that said, we have purchased 2 Jeeps from them. They try really hard to work with you and get you what you want.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Experience
by 02/14/2018on
I Bought a Ram 2500 HD Bighorn, it is a tall 4x4 and i was not tall enough to get into it for a test drive, My sales rep Derrick West went above and beyound to help me, he went and got a step ladder so i could get in, he showed me the function of every knob or button, after the test drive he expedited the instalation of the only accessory i purchased (Nerf Bars) he even helped with the detailing prior to turning the keys over to me. the Finance person explaind everything in a way I understood. I have bought many vehicles in my life, but, other than my first car this has been the best experience yet
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy transaction
by 02/12/2018on
I knew the vehicle i wanted and I knew what I wanted to pay for it. The team at Massey Yardley make the deal quick and painless.
Made a purchase and based on the experience would do so sagain
by 01/31/2018on
Derek was attentive and professional in our initial interactions. He was professional and on time with his follow ups. Ultimately I purchased a car that I originally had no intention of buying due to the color. Very easy process with an easy going sales department and no hard selling tactics. Overall,- a pleasure so far.
Awesome experience
by 01/01/2017on
My wife and I went in to purchase a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. We already had secured financing and a vehicle price via USAA car buying service. Massey Yardley not only beat the price, they were able to lower our financing percentage. They were friendly and made sure that we left with a Jeep that we totally happy with. I will be back in 2 1/2 years to buy another Jeep.
Unexpected deal
by 10/29/2016on
I was not really in the market for a new car when I got a cold call from Austin at Massey Yardley. He called because he was new and was assigned to me because my salesman from 2 years ago when I bought my Chrysler Town and Country was no longer working there. He was professional and pleasant so I set an appointment to go look. I had always liked the Challenger and he showed me one that was just my style. I knew what I needed and in rather short order with the Sales Manager's help we agreed on the deal, so now I drive a 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus so I'm a happy custmer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review of sales experience
by 03/30/2016on
The sales experience was excellent and there was no pressure to make the deal. The sales people were very helpful and did not promise one thing and deliver another. We would and are going to buy another vehicle from Massey Yardley.
Very Satisfied
by 10/09/2015on
I have been looking for a Jeep Wrangler, and was referred to Massey Yardley by a friend. I was very happy with the service provided by John Falco (Sales), Bill Martin (Sales) and "Coco" (Finance).
Good Group of People
by 10/11/2014on
Held there word to the deal they promised with no hidden fees, unlike a few other local Dealers.
"Night and Day"
by 09/19/2014on
Bought a 2014 Town & Country from Massey Yardley in October 2013. Worst buying experience ever. Not happy,but we loved the van. I liked the van so much that I got a 2014 Town and Country for myself. Had a very good buying experience this time different salesman and middle manager. Good staff and service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you for a great deal!!
by 09/18/2014on
I had called regarding Dodge SXT's & RT's, I was told they're in stock, come on down... When I got there NO SXT's or RT's... So we got a great deal on a Chrysler T&C for the same price as the Dodges... I couldn't be happier...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NO CUSTOMER SERVICE. GO TO A DEALERSHIP THAT CARES
by 07/26/2014on
I have bought many cars and I can truly say that this dealership has cornered the market on HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE. My story: Went to look at a Jeep Cherokee and really liked a White Cherokee Limited. My salesmans name was Jeff D. Nice guy but really didnt know much about the product or pay attention to my requests. We agreed on a car and I asked what the rebate was. I was told $1000,00. He had asked me what I wanted to put down and I said nothing but would do a $1000 if he gave me 30 days. He said no problem. Went into finance and learned that the rebate was $500.00, he never told them about the 30 days to hold down and on top of this he had charged me full invoice for the car. Something that should have been negotiated. SNEEKY. Anyway they ended up taking $500 off the top and gave me till end of month, 6 days, for $1000. To top it off they are one of the only dealerships I know of that will only give you $30 in gas when you buy a new truck. That's right thanks for my half of tank of gas. Called spoke to a manager who said O'WELL. We got our money you got the car. Live with it. STAY AWAY FROM MASSEY-YARDLEY. THERE ARE PLENTY OF DEALERSHIPS THAT CARE ABOUT CUSTOMER SERVICE. NOT THEM
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
awesome dealership very honest and reliable
by 06/25/2014on
let me start off by saying my salesman John give me a quote over the phone when I got to the dealership the numbers are exact no playing number games no haggling just a joyful experience. The dealership is very highly recommended by me
Pretty standard procedure
by 06/16/2012on
Sales man wasn't very memorable but he greeted us the second we stepped out our vehicle and had an OK demeanor. They offered us plenty of great incentives and additions, we didn't have anything in mind when we got there but I was 17 at the time and all I knew was I wanted to drive a Jeep so the sales man recommended the Patriot because of the great safety ratings. I test drove the car, the sales man was very informative during the ride pointing out the excellent turn radius for a SUV by having me try attempt to make a U-turn staying within the first 2 lanes. We paid cash and my mothers' job allowed us a good discount off the car so there wasn't much negotiating going on. I got a security system for the car and lifetime free oil changes from their service place. Next time I plan to buy a car I would go here first because of the simple process and laid-back atmosphere i experienced but honestly just because i'll hopefully get free oil changes on the new car too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
