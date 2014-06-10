1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE !!! DISHONEST & UNETHICAL !! 8/15/2014 Thank heaven I checked the reviews before I gave them any money. I spent four (4) days with e-mails and phone calls speaking with some internet sales manager named Sean P. At first, to lure me in, he promised all kinds of discounts and lowest price guarantee. Despite my request for him to put it all in writing, he refused. As the lies and sales hype continued, he had other sales people work with me in a feeble attempt to muddy the factual waters. On the forth day I insisted that He put "The Deal" in writing and that is when he added $4,000.00 to the final price. I told him what he could do with his offer and I purchased my vehicle from another local dealership for what I was originally promised by Palm Coast Ford. Please Do Your Home Work and Say Away From These [non-permissible content removed]. Read more