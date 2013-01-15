Skip to main content
Allen Turner Hyundai

6501 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Allen Turner Hyundai

3 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Effortless, no pressure transaction

by mkscss on 01/15/2013

I looked at the Hyundai elantra GT on a Holiday when dealership was closed...emailed that night....got a call from Luis the next morning....was driving my car home that night...a stress free experience! thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good dealership and buying experience

by cccheeta on 09/18/2012

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport This was the only dealership of 3 that actually quoted me a price online. Visited the dealership and everyone was extremely friendly and courteous. Decided on a color and options. Put a deposit down. Car was delivered in 2 business days.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1.7 out of 5 starssales Rating

What deal?

by lbright on 07/23/2007

Will not make a best offer deal when all cards are put on the table. Told me that Hyundai of Daphne would not come close to the price I wanted to pay or even the price they said was their "best" price. Well, I purchase my new Tuscon from Hyundai of Daphne. I paid less than Allen Turner's price and the vehicle actually had more options included than the one at Allen Turner.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

