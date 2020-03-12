2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I made an appt a few days ago to have my car serviced at 2:00pm. Honestly, it was confusing for my first time. I went inside and there was no one at the front desk so I waited awkwardly until the cashier asked me what I needed. After I told her she told me to go back out and there should be a guy out there. So after that the guy was nice and took my keys and told me someone would come and talk to me shortly. I waited in the lobby for two hours. Nobody said anything to me. Finally a believe a manager noticed me and asked how I was and how long I've been waiting and I told him and he was really surprised and started making things happen for me. I appreciated that.I know it wasn't his fault, it was hard to pinpoint who dropped the ball but I was annoyed. I didn't leave until around 5:15pm. I don't think an oil change should have taken three hours? There was a guy named Matty (?) who was pretty nice and made sure to check up on me afterwards so I'd give him 5 stars. But I was overall disappointed with my first visit.