Knowingly sold a car with known issues
08/02/2021
Sold a 2014 escape se red with recalls still to be done that pose a safety risk. Not only were they a safety risk but cannot get the recalls done unless you have a second car. Lack of leadership within step one automotive group and lack of customer oriented business. It was also known the electric steering rack had a tsb out on the vehicle as well. Spend your money elsewhere at a dealership on a TOYOTA where they last for 500k miles till the wheels fall off. Why would you even put a vehicle on the lot knowing you have the power to have the vehicle recalls done at no cost? Money hungry step one automotive group.
