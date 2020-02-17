To say I was impressed with Vera Cadillac would be an understatement.
I drove four hours, one way, to take delivery on a vehicle, site unseen, and was not disappointed. Not only is the dealership aesthetically pleasing, but the service I received was outstanding as well.
Ricardo showed professionalism and courtesy as well as patience with my numerous calls regarding the deal we were trying to put together and Chris, upon arrival, was equally professional and accommodating. Every person that I came in contact with that evening went above and beyond to ensure my complete satisfaction.
Having spent in excess of a decade in the car business, it is safe to say that my expectations are quite high, and I was pleasantly surprised when every expectation was exceeded.
Yes hello I didn’t like the service my car was hold up for almost a month and when I got it back there was weird noises from car that wasn’t there before also my air filter box was missing screws and I had to argue just to get a loaner also there was a part you guys was pose to fix under warranty you guys didn’t even fix it and y’all was suppose to my car was rushed to get fix and that’s not right when I spent 1500 I. Repairs I expected better service then that.
<br>
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
On October 15, 2015 I came to Vera Cadillac not knowing what to expect. I had 12 months left on my lease and was upside down as they say in the car business. I had no expectations that I could get out of my car because I was buried in my lease. I had gone to BMW where I had gotten 5 BMW's and they were of no help. I came to Louis Vera to see if there was a way to lease a new Cadillac. Well let me say that nothing from my previous car buying experience could prepare me for the professionalism of Vera Cadillac. Chris Vera helped me to first pick out the perfect car. He knew I liked the handling and power of BMW and he showed me the CTS V sport model. I fell in love with this car immediately. The car was a demo with low miles but was in perfect condition. There was no going back and forth and playing games. Chris actually gave me a deal that was too good to refuse. I had never been treated like this at BMW and it felt good to know that they appreciated my business and wanted me to come back for my entire future car buying business as well. Louis Vera personally welcomed me to the Vera Cadillac family. He made me feel welcome and reassured me that he would do everything possible to make sure I was happy with my purchase. Louis Vera made me feel like I had known him for years. He was sincere and honest when talking to me. He introduced me to Gus Rodriguez who is the service director and Leo Pena the service manager. Gus also welcomed me to the Vera Cadillac family when I came in for some minor service on my car as part of guarantee that my car would be perfect. Gus is a man of integrity and when he tells you he will do something on your behalf it is a promise that he doesn’t break. He follows up on every detail and doesn’t deliver the car until it is as he promised. Leo can also be counted on to provide outstanding customer service.
The service department is efficiently run by Gus and Leo and the service consultants are ready to help you service your car with the same sincerity that I experienced when buying my car. Mark Lopez is my service advisor and he always greets me and reassures me that all service performed will be perfect. He couldn't have done more to make all of my experiences with the service department any more pleasant. He explains what to expect and how long he will have my car. I didn’t have to call him because he called me with updates and explained what was being done to my car.
The rental car department is staffed by Erika Corrales and Richard Garcia who were also very pleasant and helped me get my loaner car. They always have a perfect loaner car ready for me in record time.
There are so many other employees that make buying a car at Vera Cadillac the place I want to do business with for all of my car buying years to come. All of them welcomed me to the Vera Family and made me leave the dealership wishing I had come here years ago instead of BMW. I left Louis Vera Cadillac knowing I had gotten the best deal possible. I can’t go back in time but moving forward all of my cars will be Vera Cadillacs. Do yourself a favor and come and get your next car with Louis Vera and become part of the Vera family. You will not regret it!
I have been a Cadillac owner and customer for the past 10 years and Every service has been done at Vera! I refuse to go anywhere else because of the professionalism, compassion, and honesty! They have never overpriced me for service or tried to sell me a service I didn’t need (I double check elsewhere to make sure lol)! The service manager Leo and Director Gustavo are truly overseeing a top notch service department! When you say Cadillac service they really give you 100% Cadillac service and everything that means!
Thorough review of my Cadillac CTSV when I brought it in for a new battery. Handled all repairs and maintenance, with my approval. Stayed in communication. Offered a loaner vehicle. Allowed me to use dealership discount coupons for portions of my service and parts.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I brought my car there, after Carmax couldnt fix it the last four times. So, the fifth time it gets very old. I was told there was no loaners available and my car should "hopefully" be done before monday. I dropped it off Tuesday. I had to constantly call for updates and had to spend $100.00 extra to uber to and from work.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
What another amazing experience with Vera Cadillac!!! This was my second car purchase now, and they provided another first class experience. Luis Valdez, my sales person, was fantastic, friendly and just an all around very likable person and made the entire experience a great one. Chris Cobos-Vera, helped me years ago and ensured that all aspects of my current purchase went without a hitch. Fred in financing is just a great human being and ensured that I ended my day there with a smile. I would highly recommend Vera for a pain-free, enjoyable and fun car buying experience with the class acts over at Vera!!!
One of the concerns that I asked to have checked was not addressed and it was discovered when I got on the road with the car, and once again after the tire rotation the settings didn't take and I had to sit at home all day waiting for a service truck to come and reset the tires. I now have to take the car back to have the original concern addressed and I don't live close to the dealer. When I called back to ask why the concern wasn't addressed I was told that they didn't remember the conversation, but they remembered me saying the passing side back tire. I drive from Dade to Broward, and that it too far to keep going back and forth, and this is the reason that I don't answer these surveys.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I've been taking my truck to this location for over a year since I moved from FT Benning GA, Karen, my service advisor and Geo, have been one of the major reasons I keep going back, they are very professional and always on top of any issues with my truck. This dealership offers a great service, the quality of work keeps always improving. Thank you Karen for everything and Geo. I hope you get a promotion very soon!!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I got my 2017 Cadillac XT5 from Mohammed shakaoat. Very nice dealership and staff was really helpful even the managers. They offer us food which helped us think about the sale. When you shop here the peace of mind you get it's unbelievable. I recommend this dealership because it's not your usual 441 dealership.
We recently purchased a new vehicle from Vera Cadillac / GMC. This is the second vehicle we purchased from this dealership. Both times we dealt with Danielle. She is amazing. She knows the products and is very helpful. We had to drive almost 2 hours to get to this dealership - but it was definitely worth the drive. Even the general manager came out to thank us for coming to the dealership and for our purchase. I would highly recommend this dealership and especially working with Danielle.
I have purchase many vehicles thru the past years. All the sales people I have sold me a car or truck were only interested in the sales of the day. Forget residual income. Or, even better when the customer that they have sold a car too. They are to busy to help with something else.
Well, until I met Orlando Pina. this man took time to show me everything I wanted to see.
He answer all my questions and he had the answer to them.
I even came back to get help with the navigation using my phone. He took me to another vehicle in the lot and gave me demonstration on how to connect the phone to the screen.
My son is very interest in the Acadia and he will go by and see Orlando "ONLY".
Although the service for my car was great, I am still having an issue getting my sales rep to follow through with his original promise when I first purchased my car. I have not received the second key no has he responded to my numerous messages. This is the reason I would not recommend anyone to buy a car from this dealership. I am very disappointed.
