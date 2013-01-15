1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Will not make a best offer deal when all cards are put on the table. Told me that Hyundai of Daphne would not come close to the price I wanted to pay or even the price they said was their "best" price. Well, I purchase my new Tuscon from Hyundai of Daphne. I paid less than Allen Turner's price and the vehicle actually had more options included than the one at Allen Turner. Read more