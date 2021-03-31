Pensacola Honda
Customer Reviews of Pensacola Honda
Wonderful
by 03/31/2021on
The salesman Ted Anderson and manager Johnathan Turner. They were amazing they made my process go so smoothly. I really felt like they went the extra mile to make sure I got what I came for. Please do not short change yourself they will take great care of you. I will definitely go back. This was the best car buying experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pensacola Honda
by 07/01/2021on
The staff at Pensacola Honda worked a long time to find why I had water leaking into my car. I can’t say enough good about Colby who really went above and beyond to correct the issue
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
PUMP RECALL
by 05/07/2021on
A pleasant experience visiting HONDA. Recall repairs were done quickly. While we waited we were kept inform of the progress, which was completed early and it is always a pleasant experience having the vehicle washed. Bright and shiny.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice Employees, Not Willing to Budge
by 04/19/2021on
Cynthia was very friendly and polite. If she didn’t know the answers to our questions, she would quickly get the answer. Prices were higher as were in the coast, but they were not willing to negotiate at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, Thank you Josh Johnson!
by 03/23/2021on
Car buying can be a very stressful event. Josh Johnson made it less stressful. He was very helpful and patient with us. He answered all of our questions and went out of his way to show us the extra features on our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warranty routine checkup
by 03/13/2021on
John Nowak and the tech services behind him are continuing to do an outstanding job for me . Thanks and stay focused on providing top notch service . Karl K.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Service
by 02/17/2021on
Great service and feedback from Erica! Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another fast and easy oil change
by 01/05/2021on
I will continue to bring my car(s) to this dealership for scheduled service and unscheduled maintenance. I have continued to receive discount coupons for service which is a great help in making the decision to bring the car back for service. I am also happy with the timeliness of the service I have received. This place is clean and has very nice customer oriented facilities to wait in. I'll be back again. Thanks Zane Pressley and your service crew!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Low tire pressure
by 11/17/2020on
Tech found screw in tire. Unrepairable area. Happy they had new tire in stock. Was replaced, fluid levels checked and run thru car wash in less than an hour. This dealerships service dept is top-notch! Recommend to all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Advisor
by 10/23/2020on
Jeremy Cameron always treats me with the highest level of respect and professionalism. Every time I visit Pensacola Honda he is calm, collected and never seems to sweat, despite the fact that we live in one of the most humid climates in the US. My husband and I consider him to be a fine representative for Honda, and the primary reason why we return to this dealership for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 09/04/2020on
Service completed within acceptable time frame. Plenty of room for all to socially distance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Painless Buying Experience
by 07/01/2020on
The salesman, Rocco, was thorough, patient, and fair. We were given a good rate, and a fair price. I would definitely shop at Pensacola Honda again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always High Standards
by 06/16/2020on
I have a 2009 Honda Accord with over 150.000 miles on her. The service department in Pensacola has always provided excellent service. Today's visit was to address my brakes which made "singing" noises whenever i backed up. I was met by my regular advisor who is always courteous and personable. He listened carefully to my concerns and I settled in to wait for the diagnostic report and estimate to make a decision about going forward with the repair. Cost was reasonable, their facility is comfortable for those who choose to wait and they were mindful of Covid-19 issues. Masks, sanitizing spray and hand sanitizer were in evidence and used by staff. An excellent staff and facility. The car was finished in a timely period and brakes no longer "talk" to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
routine check
by 06/05/2020on
despite CDC guidelines and letters from Honda.. only 1 staff member had a mask on. I question if they really do the other cleaning as advertised
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Civic Hatchback
by 06/03/2020on
Great customer service and no pressure tactics.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Honda Pilot purchase
by 05/22/2020on
I had a great experience at Pensacola Honda. Chris the salesperson was the best. Straightforward, no B S made for a smooth transaction. I would certainly recommend Pensacola to my friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repairs made to my 2020 Honda Pilot
by 12/18/2019on
I had electrical issues with my new Pilot. I had conversations with Customer Service at American Honda and she was a tremendous help on getting this issue solved. The Service Adviser, Service Manager and General Manager at Pensacola Honda were all great . They guaranteed me that my vehicle would be repaired with no more issues and they did. Above all the Service Technician did a great job in making the repairs and leaving my vehicle clean . Job well done by the Honda Team
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 10/24/2019on
Jeremy, was wonderful to work with and he identified my Honda's problem and fixed it. I will definitely use Pensacola Honda again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil and Filter change
by 09/17/2019on
I was able to make same day appointment to have Oil and Filter changed. The wait was not long and the dealer provided free car wash. I was treated well and satisfied with service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 09/03/2019on
Professional, quality workmanship. Had roof rails and crossbars installed on a 2019 Honda Ridgeline.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 07/22/2019on
David Padilla was the serviceman who waited on me. Very nice, cheerful,competent, knowledgeable. He gets a 10 out of 5 rating from me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
