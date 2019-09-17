Grantley Simpson (Tood) sales consultant at AutoNation Prmbroke is outstanding sales professional. He emailed the information needed to prepared the visit and I just showed to sign. Time efficient and very professional
Bad communication skills , waited an entire day for delivery and then was told it would be delivered the next morning , which then turned into the next afternoon . I probably would not have minded waiting , but the fact that the entire day was wasted waiting for delivery , when I could have just been contacted and informed that there was a problem . Other than that , our experience was fine .
(Lack of) Service Department Beyond Unprofessional
by StevenS16 on 11/27/2017
The (lack of) Service Department is awful. I have an ongoing problem with the truck I leased earlier this year that they can't resolve, and despite the numerous voicemails I left for my service agent and the service manager, they refuse to call me back to help me resolve this issue. This is my fourth vehicle from this dealership, and their treatment for a long-time customer is appalling. I will be bringing my vehicle to another Nissan dealership for service going forward.
Car service- When I called to make the service appointment I was on hold for 15 minutes at which point the service department came on and then hung up on me. I had to call back in to make the appointment and was on hold for another 10 minutes. When I showed up to my appointment, the computer wasn't up and I had to wait an additional 10 minutes for service to begin. I was one of the first appointments. In fairness, this was during the preparation for Irma so I can understand if peoples minds were elsewhere, I've just had continual poor service from this department ever since I've purchased my car.
Very helpful representative. Punctual and polite for the service appointment. Honored discount coupon recently expired. Recommended future service and responded thoughtfully to several maintenance and repair questions. Very professional. Thank you.
Frederick Pantin was my Sales Consultant for my recent new car purchase at Auto Nation Nissan Pembrooke Pines. He provided exceptional service from begining to end and beyond. His excellent customer service/knowledge skillS provided a pleasurable and professional experience. I would highly recommend him to family and friends.
