My husband and I were there this weekend. We found a car we loved, agreed to pay the sticker price, completed all the paperwork, they ran our credit which was flawless and just when we thought they were going to hand us the keys, a manager, Travis Kiser, came out and told us that there had been a mistake on the sticker and we had to pay $3,000 more for the car. We had never been to Audi before and we will never go back. We drove across the street and bought a 2017 Lincoln MKZ. How can you trust a dealership that won't even honor their own sticker? Unbelievable. Read more