My 2010 VW Passat suddenly had a bad smell and a sensor light went on while I was traveling on the highway. Fortunately, I was just minutes away from Schumacher Volkswagen of the Palm Beach dealership and service. But, it was after 6 pm and the dealership would be close. However, to my luck, although the facility was all dark, the Service Manager Jim Lantonio was still there and he attended to my car issues. Realizing that my car was unsafe to drive, he kindly offered a loaner car to me and even accommodated my request of a VW Jetta loaner car. I had leased a 2016 VW Jetta from this dealership and knew it was a great car. With no paperwork done on my end, I drove home, safely, in the loaner car. I soon became very impressed with another Service personnel, Mr. Wilson Lubertine, who became my Service Advisor. When learning my Passat had some major issues, I began to contemplate on purchasing a new car instead of pouring more money into my 2010 Passat. Wilson provided various options and provided great empathy, patience, and professionalism while I made my decision as to how to proceed, all during the threat of Hurricane Dorian which was a threat upon our area. Wilson directed me to Mr. Mike Sturm, Sales Associate, who was outstanding with assisting me with the details necessary for making my decision of purchasing a new vehicle. As a result of driving the new 2019 VW Jetta loaner car, I decided to purchase a new one because of its highly effeciency, great gas mileage, and the incredible warranty offered on a 2019 Jetta new purchase. I met with Mr. Alex Castro, Special Finance Manager, who guided me through the loan process with patience and integrity. I appreciated that very much. As I drove away with my new vehicle, I couldn't help but recall their motto, when you shop at Schumacher, you feel part of the family. That is their goal and it was definitely accomplished. I have never written a review before, but felt it was necessary as my experience could not have been better. It really was extraordinary.