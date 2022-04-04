Customer Reviews of Vera Cadillac
VERA MOTORS IS HARASSING MY FAMILY
by 04/04/2022on
VERA MOTORS AND LOUIE VERA SENT ARMED MEN TO MY HOUSE TO HARASS MY FAMILY! THEY HAVE TRAUMATIZED MY SMALL CHILDREN. The owner, Louie Vera, is not trying to bully my family and me with scare tactics. Louie sent armed men to my house at 630am, trying to get onto my property. The armed men lied to the police by telling them they had a court order to get the loaner car from me, which was not true. My children 3,5, and 7 are not traumatized. They saw men with guns on our property trying to take our car and the police lights outside. My kids are now scared to go out. Louie Vera thinks he is [non-permissible content removed] sending people to scare us. Yesterday we got a call from the Pembroke Pines police stating that Louie Vera is trying to claim the loaner car is stolen. Thankfully the Pembroke Pines police saw through Louie Vera's lies and disagreed that the vehicle was stolen and ultimately told them this was a civil matter. Part 2 PLEASE BE VERY CAREFUL WHEN YOU DEAL WITH VERA MOTORS! LOUIE VERA WILL SEND LAWYERS AFTER YOU. The owner, Louie Vera, did not like my first honest review. Louie Vera hired a lawyer to send me a Cease and Desist letter filled with threats. Furthermore, to add even more insult, they are also threatening legal action against me for writing a review, but they are the ones who totaled my brand new Escalade and want my insurance to pay over 100k for the total loss. Yesterday I received another letter from Vera's lawyer with more threats. Vera now wants me to return the loaner car they lent me because Vera told me that my insurance will never be used. Still, they want the loaner back, and if I do not return the loaner, they will report the car stolen to the police! More bully tactics. PART 1 DO NOT TRUST VERA MOTORS. THEY MAKE EMPTY PROMISES Vera Cadillac picked up my 2021 Escalade from my house for service in Sept 2021. On the way to return my car, the Vera Cadillac driver was involved in an accident that ended with my Escalade declared a total loss. That sucks, and accidents happen. I completely understand that. What is hard to understand is how my insurance is paying for the total loss, and I'm getting sued by the Vera driver. Vera is walking away with this accident that I had had nothing to do with not costing Vera a penny. The Vice President of Vera, Richard Gonzalez, has sent me countless emails detailing how my insurance will NOT be used for about six months, but I came to find out that was not true. My insurance will be used to pay off the total loss of the car. Furthermore, Vera refuses to protect me against the Vera driver, who is about to file a lawsuit against me. Also, I have continued to make my car payment for over six months now due to Richard's advice until my new car arrived. As of this week, the owner, Lou Vera, is now trying to blackmail me into accepting his terms, and if I don't, he will not sell me the new car I ordered after Vera crashed my car. Be very careful with Vera. They are not honest and do not care for you as a customer. They will not protect you and do the right thing.
Shady as they come! Raised the price 15K+ in one day.
by 09/09/2021on
list today 2016 CTS-V for $89K org. MSRP in 2016 was $85k. nothing like taking advantage of people. thefts.... not to mention that i spoke to a salesmen yesterday and gave me a price in the low $70k range then had someone else call me back today to let me know the OWNER got involved and raised the price $15k PLUS. So the owner of the dealership doesn't make enough money he is will to steal from his customers in my opinion. This is your friendly Cadillac Dealer!!!!!!! Nothing like signing the paperwork and being -35k before you even drive it home. then what happens to the value in the near future when the market for new vehicles starts to correct and the used car market starts to dump? good luck to anyone willing to pay this grossly inflated prices. Daniella internet assistant has been emailing me for over 2 weeks saying a manager will call me from my google review. No call as of yet.
