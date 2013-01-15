Allen Turner Hyundai
Effortless, no pressure transaction
by 01/15/2013on
I looked at the Hyundai elantra GT on a Holiday when dealership was closed...emailed that night....got a call from Luis the next morning....was driving my car home that night...a stress free experience! thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealership and buying experience
by 09/18/2012on
Hyundai Santa Fe Sport This was the only dealership of 3 that actually quoted me a price online. Visited the dealership and everyone was extremely friendly and courteous. Decided on a color and options. Put a deposit down. Car was delivered in 2 business days.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What deal?
by 07/23/2007on
Will not make a best offer deal when all cards are put on the table. Told me that Hyundai of Daphne would not come close to the price I wanted to pay or even the price they said was their "best" price. Well, I purchase my new Tuscon from Hyundai of Daphne. I paid less than Allen Turner's price and the vehicle actually had more options included than the one at Allen Turner.
