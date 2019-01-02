Awesome!
by 02/01/2019on
Quick fast, great price, no hassle. In and out the door with the vehicle. Everything was smooth and I would highly recommend this dealership to anyone. Make car buying and servicing your vehicle easy! And they have a quick oil change lane open everyday to get in and out!
Services Preformed
by 02/19/2019on
I've used Massey Yardley for service since I bought my Jeep there 10 years ago and have always driven away happy. This is do mainly to Ted Lazzell. Ted is pleasant, helpful and very knowledgeable. He lets you know what needs to be done and works with you to get it done. Ted is the main reason I have my Jeep serviced at Massey Yardley.
2017 Ram 1500 Service - 4 Recalls
by 02/11/2019on
My service advisor was Mike, he was awesome! Mike even called me when my vehicle was ready.
Car stolen from dealership
by 02/11/2019on
Chronology Towed Nov 28 in AM Called Mike at Massey Yardley He called me and told me it would be a few days until they received the parts from Texas Fixed Dec 6 Spoke to Mike who gave me the total and transferred me to a woman who took my CC info over the phone Payment cleared that day I called about 10 days ago and Mike gave me his cellphone and told me the car is there and will be ready Yesterday Ron (who tells me he has nothing to do with picking up cars in service but the next phone call tells me he is the service manager) tells me it’s towed then interrupts me as I describe the steps and doesn’t listen to logic He then calls back and says not towed, but stolen. I asked if he has the keys. He says IDK. I call Mike, he knows nothing. I call Herb Yardley. He knows nothing and says Ron is handling it as I beg him not to delegate it to Ron because he is lying or misleading me. . I call Ron. He says they didn’t take CC over phone and that they don’t do that. He then says a friend of mine came by and paid for it and they gave him/her keys I ask was it a man or woman. He says I don’t know. I say when did my “friend” pay for repairs on a car that was paid for and that he’s lying to me. He says IDK. I ask who handled to transaction and when. IDK. I then said I know you’re lying to me and all he said was come down and we’ll file a report with police. I then remember an email about the car’s sunpass being refilled the day before which I found odd. I log on and see that the car was in transit from their pace to Golden Gables on the 9th. When I show up to the dealership, Ron is rude and out conversation is recorded. He shows no sympathy and is actually aggravated with the guy that got his car stolen and told me my car wasn’t in perfect shape and then says “I don’t care” Nd kicks me out of his office. While in the office he is able to produce the receipt and “my key” and told the police it was my key as well after telling me that my key and car was “given to my friend” the day before. “My key mysteriously wasn’t on my keychain and was filthy dirty and black instead of gray which is the color of my actual key and was filthy and hadn’t been I steered into an ignition for years and somehow had a completely different cut than my key. He didn’t want to give me my receipt or “my key”. He lied to both the police officer and me and my friend to clearly cover the fact that he or someone on his staff stole my car and my key and keychain and remote and all the contents of my car because they know the condition of the car will get $10000+ for the car, I get nothing close from insurance, they pay a tiny deductible and everyone makes easy money and I get screwed Obstruction of justice Lying to the police and a customer Grand theft
Great service
by 02/05/2019on
Always great and attentive service
Great Service
by 01/16/2019on
They made sure my car was fixed right!
Great dealership
by 12/04/2018on
After having a bad experience at another dealer , I was pleasantly surprised at the service I received. Honest, courteous, friendly. Roger, my salesman, walked me through the whole process.
Good service
by 11/13/2018on
Brian is the best. Always good service. My only gripe is the techs return my vehicle interior dirty always 😡 and they don’t offer any detailing services
D. SMITH
by 10/20/2018on
Excellent service, very nice employees
The best team dodge has.
by 09/26/2018on
Mr Yardley must be extremely proud of his dealerships team because they are the best I have seen at what they do from Brian and Helen in the service department, Lisa and Dave in the collision department to Kim in Fiance and Anthony is sales as well as Greg the sales floor manager. All these folk have elevated my perception of what a dealership is and I hold the Dodge brand in such a high regard because of them especially Anthony. He sold my wife and I a brand new Dodge Journey in May of 2017 and just sold my father who has been a Ford man for practically his whole life a 2018 Dodge Ram atan amazing price. It is fair to say that this whole team has earned my familys trust and business for a long time and you know what they say perception is reality and my reality with these guys is awesome.
