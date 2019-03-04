Sandy Sansing Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
6200 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sandy Sansing Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Excellent

by Valdez’s on 04/03/2019

Very friendly fast helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
18 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent

by Valdez’s on 04/03/2019

Very friendly fast helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service experience

by Patman7 on 11/23/2018

I have had nothing but a positive experience with the dealership so far. This in part is due to the service writer that always takes care of me. She does exactly what she says and I never have to call for updates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by Cantinman22 on 06/11/2017

Greg King made me feel right at home. His knowledge and professionalism assured me that I was in the right hands. Usually, the car buying process is very stressful, but this was by far the most relaxed and positive experience I have ever had! Thank you so much! I'm loving my new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

miracles

by kayetlan on 06/08/2017

I have recently bought a brand new car with Sandy Sansing Chevrolet and couldn't have asked for a better experience. I had a salesman named Vince who never gave up on me finding a deal. He was relentless to the banks and got me driving off in a car I never thought I could have gotten. I will continue to recommend all my friends and family to him, as he has shown time and time again that they will drive off in the car they want! The finance manager Jay was so quick and seamless I was able to complete the paperwork on my lunch, they were so thoughtful of my time and didn't have to be there all day! Overall every salesman there was friendly and helpful to me, and the manager Sean went out of his way to help. Between Vince and Sean they made some miracles happen that day in the dealership that I hope everyone can experience, and I can guarantee if you go see Vince, he will make it happen! #bestcarbuyingexperience #pricelesscustomerservice #bestdealershipever

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best car buying experience

by kayetlan on 06/08/2017

I have recently bought a brand new car with Sandy Sansing Chevrolet and couldn't have asked for a better experience. I had a salesman named Vince who never gave up on me finding a deal. He was relentless to the banks and got me driving off in a car I never thought I could have gotten. I will continue to recommend all my friends and family to him, as he has shown time and time again that they will drive off in the car they want! The finance manager Jay was so quick and seamless I was able to complete the paperwork on my lunch, they were so thoughtful of my time and didn't have to be there all day! Overall every salesman there was friendly and helpful to me, and the manager Sean went out of his way to help. Between Vince and Sean they made some miracles happen that day in the dealership that I hope everyone can experience, and I can guarantee if you go see Vince, he will make it happen! #bestcarbuyingexperience #pricelesscustomerservice #bestdealershipever

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome service thanks to Chris Fowler!!!

by MollyBlake on 05/25/2017

Chris Fowler helped me through what I thought was going to be a long and horrendous experience. I needed a new car due to my other one being out of commission. It only took 2 days and that was just because Mr. Fowler drove all the way to Daphne to get the car I wanted so badly. If you are wondering who to go to for help with buying a new car, Chris Fowler is the man to go to!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase

by Joe on 05/13/2017

Jo R. was incredibly helpful, made the purchase effortless. I could not be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2015 Ram 2500

by B.Roberts on 05/05/2017

I traded in a 1/2 Ton pick up truck for a 3/4 Ton diesel pick up and Bryan Dye "TheCarGuy" was the salesperson that helped me. He was extremely helpful from the very beginning and stayed in constant touch with me throughout the process. Excellent salesman and would encourage anyone to ask for him when looking at Sandy Sansing Used Cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

First car buying experience

by chadpaige98 on 03/23/2017

I bought a car from sandy sansing Chevy and it went perfectly. Mario was the salesman and is a guy who cares about his customers and will work to get them the best deal possible. He has made me a customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service

by volleyjenn13 on 03/10/2017

Justin and Vince took wonderful care of me and my needs!! I got exactly what I was looking for! They worked with me and my time frames and made it all happen!! Thanks guys!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Went in for an oil change and ended up leaving with two new vehicles!!!

by eyore2452 on 12/27/2016

We went in for an oil change and ended up leaving with two new vehicles! We love our new 2017 Silverado and Cruze! Mario was wonderful! He made the whole process easy and helped us come to a deal we couldn’t pass up! He was very helpful with getting everything set up and made sure we knew how to operate everything on our vehicles before we left! He has also called us since our purchase to make sure we were happy with our vehicles and to make sure we didn’t have any problems! We’ve bought seven vehicles from Sandy Sansing and know we will be back for number eight.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mario Bultron

by wandamercer51 on 12/11/2016

He was outstanding and he was very helpful with all the questions I had and he took the time to go over all the paperwork he had for me

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I purchsed my first NEW truck with Sandy Sansing Chevrolet

by tolson123 on 11/30/2016

Richard and Mario were both very helpful and professional in helping me with this investment. I have to say Gator helped make the sale less stressful and more relaxed. Thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Sandy Sanging Excellent Service!

