Buyer beware!!!
by 09/13/2017on
I would NOT recommend purchasing a used vehicle from this dealership. We purchased a used Ford F-250 on Monday, we were told it was good to go- no service issues/excellent running shape with nothing broken or needing to be fixed. Brought the vehicle home, parked it in the driveway, came out a couple hours later to a huge oil spot on the driveway. Immediately contacted the sales rep. back and he said the service department advised no oil leaks. He advised to bring the truck to Ford, as his department doesn't really work on diesels to find out what's going on. Brought to Ford and it had a massive oil leak in 2 places. Ford advised there was no way the dealership missed this and it looked like someone tried to clean the oil up with a rag (dried oil smear marks on components). They advised it had been there a while, definitely not a new leak. It cost over $1200 to repair. The dealership basically does not care whatsoever. Giving us the run around. They lied about the service issue with the vehicle and tried to cover it up. Now trying to hide behind an as-is claim. Why didn't your service department advise me of the oil leak prepurchase when I asked? We were told no oil leak. Went back to dealer and Wouldnt you know where they had it parked last before they brought it up to me has a big oil spot. Not once was this mentioned to me. I wasn't able to get the vehicle and bring it up myself after the sale. I would be extremely wary of buying any used vehicle from them. I would not recommend anybody wanting a quality vehicle to purchase from them. Buyer beware!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Most positive purchasing experience in 50 years
by 03/25/2017on
A recent experience with another Chevrolet dealership from Daphne AL reaffirmed all my negative feelings toward car salesmen/car dealers. Pete Moore Chevrolet in Pensacola, FL and specifically, salesman, Derek Rowland, took those negative feelings & turned our truck purchase into one of the most pleasant, positive purchase experiences we have ever had. We "built" our truck online & got an immediate reply. No back & forth, no hassle, no all day long ORDEAL...Derek had our deal ready, trade in evaluated & we were out the door within an hour - with the truck we wanted, at a lower interest rate than the other dealership offered, with no additional cash down, with a payment we could afford & no BS. They were the utmost professionals - from the receptionist, sales, service, financing & even the courtesy "chauffeur" - Pete Moore made us feel like they wanted us there & wanted to earn our business. Awesome! We absolutely will buy another vehicle from Pete Moore & highly recommend them to all. 5+++ stars, 10+++ rating - BEST EVER.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deceptive and Dishonest
by 01/07/2017on
I've dealt with numerous dealerships, but this one takes the cake for worst experience. Basically: - Drove an hour and looked at a car but were unable to test drive it as it was in service and the techs were gone early that day. - Were called back and told it was ready; drove back an hour and it was not there when we arrived but was out for another service. - Returned a third time on Friday and test drove the car; liked it and negotiated a price, which was agreed upon by the manager and the sale was "made". Salesman said he could not run credit that day for financing due to the time, however, a deposit equivalent was provided and the salesman wrote a "SOLD" sign for the car. - Dealership was closed for the next two days for Christmas weekend and the banks were closed Monday. - Stayed in touch with salesman while working out financing and the ability to return to the dealership due to work schedule. - Was to return on Friday to purchase the car when the salesman texted saying the car had been sold. When asked about this, the salesman basically said they held the car as long as they could (3 days?), but admitted they sold the car on Thursday for a higher price. He placed the blame on us saying the issue was financing, yet still took the time to try to sell us a more expensive car which would be ridiculous if the issue was actually the financing. Be aware this is how this dealership does business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
2014 Sonic I love my new car!
by 04/15/2015on
I went in for service on my 2003 Chevy Venture Minivan and drove out with a new 2014 loaded Chevy Sonic! George my salesman was so wonderful explaining everything to me as I had not purchased a new car for at least 15 years! I will always return to Pete Moore Chevrolet as I have found everyone who works there to be most cordial to me a widow of 14 yrs now. Thank you George for a great experience at Pete Moore in Pensacola, Florida
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pete Moore Chevrolet will impress you!
