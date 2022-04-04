5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On October 15, 2015 I came to Vera Cadillac not knowing what to expect. I had 12 months left on my lease and was upside down as they say in the car business. I had no expectations that I could get out of my car because I was buried in my lease. I had gone to BMW where I had gotten 5 BMW's and they were of no help. I came to Louis Vera to see if there was a way to lease a new Cadillac. Well let me say that nothing from my previous car buying experience could prepare me for the professionalism of Vera Cadillac. Chris Vera helped me to first pick out the perfect car. He knew I liked the handling and power of BMW and he showed me the CTS V sport model. I fell in love with this car immediately. The car was a demo with low miles but was in perfect condition. There was no going back and forth and playing games. Chris actually gave me a deal that was too good to refuse. I had never been treated like this at BMW and it felt good to know that they appreciated my business and wanted me to come back for my entire future car buying business as well. Louis Vera personally welcomed me to the Vera Cadillac family. He made me feel welcome and reassured me that he would do everything possible to make sure I was happy with my purchase. Louis Vera made me feel like I had known him for years. He was sincere and honest when talking to me. He introduced me to Gus Rodriguez who is the service director and Leo Pena the service manager. Gus also welcomed me to the Vera Cadillac family when I came in for some minor service on my car as part of guarantee that my car would be perfect. Gus is a man of integrity and when he tells you he will do something on your behalf it is a promise that he doesn’t break. He follows up on every detail and doesn’t deliver the car until it is as he promised. Leo can also be counted on to provide outstanding customer service. The service department is efficiently run by Gus and Leo and the service consultants are ready to help you service your car with the same sincerity that I experienced when buying my car. Mark Lopez is my service advisor and he always greets me and reassures me that all service performed will be perfect. He couldn't have done more to make all of my experiences with the service department any more pleasant. He explains what to expect and how long he will have my car. I didn’t have to call him because he called me with updates and explained what was being done to my car. The rental car department is staffed by Erika Corrales and Richard Garcia who were also very pleasant and helped me get my loaner car. They always have a perfect loaner car ready for me in record time. There are so many other employees that make buying a car at Vera Cadillac the place I want to do business with for all of my car buying years to come. All of them welcomed me to the Vera Family and made me leave the dealership wishing I had come here years ago instead of BMW. I left Louis Vera Cadillac knowing I had gotten the best deal possible. I can’t go back in time but moving forward all of my cars will be Vera Cadillacs. Do yourself a favor and come and get your next car with Louis Vera and become part of the Vera family. You will not regret it! Read more