AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines

AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines
8890 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of AutoNation Nissan Pembroke Pines

3.3
Overall Rating
3.25 out of 5 stars(118)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Experience

by Barry Kotler on 12/03/2020

This is our second lease with Nissan AutoNation and second lease with our salesman, Terry T. The selection of cars and colors is the best ! I highly recommend this dealership and we'll be back for our third lease.. And the Sales Manager is super !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
118 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service

by Diane on 05/04/2021

If you have the opportunity to ask for Jerrick Warren as your service advisor you will be very happy with the outcome. He is very personable and knowledgeable and will do his best to get you in and out of the service center

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

2020 mustang autonation certified frame damage and other fun times

by Pierce S on 03/21/2021

[non-permissible content removed] DO NOT GO HERE THEY WILL DECEIVE YOU They sold me a "like new well cared autonation certified" 2020 mustang turns out after Ford got a hold of it, the car was NOT EVEN SAFE TO DRIVE. Frame damage, bent rim, evidence of used parts from a prior repair, steering assembly damage AUTONATION certified! Certified to be a SCAM!! It took a week to get a hold of anyone that can make a decision and now he is (no surprise) making me wait even more! I want to go buy a mustang they are holding my money and credit hostage. Aside from the bad car the overall experience was a nightmare GO SOMEWHERE ELSE

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Servicing my car

by 3 hour wait on 12/19/2020

I made an appt a few days ago to have my car serviced at 2:00pm. Honestly, it was confusing for my first time. I went inside and there was no one at the front desk so I waited awkwardly until the cashier asked me what I needed. After I told her she told me to go back out and there should be a guy out there. So after that the guy was nice and took my keys and told me someone would come and talk to me shortly. I waited in the lobby for two hours. Nobody said anything to me. Finally a believe a manager noticed me and asked how I was and how long I’ve been waiting and I told him and he was really surprised and started making things happen for me. I appreciated that.I know it wasn’t his fault, it was hard to pinpoint who dropped the ball but I was annoyed. I didn’t leave until around 5:15pm. I don’t think an oil change should have taken three hours? There was a guy named Matty (?) who was pretty nice and made sure to check up on me afterwards so I’d give him 5 stars. But I was overall disappointed with my first visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best dealership

by Djairosa on 09/17/2019

2nd car I leased from autonation Nissan. Very happy with the service. Both sales person and the manager handled the process well and got me a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Penbroke Pines Nissan Autonation

by MrDiaz369 on 03/23/2019

The service greeters were very inappropriate. Very unprofessional language. Someone stole all the quarters out of my car and my lighters in the cup holder.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales

by Pierre D. on 02/03/2019

Very Helpful, I Really appreciate everything He did to Help me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Renew Nissan Rouge Lease

by Luz Myriam on 01/21/2019

Grantley Simpson (Tood) sales consultant at AutoNation Prmbroke is outstanding sales professional. He emailed the information needed to prepared the visit and I just showed to sign. Time efficient and very professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Communication is key

by Customer on 12/13/2018

Bad communication skills , waited an entire day for delivery and then was told it would be delivered the next morning , which then turned into the next afternoon . I probably would not have minded waiting , but the fact that the entire day was wasted waiting for delivery , when I could have just been contacted and informed that there was a problem . Other than that , our experience was fine .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Tassy1988 on 11/27/2018

Nice customer service, they were promoted with the time frame but the guy the vacuum out my car broke a cover and didn’t tell me..?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast

by Jjessiem on 10/25/2018

Went in for service and didn’t even have time to get comfortable for the wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Battery Replacement and Recall Servicing

by DSpain305 on 10/09/2018

Val was very professional, friendly, and knowledgable. He went above and beyond to make the experience as comfortable as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Cambio airbag

by #687863 on 10/03/2018

Llegue con la inquietud de saber porque había que remplazar los aibarg de mi Nissan Versa,fui atendida inmediatamente y solucionaron mi problema.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by Mariana on 09/11/2018

Great service, fast and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

30,000 Service Maintenance

by Veronica on 08/07/2018

I've been dealing with Val for years in maintaining my Nissan vehicles and I will not go to anyone else. Very trust worthy and knows how to take care of his customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly Sales and Service

by Tbrown41 on 01/22/2018

Very good experience with my second lease from this dealership. My salesman Terry Thompson was professional and extremely helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

(Lack of) Service Department Beyond Unprofessional

by StevenS16 on 11/27/2017

The (lack of) Service Department is awful. I have an ongoing problem with the truck I leased earlier this year that they can't resolve, and despite the numerous voicemails I left for my service agent and the service manager, they refuse to call me back to help me resolve this issue. This is my fourth vehicle from this dealership, and their treatment for a long-time customer is appalling. I will be bringing my vehicle to another Nissan dealership for service going forward.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Regular service

by Wpena1994 on 09/18/2017

I come here for everything that has to do with my car. Bought my 2nd car here 2 years ago. I always go to Chris L. Best service in south Florida

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by ejmess95 on 09/13/2017

Car service- When I called to make the service appointment I was on hold for 15 minutes at which point the service department came on and then hung up on me. I had to call back in to make the appointment and was on hold for another 10 minutes. When I showed up to my appointment, the computer wasn't up and I had to wait an additional 10 minutes for service to begin. I was one of the first appointments. In fairness, this was during the preparation for Irma so I can understand if peoples minds were elsewhere, I've just had continual poor service from this department ever since I've purchased my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car Purchase

by Kimwallace on 08/23/2017

Auto Nation Nissan made my car buying very memorable. The service was simply awesome from both my salesman Jo and Manager. Thank you !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

4th car from AutoNation Nissan

by EKB91180 on 07/28/2017

This is our 4th car from AutoNation Nissan. We are big fans of Nissan vehicles and AutoNation has always taken good care of us. We will definitely return for future car purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
151 cars in stock
13 new74 used64 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

We make it easy - we'll buy your car with a check that you can deposit the same day, our pre-owned vehicles come with a 5-day return policy* and we'll even sanitize your vehicle so you can buy and service safely. Now that’s easy. Schedule an appointment today!

*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.

