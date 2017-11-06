Sandy Sansing Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Sandy Sansing Chevrolet
Excellent Experience
by 06/11/2017on
Greg King made me feel right at home. His knowledge and professionalism assured me that I was in the right hands. Usually, the car buying process is very stressful, but this was by far the most relaxed and positive experience I have ever had! Thank you so much! I'm loving my new vehicle!
miracles
by 06/08/2017on
I have recently bought a brand new car with Sandy Sansing Chevrolet and couldn't have asked for a better experience. I had a salesman named Vince who never gave up on me finding a deal. He was relentless to the banks and got me driving off in a car I never thought I could have gotten. I will continue to recommend all my friends and family to him, as he has shown time and time again that they will drive off in the car they want! The finance manager Jay was so quick and seamless I was able to complete the paperwork on my lunch, they were so thoughtful of my time and didn't have to be there all day! Overall every salesman there was friendly and helpful to me, and the manager Sean went out of his way to help. Between Vince and Sean they made some miracles happen that day in the dealership that I hope everyone can experience, and I can guarantee if you go see Vince, he will make it happen! #bestcarbuyingexperience #pricelesscustomerservice #bestdealershipever
Best car buying experience
by 06/08/2017on
I have recently bought a brand new car with Sandy Sansing Chevrolet and couldn't have asked for a better experience. I had a salesman named Vince who never gave up on me finding a deal. He was relentless to the banks and got me driving off in a car I never thought I could have gotten. I will continue to recommend all my friends and family to him, as he has shown time and time again that they will drive off in the car they want! The finance manager Jay was so quick and seamless I was able to complete the paperwork on my lunch, they were so thoughtful of my time and didn't have to be there all day! Overall every salesman there was friendly and helpful to me, and the manager Sean went out of his way to help. Between Vince and Sean they made some miracles happen that day in the dealership that I hope everyone can experience, and I can guarantee if you go see Vince, he will make it happen! #bestcarbuyingexperience #pricelesscustomerservice #bestdealershipever
Awesome service thanks to Chris Fowler!!!
by 05/25/2017on
Chris Fowler helped me through what I thought was going to be a long and horrendous experience. I needed a new car due to my other one being out of commission. It only took 2 days and that was just because Mr. Fowler drove all the way to Daphne to get the car I wanted so badly. If you are wondering who to go to for help with buying a new car, Chris Fowler is the man to go to!
Purchase
by 05/13/2017on
Jo R. was incredibly helpful, made the purchase effortless. I could not be happier.
2015 Ram 2500
by 05/05/2017on
I traded in a 1/2 Ton pick up truck for a 3/4 Ton diesel pick up and Bryan Dye "TheCarGuy" was the salesperson that helped me. He was extremely helpful from the very beginning and stayed in constant touch with me throughout the process. Excellent salesman and would encourage anyone to ask for him when looking at Sandy Sansing Used Cars.
First car buying experience
by 03/23/2017on
I bought a car from sandy sansing Chevy and it went perfectly. Mario was the salesman and is a guy who cares about his customers and will work to get them the best deal possible. He has made me a customer for life.
Great Service
by 03/10/2017on
Justin and Vince took wonderful care of me and my needs!! I got exactly what I was looking for! They worked with me and my time frames and made it all happen!! Thanks guys!!
Went in for an oil change and ended up leaving with two new vehicles!!!
by 12/27/2016on
We went in for an oil change and ended up leaving with two new vehicles! We love our new 2017 Silverado and Cruze! Mario was wonderful! He made the whole process easy and helped us come to a deal we couldn’t pass up! He was very helpful with getting everything set up and made sure we knew how to operate everything on our vehicles before we left! He has also called us since our purchase to make sure we were happy with our vehicles and to make sure we didn’t have any problems! We’ve bought seven vehicles from Sandy Sansing and know we will be back for number eight.
