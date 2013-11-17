Southeastern Honda
Customer Reviews of Southeastern Honda
Reasonably painless purchase
by 11/17/2013on
Salesman Timothy M. made transaction go smoothly and honored all quotes made on the internet. Leased 2014 CR-V for 36 months. So far so good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Savings from Southeastern Honda
by 07/19/2012on
Received internet based quotes from four dealers; two from FL east coast and two from Cental FL. The Southeastern Honda dealer beat the other three by offering 5.9% below MSRP (1105 off 18700 = base price plus destination fee). The other three dealers offered between 1.07% and 3.74% off this MSRP. Southeastern Honda Salesman Michael Denmark made the entire experience go smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great deal
by 08/19/2010on
Had to decide to scale down on my cars. I went to southeast honda and told them my problem.Michael Dennmark was able to pay off both my hondas and get me into a new accord. I can not be happier. No sales pressure and great personalities. This is why I will be a customerof theirs for life. Thank you honda team especially Mike Dennmark. Fred Maine
Great dealership!
by 07/22/2010on
My husband and I went into this dealership at the end of June with a quoted price. We wanted to build a vehicle for the price quoted. We had no trouble doing so. We got a call a month later saying the vehicle was in and ready to be picked up. We drove up there(69 miles!) to purchase and trade in our vehicle. We got a very fair price on our trade in. We also got a GREAT price for our new vehicle. Our saleswoman(Barbara Kelsey) was amazing and very helpful! Would highly recommend this dealership over all the rest in South Florida. Very pleased with our purchase.
a positive experience....
by 03/20/2008on
We recently purchased a crv at southeastern honda... it was a very straight forward experience, no game playing, no sales gimmicks, just honest discussion.. It was the most painless car buying experience we have ever had. Our friends recommended the dealership to us without any reservation!