by schulz_66 on 08/07/2012

Mr. Mario Bultron helped me out tremendously. He helped me when I was first looking and was very informative. He did a great job in helping me out.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

sales good finance bad

by pncla on 03/28/2012

the sales man and sales maager were fantastic i got the price that i had asked for with out all the dealer mark up frills. however the final step in this process is finance this was horrible, we were brought to an area with out a bath room and had to sit for an hour without any recognition that we were waiting, i contacted the sales manager and they moved us to an other area and promissed we would not be long. this area was not much better only a womans bath room to be shared by both, the finance person chewed gum the entire time we were with this person, i feel that time management was not of the essence in this finale step of buying a car..... overall however the buying wxperence was good and we do like the car the total time was 4 and one half hours after we agreed to terms till we left. it normally takes one and a half hour to do all this...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

THE BEST SERVICE EVER!!!!!!

by legehan on 11/24/2011

We just purchased our first vehicle from Sandy Sandsing and we cannot express how pleased we are with the professional, yet down to earth, service we received from the best salespeople we've ever had the opportunity to work with. We recently purchased a vehicle from another dealership and inquired again with them regarding our desire to purchase another vehicle. Although we received great service when we purchased our first vehicle, we were extremely disappointed when we got no response about our 2nd vehicle inquiry. After inquiring with many other dealerships, Sandy Sandsing was the first to call us. To our pleasant surprise, it was Charlie Washington!!!!! He was our salesperson for the first vehicle we purchased with the other dealership. After explaining our situation and what we were looking for, Charlie and his associate, Grant, were on the ball.. By the end of the day, we were in a 2006 Chevy Silverado (I don't think my husband has left the drivers seat since then). Charlie and Grant went above and beyond the call of duty and never strayed from our original requests or limits. The truck is beautiful, the price is perfect and we seriously could not have asked for better service..... They even had exactly what we were looking for ready and waiting for us when we went to Sandy Sandsing to look at all of the vehicles available for us. We couldn't have made a better decision. It is perfect!! Never did we feel as though there were some hidden costs, fees or information that was being withheld from us, like many of the other salespeople we've met with and everything was explained to us thoroughly and in detail. We were given an unbelievable deal for financing that we are sure that Charlie and Grant worked extremely hard on because of a few "imperfections" on our credit report. This certainly did not stop them!! We left Sandy Sanding feeling very comfortable and pleased with our purchase and are looking forward to returning to see Charlie and Grant, with our daughter, to purchase her first vehicle... As my husband would say, "those two are like franks and beans, frick and frack, they just work very well together."!!! Now if they could just give our daughter driving lessons so she can get her license, they would be put on pedestals..... LOL We cannot thank them enough and we will be sure to tell everyone we know what a wonderful duo Charlie and Grant are and, of course, were they should go to purchase their next vehicle!!! From our family to yours, HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great vehicle and friendly staff

by a1lexis on 04/19/2011

My wife and I purchased a 04 Lexus RX330 from Sandy Sansing Chevrolet. My salesman was Gus. He was very polite, friendly with no hard pressure sales tactics. We let us drive the vehicle as long as we wanted without tagging along. He let us talk in private and went out of his way to help us. The price was fair and they gave us a fair price on our 03 Escalade. No haggling, no arguements. The vehicle was cleaned prior to us driving it home. The Finance MGR. was very polite and friendly. We did purchase the extended warranty for peace of mind. I have the entire service records and carfax on the vehicle. I researched the car well in advance of talking price. A Toyota dealership a few blocks away had an 05 Lexus RX330 with the same options but higher mileage. We were going to look at both vehicles until the salesman from Toyota called our house at 8AM asking when we would be in to look at their car. My wife was furious!! They lost a possible sale and the car is still on their lot. If you are looking to purchase a new or used vehicle, be sure to check with Gus at Sandy Sansing Chevrolet in Pensacola located in Car City. He will treat you with respect and provide you a great car at a great price!!! And isn't that what we all want??

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

MY CAR DAMAGED BY SERVICE DEPARMENT

by gotscrewdbyss on 02/01/2008

I brought my car in for major service. My car was damaged by the service technician while he did the repair job. I submitted a formal complaint, then met with the rude and obnoxious service manager. He denied the damage was committed by the service technician. I wrote to the owner Mr. Sansing. (his name is not Sandy) He never replied to me. My complaint and letter was ignored by him. The [violative content deleted] service department representative was untruthful. I did not have the damage, committed by them before I brought the car in for service there. I immediatley reported the damage to the service department rep. I was forced to pay (at a different repair shop) for the repairs of the damage that was caused by the Sansing Chevrolet service department technician. The service department rep did acknowledge the tech did damage to my interior, however that was never repaired. The service rep offered to refund half of the service cost Sansing Cheverolet charged me. I refused to accept that money back due to the damages they caused. The repairs cost my hard earned money that I should not have had to spend. All women should be aware when and if they bring their car in for service at Sansing Chevrolet. You may have to deal with the arrogant representatives employed at Sansing Cheverolet. I will continue to tell everyone I can about the way I was treated by the employees at Sansing Chevrolet, and that you will never hear an aknowlegement of your complaint from the owner of this dealership. It is a false statement to say that your customers come first, Mr. Sansing.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
2 cars in stock
0 new2 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes