5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have a 2009 Honda Accord with over 150.000 miles on her. The service department in Pensacola has always provided excellent service. Today's visit was to address my brakes which made "singing" noises whenever i backed up. I was met by my regular advisor who is always courteous and personable. He listened carefully to my concerns and I settled in to wait for the diagnostic report and estimate to make a decision about going forward with the repair. Cost was reasonable, their facility is comfortable for those who choose to wait and they were mindful of Covid-19 issues. Masks, sanitizing spray and hand sanitizer were in evidence and used by staff. An excellent staff and facility. The car was finished in a timely period and brakes no longer "talk" to me. Read more