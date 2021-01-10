Skip to main content
Schumacher Volkswagen North Palm Beach

3720 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403
Today 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Schumacher Volkswagen North Palm Beach

4.0
Overall Rating
4 out of 5 stars(64)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Guys

by Droppingin on 10/01/2021

I bought the VW Atlas and am happy with the deal I got. That is the definition of good deal, "If you walk away feeling good, then the deal was good. My salesman was knowledgeable about the car and knew how to run the sophisticated electronics. There were no surprises or mysterious charges.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
64 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Extraordinary Service

by Nancy Daniels on 09/21/2019

My 2010 VW Passat suddenly had a bad smell and a sensor light went on while I was traveling on the highway. Fortunately, I was just minutes away from Schumacher Volkswagen of the Palm Beach dealership and service. But, it was after 6 pm and the dealership would be close. However, to my luck, although the facility was all dark, the Service Manager Jim Lantonio was still there and he attended to my car issues. Realizing that my car was unsafe to drive, he kindly offered a loaner car to me and even accommodated my request of a VW Jetta loaner car. I had leased a 2016 VW Jetta from this dealership and knew it was a great car. With no paperwork done on my end, I drove home, safely, in the loaner car. I soon became very impressed with another Service personnel, Mr. Wilson Lubertine, who became my Service Advisor. When learning my Passat had some major issues, I began to contemplate on purchasing a new car instead of pouring more money into my 2010 Passat. Wilson provided various options and provided great empathy, patience, and professionalism while I made my decision as to how to proceed, all during the threat of Hurricane Dorian which was a threat upon our area. Wilson directed me to Mr. Mike Sturm, Sales Associate, who was outstanding with assisting me with the details necessary for making my decision of purchasing a new vehicle. As a result of driving the new 2019 VW Jetta loaner car, I decided to purchase a new one because of its highly effeciency, great gas mileage, and the incredible warranty offered on a 2019 Jetta new purchase. I met with Mr. Alex Castro, Special Finance Manager, who guided me through the loan process with patience and integrity. I appreciated that very much. As I drove away with my new vehicle, I couldn't help but recall their motto, when you shop at Schumacher, you feel part of the family. That is their goal and it was definitely accomplished. I have never written a review before, but felt it was necessary as my experience could not have been better. It really was extraordinary.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Air bag recall

by Rickmockel on 05/04/2017

Finally had the opportunity to have my recalled air bag replaced. Was done on time, car was clean, all is now well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Collision oil pan replacement

by BMitchell2 on 03/30/2017

Cindy C. is outstanding. She did a great job and helped me through the whole extensive repair process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent

by Tan132631 on 01/12/2017

Cyndi has excellent customer service skills. She was very helpful and on schedule with my vehicle. Love her

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks to my service advisor and her team for going above and beyond

by Jason0561 on 12/28/2016

I had a very untimely, difficult and costly issue with my transmission and negotiating this with my warranty company. My service advisor was very helpful in handling all of this on my behalf and in the end was completely covered by my warranty and for a lower overall cost! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional, thorough team

by Ohdahhlin on 11/09/2016

I always bring my car in to the Northlake location. There is always someone available to help in a professional and friendly manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

VW service is better than Range Rover

by Gordie47 on 10/19/2016

I had a Range Rover before I got this Volkswagen and I feel more important at Schumacher VW than I ever did at Range Rover of the Palm Beaches.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great overall experience!

by Owlchica on 09/30/2016

I had a great car buying experience at VW! Jorge is officially my favorite salesman ever and I hope to work with him again in the future. Ryan was a top notch finance person and made the signing of everything much easier then what we've dealt with in the past. They were both personable and professional. I highly recommend them for your next car buying experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Beyond Belief

by NewVWLady on 08/11/2016

Schumacher Northlake exceeded my expectations in every aspect of purchasing a new car. From my first encounter, which was merely a phone call to the dealership, then actually meeting with a sales person, then test driving, then purchasing....it was all wonderful. I have owned many cars and have had dealings with many car dealerships but none was as professional and rewarding as this was with Schumacher Northlake.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchase Experience

by bassalegend on 07/30/2016

The staff was forthright, hard working, and prompt. The professionalism exhibited was a great indication of servant leadership. Ryan and Brandon endured the rigors of negotiating with class and patience. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best dealership service ever

by PrincessJess on 06/30/2016

It was my first time at this dealership. I was beyond impressed by the service. I actually bought my Volkswagen at Momentum Volkswagen in Clearlake Texas. Schumacher out shown my original dealership. I can see why my boyfriend will only by his vehicles from this particular dealership. They rolled out the red carpet and treated me with kid gloves from start to finish. I love my car and they treated my car with the same care and concern that I do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always Excellent

by VWonderful on 06/14/2016

I've been going to Cindy at Schumacher for many years, and I've never been disappointed. She is lovely to deal with, and very knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service and sales

by Chadkennedy13 on 06/13/2016

It is a dealer, you know it is a little more expensive. But here it is done right the first time and in the long run the cost is better than going with a quickie lube, who has no training or a shade tree guy that just swaps parts until your wallet is empty. Damn cars and trucks cost a small fortune, why trust a high school drop out to "service" your ride. When a trained professional is avaliable at Schumacher?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

so so

by rbmdbarnes on 05/22/2016

Cyndi was wonderful. I want a service representative that can take charge like her. She knows what she is talking about, was concise and most helpful. No bologna. She is the best of the personnel there. The car loan was definitely worth what I paid for it. The rental office service was forgettable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love my VW

by Daisylover6373 on 05/07/2016

An oil change might be a bit more costly however I never have to worry that the proper oil was used or that the job was done correctly. Sometimes peace of mind is priceless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

repairs

by shell0016 on 04/30/2016

Cyndi was terrific. Kept me informed.Explained and was so helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Easy as can be

by HappyCustmr38 on 04/10/2016

I scheduled a service and got exactly what I wanted. Repairs and maintenance done, car came back clean and everything was done on time. Cyndi C went above and beyond my expectations with customer service. She took care of everything I asked and explained all of my repairs precisely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thank you!

by lhansen143 on 04/07/2016

Thank you for fixing my car on time and within reason!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Cindy our service writer

by pattypavlik on 03/23/2016

Cindy is one of the best service writers we have ever experienced. Professional, upfront and knowledgeable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall

by tiffanyhope on 03/17/2016

Everything was done. Things were confusing pulling up as I had not been there before. I did not know if I should get out or wait in the car for someone to come over. I don't like that there is no place to wait other than outside to wait to be seen for my appointment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
