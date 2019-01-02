service Rating

Chronology Towed Nov 28 in AM Called Mike at Massey Yardley He called me and told me it would be a few days until they received the parts from Texas Fixed Dec 6 Spoke to Mike who gave me the total and transferred me to a woman who took my CC info over the phone Payment cleared that day I called about 10 days ago and Mike gave me his cellphone and told me the car is there and will be ready Yesterday Ron (who tells me he has nothing to do with picking up cars in service but the next phone call tells me he is the service manager) tells me it’s towed then interrupts me as I describe the steps and doesn’t listen to logic He then calls back and says not towed, but stolen. I asked if he has the keys. He says IDK. I call Mike, he knows nothing. I call Herb Yardley. He knows nothing and says Ron is handling it as I beg him not to delegate it to Ron because he is lying or misleading me. . I call Ron. He says they didn’t take CC over phone and that they don’t do that. He then says a friend of mine came by and paid for it and they gave him/her keys I ask was it a man or woman. He says I don’t know. I say when did my “friend” pay for repairs on a car that was paid for and that he’s lying to me. He says IDK. I ask who handled to transaction and when. IDK. I then said I know you’re lying to me and all he said was come down and we’ll file a report with police. I then remember an email about the car’s sunpass being refilled the day before which I found odd. I log on and see that the car was in transit from their pace to Golden Gables on the 9th. When I show up to the dealership, Ron is rude and out conversation is recorded. He shows no sympathy and is actually aggravated with the guy that got his car stolen and told me my car wasn’t in perfect shape and then says “I don’t care” Nd kicks me out of his office. While in the office he is able to produce the receipt and “my key” and told the police it was my key as well after telling me that my key and car was “given to my friend” the day before. “My key mysteriously wasn’t on my keychain and was filthy dirty and black instead of gray which is the color of my actual key and was filthy and hadn’t been I steered into an ignition for years and somehow had a completely different cut than my key. He didn’t want to give me my receipt or “my key”. He lied to both the police officer and me and my friend to clearly cover the fact that he or someone on his staff stole my car and my key and keychain and remote and all the contents of my car because they know the condition of the car will get $10000+ for the car, I get nothing close from insurance, they pay a tiny deductible and everyone makes easy money and I get screwed Obstruction of justice Lying to the police and a customer Grand theft Read more