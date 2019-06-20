Poor service
My battery in my 2014 Impala exploded one night and was leaking battery acid. I took it in to Pete Moore to get serviced, in addition to a routine oil change. I explained that I would be out of town for the following two weeks, and that upon my return, I would need to pay over the phone and pick up my car after hours. This was due to an immediate military change of duty station move 5 hours away the next day. I was told this could all be arranged, with the keys in the car so that I could pick it up after hours. When I arrived, I found that my car had been left behind the gate so that I was unable to take it home. I was unable to reach anyone at this point since the dealership had closed. I had to find a guard to open the gate. Once the gate was opened, I found out that the car was locked and the keys were not inside. I had to go home and find my spare, and come back the next day to move my car. This was extremely inconvenient, as it resulted in me needing to take an additional day off work because I was unable to leave the night I had planned, due to this mistake made by Pete Moore. Additionally, my car service info screen still says that I have a low battery, which is something that was supposed to have been fixed. I’ve called numerous times and left a message with the service supervisor to not only obtain the keys that they still have, as well as to discuss the continued issue with my battery, yet I have not received a call back. I bought the car from this dealer in Jan 2018, so you’d think they’d show better service to someone who they have had continued business with. I’m extremely disappointed in the service I received from Pete Moore.
Dont go here
By far the worst dealership i have ever experienced. If i could of given them zero stars i would have. Took my car in to get new tires and a front end alignment. Probably the easiest things a shop can do. Brought the car in on Monday to order the tires. Tires were installed on Tuesday. Please keep in mind i asked for stock replacements. I dont have aftermarket rims or tires. 100% stock. Out of the four tires they installed two were the wrong ones. The tires on my car are directional tires. That means they can only rotate one way based off the tread pattern. This means when they ordered the tires they didnt pay attention to my car ( it was right infront of them) and the service guy who took the tires off and put new ones on didnt pay attention to the big block letters and arrows on the tires that say it must go this way. That and i would expect them to know about these vehicles. Its a chevy made car and a chevy dealership. Ok fine things happen. So they ordered two new tires. Thursday i went in to get the new tires put on along with a front end alignment. After two hours i finally get the car back. I was told it pulls a little to the left. I drive it down the street and its a little more then a little to the left. I bring it right back. Of course now they are closing up. I complain that it should be common sense that when people pay money to get a front end alignment they dont want to to pull to any side. IT should go straight. So im told " well sir all the lights are green and we did notice that it pulled to the left but if you want to come in tomorrow we can fix it for you". So if i come in for the 3rd time we might be able to get this correct? Chances are the service guy saw it was 5 and thought well the alignment is close enough and i want to go home so screw the customer he can just come back in tomorrow. It should be a simple thing to know if the car pulls you need to stay and fix it so its correct for your customer. Hell if i was the manager i would of called him back to work to finish the job. Please dont go here. If you do please make sure everything is correct cause i promise you they wont.
Buyer beware!!!
I would NOT recommend purchasing a used vehicle from this dealership. We purchased a used Ford F-250 on Monday, we were told it was good to go- no service issues/excellent running shape with nothing broken or needing to be fixed. Brought the vehicle home, parked it in the driveway, came out a couple hours later to a huge oil spot on the driveway. Immediately contacted the sales rep. back and he said the service department advised no oil leaks. He advised to bring the truck to Ford, as his department doesn't really work on diesels to find out what's going on. Brought to Ford and it had a massive oil leak in 2 places. Ford advised there was no way the dealership missed this and it looked like someone tried to clean the oil up with a rag (dried oil smear marks on components). They advised it had been there a while, definitely not a new leak. It cost over $1200 to repair. The dealership basically does not care whatsoever. Giving us the run around. They lied about the service issue with the vehicle and tried to cover it up. Now trying to hide behind an as-is claim. Why didn't your service department advise me of the oil leak prepurchase when I asked? We were told no oil leak. Went back to dealer and Wouldnt you know where they had it parked last before they brought it up to me has a big oil spot. Not once was this mentioned to me. I wasn't able to get the vehicle and bring it up myself after the sale. I would be extremely wary of buying any used vehicle from them. I would not recommend anybody wanting a quality vehicle to purchase from them. Buyer beware!
Most positive purchasing experience in 50 years
A recent experience with another Chevrolet dealership from Daphne AL reaffirmed all my negative feelings toward car salesmen/car dealers. Pete Moore Chevrolet in Pensacola, FL and specifically, salesman, Derek Rowland, took those negative feelings & turned our truck purchase into one of the most pleasant, positive purchase experiences we have ever had. We "built" our truck online & got an immediate reply. No back & forth, no hassle, no all day long ORDEAL...Derek had our deal ready, trade in evaluated & we were out the door within an hour - with the truck we wanted, at a lower interest rate than the other dealership offered, with no additional cash down, with a payment we could afford & no BS. They were the utmost professionals - from the receptionist, sales, service, financing & even the courtesy "chauffeur" - Pete Moore made us feel like they wanted us there & wanted to earn our business. Awesome! We absolutely will buy another vehicle from Pete Moore & highly recommend them to all. 5+++ stars, 10+++ rating - BEST EVER.