I purchsed my first NEW truck with Sandy Sansing Chevrolet
by 11/30/2016on
Richard and Mario were both very helpful and professional in helping me with this investment. I have to say Gator helped make the sale less stressful and more relaxed. Thanks guys!
sales good finance bad
by 03/28/2012on
the sales man and sales maager were fantastic i got the price that i had asked for with out all the dealer mark up frills. however the final step in this process is finance this was horrible, we were brought to an area with out a bath room and had to sit for an hour without any recognition that we were waiting, i contacted the sales manager and they moved us to an other area and promissed we would not be long. this area was not much better only a womans bath room to be shared by both, the finance person chewed gum the entire time we were with this person, i feel that time management was not of the essence in this finale step of buying a car..... overall however the buying wxperence was good and we do like the car the total time was 4 and one half hours after we agreed to terms till we left. it normally takes one and a half hour to do all this...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE BEST SERVICE EVER!!!!!!
by 11/24/2011on
We just purchased our first vehicle from Sandy Sandsing and we cannot express how pleased we are with the professional, yet down to earth, service we received from the best salespeople we've ever had the opportunity to work with. We recently purchased a vehicle from another dealership and inquired again with them regarding our desire to purchase another vehicle. Although we received great service when we purchased our first vehicle, we were extremely disappointed when we got no response about our 2nd vehicle inquiry. After inquiring with many other dealerships, Sandy Sandsing was the first to call us. To our pleasant surprise, it was Charlie Washington!!!!! He was our salesperson for the first vehicle we purchased with the other dealership. After explaining our situation and what we were looking for, Charlie and his associate, Grant, were on the ball.. By the end of the day, we were in a 2006 Chevy Silverado (I don't think my husband has left the drivers seat since then). Charlie and Grant went above and beyond the call of duty and never strayed from our original requests or limits. The truck is beautiful, the price is perfect and we seriously could not have asked for better service..... They even had exactly what we were looking for ready and waiting for us when we went to Sandy Sandsing to look at all of the vehicles available for us. We couldn't have made a better decision. It is perfect!! Never did we feel as though there were some hidden costs, fees or information that was being withheld from us, like many of the other salespeople we've met with and everything was explained to us thoroughly and in detail. We were given an unbelievable deal for financing that we are sure that Charlie and Grant worked extremely hard on because of a few "imperfections" on our credit report. This certainly did not stop them!! We left Sandy Sanding feeling very comfortable and pleased with our purchase and are looking forward to returning to see Charlie and Grant, with our daughter, to purchase her first vehicle... As my husband would say, "those two are like franks and beans, frick and frack, they just work very well together."!!! Now if they could just give our daughter driving lessons so she can get her license, they would be put on pedestals..... LOL We cannot thank them enough and we will be sure to tell everyone we know what a wonderful duo Charlie and Grant are and, of course, were they should go to purchase their next vehicle!!! From our family to yours, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great vehicle and friendly staff
by 04/19/2011on
My wife and I purchased a 04 Lexus RX330 from Sandy Sansing Chevrolet. My salesman was Gus. He was very polite, friendly with no hard pressure sales tactics. We let us drive the vehicle as long as we wanted without tagging along. He let us talk in private and went out of his way to help us. The price was fair and they gave us a fair price on our 03 Escalade. No haggling, no arguements. The vehicle was cleaned prior to us driving it home. The Finance MGR. was very polite and friendly. We did purchase the extended warranty for peace of mind. I have the entire service records and carfax on the vehicle. I researched the car well in advance of talking price. A Toyota dealership a few blocks away had an 05 Lexus RX330 with the same options but higher mileage. We were going to look at both vehicles until the salesman from Toyota called our house at 8AM asking when we would be in to look at their car. My wife was furious!! They lost a possible sale and the car is still on their lot. If you are looking to purchase a new or used vehicle, be sure to check with Gus at Sandy Sansing Chevrolet in Pensacola located in Car City. He will treat you with respect and provide you a great car at a great price!!! And isn't that what we all want??
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments