1.6 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My review of this dealership isn't going to be a bashing.. Just in most ways the sales team really had no clue what was going on. As i pulled into the dealership yes I was greeted as most are quite furiously when they visit a car dealership. I was looking for a new Silverado based on the incentives that were out.. which were 5K back or 0% financing. I had a 05 STI for sale at the time and had it almost sold on Ebay for 20K. I told the salesperson this and they still wanted to do a trade amount for the vehicle. I humored them and said sure why not.. They required a test drive and i told them no. I wasn't going to let a hot rod salesperson put my 350whp STI to the grinder for a trade in price. So they decided to do the trade in w/ out test drive. They were not happy about that. The sales person I was working with took me to look at Silverados. I told them I needed to stay w/ in a monthly payment of $365 a month. The salesperson took me to look at a couple Silverados.. Asked me which one I liked and of course I told him the Loaded LT crew cab. But I kept telling him that this will be way over my budget. Still the salesman kept telling me that they can work something out....They can work something out... Went for a test drive.. came back and kept telling me to hold onto the keys because that will be my new truck.. lol.. Yeah right! Sat down with the sales manager and this is where the [violative content deleted]. They told me they would give me 11K for my STI... I wanted to jump across the table and strangle him for even saying that. They were going to give me 3K less than avg. Retail value for my car and my car was in several car shows. Ok.... Well the car is going to be sold on ebay anyways the next day so whatever.. Then they said I had amazing credit but could only offer me 9.3% financing on the Silverado which I told them I couldnt afford to begin with and my monthly payment was going to be around $495. YES i understand why would I go through the process of getting financing application on a truck that is over my budget... Well it was to humor them to see if I wanted to work with this dealer. They would not warant the TMV (edmunds True Market Value) plus the 5K off and that is when I walked out the door never to see them again. I found my silverado at another dealership only this one was Z71 loaded and my monthly payments are $265 a month.. Oh and yes my STI which sold for 20K, the dealership was only going to give me 11K for. DO NOT DO BUSINESS HERE IF YOU WANT TO SAVE AN ARM AND A LEG! Read more