Deceptive and Dishonest
I've dealt with numerous dealerships, but this one takes the cake for worst experience. Basically: - Drove an hour and looked at a car but were unable to test drive it as it was in service and the techs were gone early that day. - Were called back and told it was ready; drove back an hour and it was not there when we arrived but was out for another service. - Returned a third time on Friday and test drove the car; liked it and negotiated a price, which was agreed upon by the manager and the sale was "made". Salesman said he could not run credit that day for financing due to the time, however, a deposit equivalent was provided and the salesman wrote a "SOLD" sign for the car. - Dealership was closed for the next two days for Christmas weekend and the banks were closed Monday. - Stayed in touch with salesman while working out financing and the ability to return to the dealership due to work schedule. - Was to return on Friday to purchase the car when the salesman texted saying the car had been sold. When asked about this, the salesman basically said they held the car as long as they could (3 days?), but admitted they sold the car on Thursday for a higher price. He placed the blame on us saying the issue was financing, yet still took the time to try to sell us a more expensive car which would be ridiculous if the issue was actually the financing. Be aware this is how this dealership does business.
2014 Sonic I love my new car!
I went in for service on my 2003 Chevy Venture Minivan and drove out with a new 2014 loaded Chevy Sonic! George my salesman was so wonderful explaining everything to me as I had not purchased a new car for at least 15 years! I will always return to Pete Moore Chevrolet as I have found everyone who works there to be most cordial to me a widow of 14 yrs now. Thank you George for a great experience at Pete Moore in Pensacola, Florida
Recalls & Routine maintenance services.
Appointments are scheduled within a week, service is performed promptly no long waits. Very courtis & professional service managers. Mr. Happy Gibson is tops.
Pete Moore Chevrolet will impress you!
This dealership earned my business!!! My salesman Derek and the sales manager Delmar worked to get me everything I wanted in my new Silverado and the deal itself. Seriously, everyone there was outstanding from the general manager to the finance manager. I feel like I got the deal of a lifetime on my truck and it was by far the best experience I ever had purchasing a new vehicle and I have purchased many! Top notch group of friendly people! 100% satisfied!
05 Dodge dakota
Purchasing my 05 Dodge Dakota from Pete Moore was a positive experience. Dave Hammon was professional and friendly. I would drive the 65 miles to the dealership when I am in the market for another vehicle.
Pleasant Experience
I purchased a specialty vehicle from Pete Moore Chevrolet. I live in Alabama, but the 45 minute drive was worth it when Pete Moore had the vehicle I wanted and Dave Hammon made the experience as pleasant as buying a car can be. I had read some poor reviews about this dealership, and I almost went with a local dealer that had a similar vehicle that wasn't exactly what I wanted, but I decided to give Pete Moore a chance. I am glad I did. Dave was professional and friendly, and didn't give me a high-pressure sales pitch. He worked with me on the price, and Pete Moore came off their asking price by more than $3,000. Chris in the Finance Dept. was also very nice and he got us out of there very quickly. I do want to alert any Mobile County residents that if you buy a vehicle in Florida, be prepared to pay a pretty hefty registration fee when you go to register the vehicle in Mobile. Pensacola dealers don't charge you all of those taxes that Mobile County has, so you get to pay them (City, County, and School taxes) when you register the vehicle. My tax bill was more than $900. Of course, if I had financed that $900, I would have paid alot more. Overall, I can recommend Pete Moore Chevrolet in Pensacola without reservation.
2000 CORVETTE
Enjoyed working with Dave Hammon and his open/honest approach to selling cars.
Sales Team Couldn't [violative content deleted] To Save Life.
My review of this dealership isn't going to be a bashing.. Just in most ways the sales team really had no clue what was going on. As i pulled into the dealership yes I was greeted as most are quite furiously when they visit a car dealership. I was looking for a new Silverado based on the incentives that were out.. which were 5K back or 0% financing. I had a 05 STI for sale at the time and had it almost sold on Ebay for 20K. I told the salesperson this and they still wanted to do a trade amount for the vehicle. I humored them and said sure why not.. They required a test drive and i told them no. I wasn't going to let a hot rod salesperson put my 350whp STI to the grinder for a trade in price. So they decided to do the trade in w/ out test drive. They were not happy about that. The sales person I was working with took me to look at Silverados. I told them I needed to stay w/ in a monthly payment of $365 a month. The salesperson took me to look at a couple Silverados.. Asked me which one I liked and of course I told him the Loaded LT crew cab. But I kept telling him that this will be way over my budget. Still the salesman kept telling me that they can work something out....They can work something out... Went for a test drive.. came back and kept telling me to hold onto the keys because that will be my new truck.. lol.. Yeah right! Sat down with the sales manager and this is where the [violative content deleted]. They told me they would give me 11K for my STI... I wanted to jump across the table and strangle him for even saying that. They were going to give me 3K less than avg. Retail value for my car and my car was in several car shows. Ok.... Well the car is going to be sold on ebay anyways the next day so whatever.. Then they said I had amazing credit but could only offer me 9.3% financing on the Silverado which I told them I couldnt afford to begin with and my monthly payment was going to be around $495. YES i understand why would I go through the process of getting financing application on a truck that is over my budget... Well it was to humor them to see if I wanted to work with this dealer. They would not warant the TMV (edmunds True Market Value) plus the 5K off and that is when I walked out the door never to see them again. I found my silverado at another dealership only this one was Z71 loaded and my monthly payments are $265 a month.. Oh and yes my STI which sold for 20K, the dealership was only going to give me 11K for. DO NOT DO BUSINESS HERE IF YOU WANT TO SAVE AN ARM AND A LEG!