2012 Chrysler 300 Break Failures
by 09/25/2018on
This most recent visit to Massey Yardley on 9-17-18 was my 9th time between 2 dealerships and an independent mechanic to fix the break failure in my 2012 Chrysler 300. Ted Lazzell, the Service Manager whom I regularly see, was very helpful, knowledgeable and courteous as he always is. He went out of his way to make sure the problem is finally fixed. I hope it is.
Oil change
by 08/01/2018on
Service very good for my first time been there give me all the info that I need to know excellent
Service Supreme
by 07/16/2018on
My service advisor Helen M. Is top shelf. She takes care of all my needs. In fact I will most probably be purchasing my 4 the vehicle from Massey Yardley because of my relationship with Helen. Always ready to assist. Gets the job done and done correctly.
Best car buying experiance ever!!
by 06/05/2018on
I want to thank Greg and his team on providing me with the best purchase experience ever. I'm a Manager in the auto industry for 30 plus years and haven't bought a car outside of my own dealer group for many years. Greg had the right car and made it super easy and convenient to get my car and accommodate me on every level. I will be sending anyone I know to his dealership and haven't stopped telling everyone what a great experience I had... Thank you again for all of your attention. Sincerely, Russ J Bennett
Sale
by 06/05/2018on
Mervin (the salesman) is very friendly and efficient. In just 15 minutes he had a very good approach at what I was looking for. No wasting time. Excellent.
Cherokee Trailer Hitch Install
by 06/05/2018on
I was told up front this would be a lengthy project (4+ hours) so I could plan accordingly. During the install I was updated by Dreama regarding the progress. I observed the vehicle in the work bay and was amazed at the enormous amount of work involved. When completed, the job was flawless. Everything works great and looks great! A friend had U Haul install a hitch on his Ford F150 and they totally messed up the wiring. U Haul ended up getting him a rental truck while the job is being redone at the Ford Dealership at U Haul's cost. So thankful I didn't have his experience. Thanks to ALL!
Great Experience!
by 03/16/2018on
Treated me like a real person and made the car buying experience easy - Thank you!
I wish other things were so perfect.
by 03/08/2018on
Dropped off my car then got a personal hello from my service advisor Helen. She listened and actually wrote down my concerns and gave me an accurate estimate, then put me in a rental. I then received a call that my vehicle was ready and she even got my car for me when someone else wasnt avail. Thats good old fashioned service.
Roger that!
by 02/23/2018on
My first time buying a car, and could not have been a better experience. Speaking to them on the phone the night before to see if the car was still available, and then being greeted by Roger. A top salesman! I asked him to film a video on my phone for me to send back to my Dad in the UK. I thought he would have done a quick 10 second job, but he ended up filming a feature length clip with great commentary that I will be submitting to the Cannes film festival!
Go Here...
by 02/20/2018on
We have been coming to this dealership for over 3 years now. Each time has been a hassle-free experience. With that said, we have purchased 2 Jeeps from them. They try really hard to work with you and get you what you want.
Very Good Experience
by 02/14/2018on
I Bought a Ram 2500 HD Bighorn, it is a tall 4x4 and i was not tall enough to get into it for a test drive, My sales rep Derrick West went above and beyound to help me, he went and got a step ladder so i could get in, he showed me the function of every knob or button, after the test drive he expedited the instalation of the only accessory i purchased (Nerf Bars) he even helped with the detailing prior to turning the keys over to me. the Finance person explaind everything in a way I understood. I have bought many vehicles in my life, but, other than my first car this has been the best experience yet