Vera Cadillac - Worth a 4-hour drive
by 02/17/2020on
To say I was impressed with Vera Cadillac would be an understatement. I drove four hours, one way, to take delivery on a vehicle, site unseen, and was not disappointed. Not only is the dealership aesthetically pleasing, but the service I received was outstanding as well. Ricardo showed professionalism and courtesy as well as patience with my numerous calls regarding the deal we were trying to put together and Chris, upon arrival, was equally professional and accommodating. Every person that I came in contact with that evening went above and beyond to ensure my complete satisfaction. Having spent in excess of a decade in the car business, it is safe to say that my expectations are quite high, and I was pleasantly surprised when every expectation was exceeded.
Cadillac
by 02/06/2020on
Yes hello I didn’t like the service my car was hold up for almost a month and when I got it back there was weird noises from car that wasn’t there before also my air filter box was missing screws and I had to argue just to get a loaner also there was a part you guys was pose to fix under warranty you guys didn’t even fix it and y’all was suppose to my car was rushed to get fix and that’s not right when I spent 1500 I. Repairs I expected better service then that. <br>
Welcome To The Vera Family
by 01/28/2020on
On October 15, 2015 I came to Vera Cadillac not knowing what to expect. I had 12 months left on my lease and was upside down as they say in the car business. I had no expectations that I could get out of my car because I was buried in my lease. I had gone to BMW where I had gotten 5 BMW's and they were of no help. I came to Louis Vera to see if there was a way to lease a new Cadillac. Well let me say that nothing from my previous car buying experience could prepare me for the professionalism of Vera Cadillac. Chris Vera helped me to first pick out the perfect car. He knew I liked the handling and power of BMW and he showed me the CTS V sport model. I fell in love with this car immediately. The car was a demo with low miles but was in perfect condition. There was no going back and forth and playing games. Chris actually gave me a deal that was too good to refuse. I had never been treated like this at BMW and it felt good to know that they appreciated my business and wanted me to come back for my entire future car buying business as well. Louis Vera personally welcomed me to the Vera Cadillac family. He made me feel welcome and reassured me that he would do everything possible to make sure I was happy with my purchase. Louis Vera made me feel like I had known him for years. He was sincere and honest when talking to me. He introduced me to Gus Rodriguez who is the service director and Leo Pena the service manager. Gus also welcomed me to the Vera Cadillac family when I came in for some minor service on my car as part of guarantee that my car would be perfect. Gus is a man of integrity and when he tells you he will do something on your behalf it is a promise that he doesn’t break. He follows up on every detail and doesn’t deliver the car until it is as he promised. Leo can also be counted on to provide outstanding customer service. The service department is efficiently run by Gus and Leo and the service consultants are ready to help you service your car with the same sincerity that I experienced when buying my car. Mark Lopez is my service advisor and he always greets me and reassures me that all service performed will be perfect. He couldn't have done more to make all of my experiences with the service department any more pleasant. He explains what to expect and how long he will have my car. I didn’t have to call him because he called me with updates and explained what was being done to my car. The rental car department is staffed by Erika Corrales and Richard Garcia who were also very pleasant and helped me get my loaner car. They always have a perfect loaner car ready for me in record time. There are so many other employees that make buying a car at Vera Cadillac the place I want to do business with for all of my car buying years to come. All of them welcomed me to the Vera Family and made me leave the dealership wishing I had come here years ago instead of BMW. I left Louis Vera Cadillac knowing I had gotten the best deal possible. I can’t go back in time but moving forward all of my cars will be Vera Cadillacs. Do yourself a favor and come and get your next car with Louis Vera and become part of the Vera family. You will not regret it!
Cadillac Service at its best!!!!
by 01/20/2020on
I have been a Cadillac owner and customer for the past 10 years and Every service has been done at Vera! I refuse to go anywhere else because of the professionalism, compassion, and honesty! They have never overpriced me for service or tried to sell me a service I didn’t need (I double check elsewhere to make sure lol)! The service manager Leo and Director Gustavo are truly overseeing a top notch service department! When you say Cadillac service they really give you 100% Cadillac service and everything that means!
Great service and punctual
by 01/15/2020on
Vera Cadillac always provide superb service and always provide the best pricing for parts. Everyone goes beyond their duty in trying to ensure their customers are taken care of love you guys
Superlative experience
by 01/15/2020on
This owner/dealer has it figured out. From each step, the staff was wonderful
A+ Sales
by 01/11/2020on
From the moment you walk in to the showroom you’re allowed to browse undisturbed. Once the we selected a vehicle the process was a breeze.
