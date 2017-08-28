Skip to main content
Audi Pensacola

6303 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505
Customer Reviews of Audi Pensacola

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don't trust this dealer

by CDEFreeport on 08/28/2017

My husband and I were there this weekend. We found a car we loved, agreed to pay the sticker price, completed all the paperwork, they ran our credit which was flawless and just when we thought they were going to hand us the keys, a manager, Travis Kiser, came out and told us that there had been a mistake on the sticker and we had to pay $3,000 more for the car. We had never been to Audi before and we will never go back. We drove across the street and bought a 2017 Lincoln MKZ. How can you trust a dealership that won't even honor their own sticker? Unbelievable.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience yet!

by Tyronebiggums on 07/03/2017

Abby was super friendly and not pushy at all. She knew a lot about the car and kept in contact with us without being unbearable. There weren't a lot of middle men and closed doors and it was a very pleasant experience. Will definitely come here for our next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
