5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I went into this dealership at the end of June with a quoted price. We wanted to build a vehicle for the price quoted. We had no trouble doing so. We got a call a month later saying the vehicle was in and ready to be picked up. We drove up there(69 miles!) to purchase and trade in our vehicle. We got a very fair price on our trade in. We also got a GREAT price for our new vehicle. Our saleswoman(Barbara Kelsey) was amazing and very helpful! Would highly recommend this dealership over all the rest in South Florida. Very pleased with our purchase. Read more