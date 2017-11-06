5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We just purchased our first vehicle from Sandy Sandsing and we cannot express how pleased we are with the professional, yet down to earth, service we received from the best salespeople we've ever had the opportunity to work with. We recently purchased a vehicle from another dealership and inquired again with them regarding our desire to purchase another vehicle. Although we received great service when we purchased our first vehicle, we were extremely disappointed when we got no response about our 2nd vehicle inquiry. After inquiring with many other dealerships, Sandy Sandsing was the first to call us. To our pleasant surprise, it was Charlie Washington!!!!! He was our salesperson for the first vehicle we purchased with the other dealership. After explaining our situation and what we were looking for, Charlie and his associate, Grant, were on the ball.. By the end of the day, we were in a 2006 Chevy Silverado (I don't think my husband has left the drivers seat since then). Charlie and Grant went above and beyond the call of duty and never strayed from our original requests or limits. The truck is beautiful, the price is perfect and we seriously could not have asked for better service..... They even had exactly what we were looking for ready and waiting for us when we went to Sandy Sandsing to look at all of the vehicles available for us. We couldn't have made a better decision. It is perfect!! Never did we feel as though there were some hidden costs, fees or information that was being withheld from us, like many of the other salespeople we've met with and everything was explained to us thoroughly and in detail. We were given an unbelievable deal for financing that we are sure that Charlie and Grant worked extremely hard on because of a few "imperfections" on our credit report. This certainly did not stop them!! We left Sandy Sanding feeling very comfortable and pleased with our purchase and are looking forward to returning to see Charlie and Grant, with our daughter, to purchase her first vehicle... As my husband would say, "those two are like franks and beans, frick and frack, they just work very well together."!!! Now if they could just give our daughter driving lessons so she can get her license, they would be put on pedestals..... LOL We cannot thank them enough and we will be sure to tell everyone we know what a wonderful duo Charlie and Grant are and, of course, were they should go to purchase their next vehicle!!! From our family to yours, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!! Read more