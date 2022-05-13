Customer Reviews of World Ford Pensacola
Another great experience !
by 05/13/2022on
We just bought from World Ford a week ago. It was not something planned - as our vehicle had been totaled in an accident. The team, from Westley in sales to Kyle in finance were excellent at making this a frustration free process. They helped us test drive, showed us various vehicles, and assisted with financing. All while being pleasant, informative, and patient. I highly recommend World Ford!!!!
Katie
by 05/13/2022on
Katie is really good at what she does. Always helpful and keeps you up to date.
Old truck, great care
by 05/13/2022on
Your Diesel Techs always do great work. I have a 2001 F250 7.3 with over 405000 miles thanks to the great service done over the years.
Service Review
by 05/13/2022on
Josh was very helpful.
Faith
by 05/12/2022on
They are great bunch of people. They're are very polite and nice.
Service
by 05/12/2022on
Great customer service Anthony Milsteen, very professional and knowledgeable…
Quality Work but Slow
by 05/12/2022on
I am happy with the Service Advisor Katie Ferrell. She is great. I was not happy that Ford took over three weeks to locate a part and fix my truck.
Anthony milsteen’s Customer service in sales
by 05/11/2022on
Anthony milsteen in service department is a true professional with knowledge and patience. He explain the process and the finish product to perfection. Along with expert opinion on different routes to take with tires in the future.
popping in front end
by 05/11/2022on
World Fird fixed my recalls but did not address the issue I brought the car in for. After driving back in yhe service bay I was told I needed struts. Would have been mice to know that before I left the first time.
Winner winner
by 05/10/2022on
Made me feel welcome and the place was clean. Friendly staff.
Michael was great
by 05/10/2022on
Everything explained up from my and work done in the time frame and price we discussed.
Slow service
by 05/10/2022on
I scheduled an appointment to have my preventative maintenance done on my Ford super duty truck. I also needed an alignment done. I dropped my truck off early and it still took over 4 hours to get everything done. I had other things I wanted to get looked at but didn't bother following up on them, due to the excessive timeline. I would recommend using a different dealer to get your service done.
Great facility, Great Service
by 05/09/2022on
The service bay is one of the most impressive I have seen. climate controlled and excellent layout. Service Advisor Chris Garrido was most helpful and professional. I brought may Mavrick in for a recall about which I was notified via mail and they serviced this and another recall about which I was unaware.
Outstanding!!
by 05/09/2022on
Couldn’t have asked for a better experience or customer service. Very professional and personable. Anthony went out of his way to make sure my vehicle was taken care of in a very timely fashion.
Great experience!
by 05/09/2022on
Had to bring in RV for recall and maintenance service. I was there about 5 mins for drop off and was ready 5 hours later and took 5 minutes to pick up. Excellent service and very quick! ( the recall was to be several hours according to the recall notice)
Great Service!!
by 05/09/2022on
Scheduled my truck for its service and I received great customer care. My service advisor took care of all service requirements and anything else that was needed. I feel my truck got looked over very well and even the smallest things were fixed. Also, my service advisor kept me updated and I never had to asked what was going on. Thanks!!
Quick Service!
by 05/07/2022on
Arrived at the dealership with an appointment scheduled for 8am and there were quite a few people that had arrived ahead of me and it was said the wait would be a couple of hours. Nevertheless, they got me in and out in less than 45 min, which wasn’t something that I was expecting. Lol. So thank you!!
Great Service
by 05/07/2022on
Great service. Everyone was friendly and professional.
Great service!
by 05/07/2022on
Our rep, Wesley, helped us find just the right car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jarod was awesome!!
by 05/06/2022on
My experience was great. Jarod helped me with my service and explained the other issues with my car. He got me to work and arranged for me to be brought back when the work was completed. Very satisfied with my visit. Thanks!
Awesome Customer service
by 05/06/2022on
Great Customer service! Anthony Milsteen was exceptional and very professional.
