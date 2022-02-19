Skip to main content
Pensacola Honda

6675 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pensacola Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
4.89 out of 5 stars(117)
Recommend: Yes (19) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
117 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Sales Experience

by Laststand on 02/19/2022

Having purchased well over 30+ vehicles in my life this was one of the most stress free and easy, if not the best. Cynthia was outstanding from start to finish - always staying in touch and responding quickly to any questions. Recommend this dealer with the utmost enthusiasm, honored original quote/sales price even though manufacturer increased their MSTP by $700.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HR-V Pensacola Honda

by Terrance on 12/21/2021

Was BLESSED with a HR-V from Pensacola Honda amazing service Mr. Barry and Mr. Ted Anderson were very good they did not lie and were very honest. GOD BLESS!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Pilot

by RLH@478 on 12/18/2021

Great expericence

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Pensacola Honda

by Claudine on 07/01/2021

The staff at Pensacola Honda worked a long time to find why I had water leaking into my car. I can’t say enough good about Colby who really went above and beyond to correct the issue

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

PUMP RECALL

by Pilot owner on 05/07/2021

A pleasant experience visiting HONDA. Recall repairs were done quickly. While we waited we were kept inform of the progress, which was completed early and it is always a pleasant experience having the vehicle washed. Bright and shiny.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice Employees, Not Willing to Budge

by GrayBeard on 04/19/2021

Cynthia was very friendly and polite. If she didn’t know the answers to our questions, she would quickly get the answer. Prices were higher as were in the coast, but they were not willing to negotiate at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful

by Dominique on 03/31/2021

The salesman Ted Anderson and manager Johnathan Turner. They were amazing they made my process go so smoothly. I really felt like they went the extra mile to make sure I got what I came for. Please do not short change yourself they will take great care of you. I will definitely go back. This was the best car buying experience I have ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service, Thank you Josh Johnson!

by Chass0715 on 03/23/2021

Car buying can be a very stressful event. Josh Johnson made it less stressful. He was very helpful and patient with us. He answered all of our questions and went out of his way to show us the extra features on our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Warranty routine checkup

by Charleman on 03/13/2021

John Nowak and the tech services behind him are continuing to do an outstanding job for me . Thanks and stay focused on providing top notch service . Karl K.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Car Service

by Macky4ever on 02/17/2021

Great service and feedback from Erica! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Another fast and easy oil change

by cjsalzer on 01/05/2021

I will continue to bring my car(s) to this dealership for scheduled service and unscheduled maintenance. I have continued to receive discount coupons for service which is a great help in making the decision to bring the car back for service. I am also happy with the timeliness of the service I have received. This place is clean and has very nice customer oriented facilities to wait in. I'll be back again. Thanks Zane Pressley and your service crew!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Low tire pressure

by Caravanlover on 11/17/2020

Tech found screw in tire. Unrepairable area. Happy they had new tire in stock. Was replaced, fluid levels checked and run thru car wash in less than an hour. This dealerships service dept is top-notch! Recommend to all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Advisor

by Andy and Sam on 10/23/2020

Jeremy Cameron always treats me with the highest level of respect and professionalism. Every time I visit Pensacola Honda he is calm, collected and never seems to sweat, despite the fact that we live in one of the most humid climates in the US. My husband and I consider him to be a fine representative for Honda, and the primary reason why we return to this dealership for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by MyHonda5468 on 09/04/2020

Service completed within acceptable time frame. Plenty of room for all to socially distance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Painless Buying Experience

by JFOwens on 07/01/2020

The salesman, Rocco, was thorough, patient, and fair. We were given a good rate, and a fair price. I would definitely shop at Pensacola Honda again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always High Standards

by Helen38 on 06/16/2020

I have a 2009 Honda Accord with over 150.000 miles on her. The service department in Pensacola has always provided excellent service. Today's visit was to address my brakes which made "singing" noises whenever i backed up. I was met by my regular advisor who is always courteous and personable. He listened carefully to my concerns and I settled in to wait for the diagnostic report and estimate to make a decision about going forward with the repair. Cost was reasonable, their facility is comfortable for those who choose to wait and they were mindful of Covid-19 issues. Masks, sanitizing spray and hand sanitizer were in evidence and used by staff. An excellent staff and facility. The car was finished in a timely period and brakes no longer "talk" to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

routine check

by service on 06/05/2020

despite CDC guidelines and letters from Honda.. only 1 staff member had a mask on. I question if they really do the other cleaning as advertised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Civic Hatchback

by KarenMc on 06/03/2020

Great customer service and no pressure tactics.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 Honda Pilot purchase

by Tedkins on 05/22/2020

I had a great experience at Pensacola Honda. Chris the salesperson was the best. Straightforward, no B S made for a smooth transaction. I would certainly recommend Pensacola to my friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Repairs made to my 2020 Honda Pilot

by Well done on 12/18/2019

I had electrical issues with my new Pilot. I had conversations with Customer Service at American Honda and she was a tremendous help on getting this issue solved. The Service Adviser, Service Manager and General Manager at Pensacola Honda were all great . They guaranteed me that my vehicle would be repaired with no more issues and they did. Above all the Service Technician did a great job in making the repairs and leaving my vehicle clean . Job well done by the Honda Team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Satisified on 10/24/2019

Jeremy, was wonderful to work with and he identified my Honda's problem and fixed it. I will definitely use Pensacola Honda again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

73 cars in stock
0 new72 used1 certified pre-owned
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Passport
Honda Passport
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