by 03/14/2015on
This dealership earned my business!!! My salesman Derek and the sales manager Delmar worked to get me everything I wanted in my new Silverado and the deal itself. Seriously, everyone there was outstanding from the general manager to the finance manager. I feel like I got the deal of a lifetime on my truck and it was by far the best experience I ever had purchasing a new vehicle and I have purchased many! Top notch group of friendly people! 100% satisfied!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
05 Dodge dakota
by 07/07/2011on
Purchasing my 05 Dodge Dakota from Pete Moore was a positive experience. Dave Hammon was professional and friendly. I would drive the 65 miles to the dealership when I am in the market for another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 06/05/2011on
I purchased a specialty vehicle from Pete Moore Chevrolet. I live in Alabama, but the 45 minute drive was worth it when Pete Moore had the vehicle I wanted and Dave Hammon made the experience as pleasant as buying a car can be. I had read some poor reviews about this dealership, and I almost went with a local dealer that had a similar vehicle that wasn't exactly what I wanted, but I decided to give Pete Moore a chance. I am glad I did. Dave was professional and friendly, and didn't give me a high-pressure sales pitch. He worked with me on the price, and Pete Moore came off their asking price by more than $3,000. Chris in the Finance Dept. was also very nice and he got us out of there very quickly. I do want to alert any Mobile County residents that if you buy a vehicle in Florida, be prepared to pay a pretty hefty registration fee when you go to register the vehicle in Mobile. Pensacola dealers don't charge you all of those taxes that Mobile County has, so you get to pay them (City, County, and School taxes) when you register the vehicle. My tax bill was more than $900. Of course, if I had financed that $900, I would have paid alot more. Overall, I can recommend Pete Moore Chevrolet in Pensacola without reservation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2000 CORVETTE
by 06/02/2011on
Enjoyed working with Dave Hammon and his open/honest approach to selling cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Team Couldn't [violative content deleted] To Save Life.
by 08/05/2010on
My review of this dealership isn't going to be a bashing.. Just in most ways the sales team really had no clue what was going on. As i pulled into the dealership yes I was greeted as most are quite furiously when they visit a car dealership. I was looking for a new Silverado based on the incentives that were out.. which were 5K back or 0% financing. I had a 05 STI for sale at the time and had it almost sold on Ebay for 20K. I told the salesperson this and they still wanted to do a trade amount for the vehicle. I humored them and said sure why not.. They required a test drive and i told them no. I wasn't going to let a hot rod salesperson put my 350whp STI to the grinder for a trade in price. So they decided to do the trade in w/ out test drive. They were not happy about that. The sales person I was working with took me to look at Silverados. I told them I needed to stay w/ in a monthly payment of $365 a month. The salesperson took me to look at a couple Silverados.. Asked me which one I liked and of course I told him the Loaded LT crew cab. But I kept telling him that this will be way over my budget. Still the salesman kept telling me that they can work something out....They can work something out... Went for a test drive.. came back and kept telling me to hold onto the keys because that will be my new truck.. lol.. Yeah right! Sat down with the sales manager and this is where the [violative content deleted]. They told me they would give me 11K for my STI... I wanted to jump across the table and strangle him for even saying that. They were going to give me 3K less than avg. Retail value for my car and my car was in several car shows. Ok.... Well the car is going to be sold on ebay anyways the next day so whatever.. Then they said I had amazing credit but could only offer me 9.3% financing on the Silverado which I told them I couldnt afford to begin with and my monthly payment was going to be around $495. YES i understand why would I go through the process of getting financing application on a truck that is over my budget... Well it was to humor them to see if I wanted to work with this dealer. They would not warant the TMV (edmunds True Market Value) plus the 5K off and that is when I walked out the door never to see them again. I found my silverado at another dealership only this one was Z71 loaded and my monthly payments are $265 a month.. Oh and yes my STI which sold for 20K, the dealership was only going to give me 11K for. DO NOT DO BUSINESS HERE IF YOU WANT TO SAVE AN ARM AND A LEG!