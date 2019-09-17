AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines

AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines

8890 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
(844) 535-5165
Today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines

4.2
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (2)
sales Rating

Best dealership

by Djairosa on 09/17/2019

2nd car I leased from autonation Nissan. Very happy with the service. Both sales person and the manager handled the process well and got me a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Penbroke Pines Nissan Autonation

by MrDiaz369 on 03/23/2019

The service greeters were very inappropriate. Very unprofessional language. Someone stole all the quarters out of my car and my lighters in the cup holder.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
sales Rating

Sales

by Pierre D. on 02/03/2019

Very Helpful, I Really appreciate everything He did to Help me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Renew Nissan Rouge Lease

by Luz Myriam on 01/21/2019

Grantley Simpson (Tood) sales consultant at AutoNation Prmbroke is outstanding sales professional. He emailed the information needed to prepared the visit and I just showed to sign. Time efficient and very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Communication is key

by Customer on 12/13/2018

Bad communication skills , waited an entire day for delivery and then was told it would be delivered the next morning , which then turned into the next afternoon . I probably would not have minded waiting , but the fact that the entire day was wasted waiting for delivery , when I could have just been contacted and informed that there was a problem . Other than that , our experience was fine .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Tassy1988 on 11/27/2018

Nice customer service, they were promoted with the time frame but the guy the vacuum out my car broke a cover and didn’t tell me..?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Fast

by Jjessiem on 10/25/2018

Went in for service and didn’t even have time to get comfortable for the wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Battery Replacement and Recall Servicing

by DSpain305 on 10/09/2018

Val was very professional, friendly, and knowledgable. He went above and beyond to make the experience as comfortable as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Cambio airbag

by #687863 on 10/03/2018

Llegue con la inquietud de saber porque había que remplazar los aibarg de mi Nissan Versa,fui atendida inmediatamente y solucionaron mi problema.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Mariana on 09/11/2018

Great service, fast and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

30,000 Service Maintenance

by Veronica on 08/07/2018

I've been dealing with Val for years in maintaining my Nissan vehicles and I will not go to anyone else. Very trust worthy and knows how to take care of his customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Friendly Sales and Service

by Tbrown41 on 01/22/2018

Very good experience with my second lease from this dealership. My salesman Terry Thompson was professional and extremely helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

(Lack of) Service Department Beyond Unprofessional

by StevenS16 on 11/27/2017

The (lack of) Service Department is awful. I have an ongoing problem with the truck I leased earlier this year that they can't resolve, and despite the numerous voicemails I left for my service agent and the service manager, they refuse to call me back to help me resolve this issue. This is my fourth vehicle from this dealership, and their treatment for a long-time customer is appalling. I will be bringing my vehicle to another Nissan dealership for service going forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
service Rating

Regular service

by Wpena1994 on 09/18/2017

I come here for everything that has to do with my car. Bought my 2nd car here 2 years ago. I always go to Chris L. Best service in south Florida

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Service

by ejmess95 on 09/13/2017

Car service- When I called to make the service appointment I was on hold for 15 minutes at which point the service department came on and then hung up on me. I had to call back in to make the appointment and was on hold for another 10 minutes. When I showed up to my appointment, the computer wasn't up and I had to wait an additional 10 minutes for service to begin. I was one of the first appointments. In fairness, this was during the preparation for Irma so I can understand if peoples minds were elsewhere, I've just had continual poor service from this department ever since I've purchased my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Kimwallace on 08/23/2017

Auto Nation Nissan made my car buying very memorable. The service was simply awesome from both my salesman Jo and Manager. Thank you !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

4th car from AutoNation Nissan

by EKB91180 on 07/28/2017

This is our 4th car from AutoNation Nissan. We are big fans of Nissan vehicles and AutoNation has always taken good care of us. We will definitely return for future car purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Service of front brakes

by moreluisr on 07/25/2017

Very helpful representative. Punctual and polite for the service appointment. Honored discount coupon recently expired. Recommended future service and responded thoughtfully to several maintenance and repair questions. Very professional. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Arturo DeCastroverde

by arturosan on 06/09/2017

From the time we drove in, we were greeted right away and turned over to LaMar, the service advisor who took really good care of us. The service was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

GREAT CUSTOMER SERVICE

by Maydat955 on 06/08/2017

From the moment I walked through the door at the AutoNation in Pembroke Pines, everyone was friendly and courteous, especially my salesman Abby Ganges. He was a pleasure to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Frederick Pantin (Sales Consultant)

by NissanMurano on 04/08/2017

Frederick Pantin was my Sales Consultant for my recent new car purchase at Auto Nation Nissan Pembrooke Pines. He provided exceptional service from begining to end and beyond. His excellent customer service/knowledge skillS provided a pleasurable and professional experience. I would highly recommend him to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
about our dealership

We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

