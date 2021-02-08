  1. Home
5600 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32505
Customer Reviews of Alfa Romeo Pensacola

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Knowingly sold a car with known issues

by Tim morris on 08/02/2021

Sold a 2014 escape se red with recalls still to be done that pose a safety risk. Not only were they a safety risk but cannot get the recalls done unless you have a second car. Lack of leadership within step one automotive group and lack of customer oriented business. It was also known the electric steering rack had a tsb out on the vehicle as well. Spend your money elsewhere at a dealership on a TOYOTA where they last for 500k miles till the wheels fall off. Why would you even put a vehicle on the lot knowing you have the power to have the vehicle recalls done at no cost? Money hungry step one automotive group.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
