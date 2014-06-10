Palm Coast Ford
Customer Reviews of Palm Coast Ford
Shady
by 10/06/2014on
First when we showed up at the dealership they had us sitting inside for an hour while they "searched" the lot to see if they had any cars in our price range. Then they take us outside and show us a 1999 Ford Focus Wagon that they had priced at $6000.00. (Kelly Blue Book Value from dealer as 2800.00). So everything they showed us was just as high priced. Don't waster your money at this place! They are just trying to rip you off!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Dishonest & Unethical !
by 08/14/2014on
ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE !!! DISHONEST & UNETHICAL !! 8/15/2014 Thank heaven I checked the reviews before I gave them any money. I spent four (4) days with e-mails and phone calls speaking with some internet sales manager named Sean P. At first, to lure me in, he promised all kinds of discounts and lowest price guarantee. Despite my request for him to put it all in writing, he refused. As the lies and sales hype continued, he had other sales people work with me in a feeble attempt to muddy the factual waters. On the forth day I insisted that He put "The Deal" in writing and that is when he added $4,000.00 to the final price. I told him what he could do with his offer and I purchased my vehicle from another local dealership for what I was originally promised by Palm Coast Ford. Please Do Your Home Work and Say Away From These [non-permissible content removed].
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Trustworthy
by 06/10/2011on
We have bought five vehicles, four new, 1 was one year old, from Palm Coast Ford. Charlie is our salesman although others help to get the deal done. We often go there just to hassle them and they love to see us. They have great free coffee and donuts in the morning and very good hot dogs in the afternoon. However that all said, simply put, Palm Coast Ford does what they say they will do. In these times honesty and integrity is hard to find. Many dealerships are looking for the sale today, Palm Coast Ford looks for the sales tomorrow. At times I actually forget these people are car salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes