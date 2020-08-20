5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I walked into the dealership and was greeted by the General Manager, Jeff. I explained why I was there and what I wanted to accomplish. He introduced me to Raymond, one of the Genius Specialists (Technology and Delivery Experts). I was taken on a test drive in a new 2017 BMW 740i loaded with all kinds of technology and driver assistant packages. Raymond was patient, laid back and extremely knowledgeable and "tech" savvy. Not once did he ask me if I was buying a car today or inquire about my buying timeline - just interested in making sure I was comfortable and at ease during the test drive. He explained many of the features and how to adapt the car's responsiveness to my needs/desires. When we returned to the showroom, he merely asked if I had any questions or if he could be of any further assistance. I expressed my desire in terms of colors and interiors and equipment necessities. He shared with the General Manager (Jeff) my preferences. It was necessary to locate a vehicle for me, which he did, and he immediately had the vehicle brought to the dealership that evening. When I returned the following morning, the car was there and I was again taken out for a test drive in that vehicle. Again, no pressure, no questions about purchasing or taking delivery, etc. I had done some research and when Raymond presented me with a price, out the door, for the new 740i, I countered with my own out-the-door price and within 20 minutes, he returned with pricing that I had requested. It was that easy. Now, for the environment of the dealership. The accommodations are/were most appropriate for an upscale vehicle dealership. Everyone there was polite and helpful. The waiting room in the service department is well designed with comfortable seating. The showroom was bright and colorful, but sedate as well. The new car inventory is truly amazing - there are rows and rows of brand new BMW's in every style and color. The location of the dealership is superb - just off I-75 at Sheridan Street - and very easy to get to from just about anywhere in the Dade, Broward or Palm Beach Counties using freeways and the Turnpike. The dealership is 30 miles from where I live with three BMW dealership much closer to me (one of them is less than 5 minutes away). Before buying this car from Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines, I had visited and priced this vehicle at two other dealerships. The pricing and service and treatment at this dealership far outsurpasses the other dealerships I visited in every conceivable way. It takes me 25 minutes to get to Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines, and well worth the added time and distance. I wholeheartedly recommend Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines if you are interested in a BMW vehicle. It was an experience I will never forget because of the ease, honesty and customer treatment. It was more like buying a smart phone from Apple - technologically savvy people who do not apply pressure to the buying experience. Read more