Great experience
by 12/28/2019on
Very friendly and professional staff. Buying experience was very easy and fast.
Good Service, Good Customer Communication
by 01/21/2019on
Thorough review of my Cadillac CTSV when I brought it in for a new battery. Handled all repairs and maintenance, with my approval. Stayed in communication. Offered a loaner vehicle. Allowed me to use dealership discount coupons for portions of my service and parts.
Worst service ever
by 10/17/2017on
I brought my car there, after Carmax couldnt fix it the last four times. So, the fifth time it gets very old. I was told there was no loaners available and my car should "hopefully" be done before monday. I dropped it off Tuesday. I had to constantly call for updates and had to spend $100.00 extra to uber to and from work.
Very professional, trustworthy dealership!
by 10/13/2017on
What another amazing experience with Vera Cadillac!!! This was my second car purchase now, and they provided another first class experience. Luis Valdez, my sales person, was fantastic, friendly and just an all around very likable person and made the entire experience a great one. Chris Cobos-Vera, helped me years ago and ensured that all aspects of my current purchase went without a hitch. Fred in financing is just a great human being and ensured that I ended my day there with a smile. I would highly recommend Vera for a pain-free, enjoyable and fun car buying experience with the class acts over at Vera!!!
Everything worked as promised
by 09/05/2017on
Car and parts were ready as promised, great attention to updates by the service rep.
Service Review
by 07/29/2017on
One of the concerns that I asked to have checked was not addressed and it was discovered when I got on the road with the car, and once again after the tire rotation the settings didn't take and I had to sit at home all day waiting for a service truck to come and reset the tires. I now have to take the car back to have the original concern addressed and I don't live close to the dealer. When I called back to ask why the concern wasn't addressed I was told that they didn't remember the conversation, but they remembered me saying the passing side back tire. I drive from Dade to Broward, and that it too far to keep going back and forth, and this is the reason that I don't answer these surveys.
Excellent service!!!
by 07/17/2017on
I've been taking my truck to this location for over a year since I moved from FT Benning GA, Karen, my service advisor and Geo, have been one of the major reasons I keep going back, they are very professional and always on top of any issues with my truck. This dealership offers a great service, the quality of work keeps always improving. Thank you Karen for everything and Geo. I hope you get a promotion very soon!!!
Doris Faison
by 06/26/2017on
As always I had a very good experience. I always leave satisfied and everyone is always extra nice and respectful.
Very professional and family owned business
by 04/24/2017on
I got my 2017 Cadillac XT5 from Mohammed shakaoat. Very nice dealership and staff was really helpful even the managers. They offer us food which helped us think about the sale. When you shop here the peace of mind you get it's unbelievable. I recommend this dealership because it's not your usual 441 dealership.
Car buying experience
by 03/31/2017on
We recently purchased a new vehicle from Vera Cadillac / GMC. This is the second vehicle we purchased from this dealership. Both times we dealt with Danielle. She is amazing. She knows the products and is very helpful. We had to drive almost 2 hours to get to this dealership - but it was definitely worth the drive. Even the general manager came out to thank us for coming to the dealership and for our purchase. I would highly recommend this dealership and especially working with Danielle.
Go see Danielle Henjum
by 03/07/2017on
Received world class service, by far my best car buying experience ever!
Orlando Pena
by 03/06/2017on
I have purchase many vehicles thru the past years. All the sales people I have sold me a car or truck were only interested in the sales of the day. Forget residual income. Or, even better when the customer that they have sold a car too. They are to busy to help with something else. Well, until I met Orlando Pina. this man took time to show me everything I wanted to see. He answer all my questions and he had the answer to them. I even came back to get help with the navigation using my phone. He took me to another vehicle in the lot and gave me demonstration on how to connect the phone to the screen. My son is very interest in the Acadia and he will go by and see Orlando "ONLY".
