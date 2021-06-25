Toyota of Orlando
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Orlando
The worst experience that’s
by 06/25/2021on
i went to buy a car from this dealership i found the car i want and then worked some numbers and we agreed on it after 2 hours we did the credit me and my wife my wife was home and they said my credit is frozen but my wife's is not and we have good credit i told him ok let my sales man follow me and take the paperwork to her they said they are not allowed to and i called my credit bureau and i took the freeze out and then the finance manager want do the deal and he lied to me and said no is still froze and i have the the lady from the credit bureau on the said no is clear ahe said go home and come back with your wife in the morning and i did that we came back in the morning at 9 am w waiting and went we get in the office the finance manager won't sell the car to us said because the car is for my niece said no i will never buy a car from there and will will never send someone there
Dishonest deal changers.
by 04/09/2021on
Jerry tried to take us for a ride but not gonna happen. This guy is lazy and completely untrustworthy. Thanks for nothing [non-permissible content removed].
Stay Far Away!!
by 01/09/2021on
I took my truck to Toyota of Orlando on 1/3/21 in order to have the 25,000-mile service performed as well as to take care of a safety recall on the fuel pump. This was done, but shortly after, that same day, my truck began acting up again as if the recall hadn't been done. It wasn't as bad, but it was still acting weird, so I brought it back in on 1/5. I also brought it back in so they could reset the maintenance reminder light which they forgot to do at the 1/3 service, something they've forgotten to do before. Same with the complimentary car wash after service - hasn’t been done several times now including on 1/3 and 1/5. And I have since realized that even though they rotated my tires, they forgot to pump them back up again - the third time this has happened after having it serviced there. I just didn't think to check before I left on 1/3 or 1/5. At the 1/5 service visit they found nothing, which I understood could be possible since, like the original problem for which the recall was issued, it was a little intermittent, but at least I had it documented that it was still acting up. And while they were checking it, I decided to explore the possibility of trading my truck in after being contacted by a saleswoman named Irina on 1/3. I made it clear to her I would not even consider trading if I would be upside down at all financially and was assured by her I would not be, that I would be dead even since my truck was in great condition and had great mileage and so the amount I still owed on my lease would be offset by the higher value my truck had now versus what it would have at lease end. Imagine my shock when the sales manager, Francisco, informed me an hour and a half later that I would, in fact, be upside down to the tune of the entire amount I still owed on my truck lease despite having just been told the opposite by his sales rep. And he tried to use this fact to justify complete gouging on the price of a new leased vehicle. Needless to say, I refused to negotiate any further. What I am most upset about, however, is the fact that before I ever even entered into the negotiation process, before I ever even agreed to take the time to go look at and pick out a vehicle to run figures on, I made it crystal clear I would not allow a hard inquiry on my credit. I reiterated this multiple times to Irina and told Francisco as well and was promised every time - every single time - only a soft inquiry would be done. So, again, imagine my shock when immediately after leaving the dealership, having refused to accept their multiple ridiculous sales offers, I learned that a hard inquiry had actually been done, that it is now on my credit reports, and that it is going to affect my score, exactly what I made absolutely plain and clear I wanted to avoid. Had I been told up front this would happen, I would not have gone one single step into negotiations, but I think it's a safe bet to say that's why I was lied to. I immediately called Francisco and informed him a hard inquiry had indeed been done by them, and his first approach was to deny multiple times them having even done an inquiry. This was jaw dropping as we just an hour earlier had discussed my good credit scores he had obtained from what he told me was a soft inquiry when we spoke at the dealership. He couldn't have given me my credit scores without having done some kind of inquiry. He kept claiming that he was looking at my credit report and there was no inquiry from them on it, to which I astoundingly had to point out that the report he was looking at is what generated the inquiry and, thus, it would not show it. And when I made it clear I had spoken directly with Experian and Toyota of Orlando did, in fact, do a hard inquiry and it was, in fact, on my credit report and would, in fact, affect my score, he suddenly changed his tune and then claimed there is no such thing as a soft inquiry, only hard. Again, my jaw dropped. The lies are just compounding on each other at this point. Then when I let him know I knew that, too, was a lie, that there is such a thing as a soft inquiry, that that is exactly what I spoke to him about at the dealership and that that's the only thing I authorized to be performed and he knew that, he changed his story for the third time and claimed I signed and dated paperwork authorizing a hard inquiry. I did actually sign and date a paper, but only after I was told by Irina, having asked her yet again, that in signing I was authorizing a soft inquiry only and not a hard one. Had I - yet again - been told it was to do a hard inquiry I would absolutely have not signed it. So the bottom line is I was blatantly lied to, if not by Irina, absolutely by Francisco and multiple times. I am furious. I cannot get the inquiry off my report unless Toyota of Orlando admits they made an error in doing so and given Francisco's repeated lies, repeated fraud, and obvious enjoyment at the end of our phone conversation about having gotten one over on me, I am certain that's not going to happen. I will never - NEVER - step foot in Toyota of Orlando again for anything, sales or service or anything else. Buying my truck in the first place in January of 2019 was an utter nightmare and I should have done a review then warning others and never come back, but I believe in second chances. I have now learned my lesson. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I was definitely a fool to return and I advise anyone who reads this review to do business with Toyota of Orlando at their own risk. You can't say you weren't warned - by me and lots of others.
Misrepresentation
by 09/23/2020on
With the current Covid crisis this dealership indicates being customer sensitive by dealing online. However, when I attempted to do so the internet director responded that I needed to come to the dealership to get needed information.
Technologically Inept
by 08/24/2018on
Technologically Antiquated - If I could leave zero stars, it would still be too generous. As we live in the 21st century, in a day and age of almost limitless contact via the internet and social media, the opportunity for virtually unlimited buying power is in the hands of the consumer. As such, a recent email exchange with an associate with the dealership left me speechless and embarrassed for the remaining staff at Toyota of Orlando when my request for detailed deal estimates and 'out the door' pricing on two modestly priced Tundra 4x4 trucks was abhorrently denied because: "We do business differently here. We have customers that come from all over the state and even the majority of the South East. In order to receive the out the door pricing you would need to come in personally. We do not discuss othe the door pricing or negotiate via email or phone." I feel sorry that this individual is so opposed to the idea that a deal can be made via telecom (phone, internet, email, fax) that it completely cost him the opportunity to win my business for a brand new truck and projects an image of ignorance and arrogance about the way things are done at Toyota of Orlando. I wish Toyota of Orlando the best of luck with their anachronistic sales model of in person deal negotiations, but I feel that, even if they are currently atop the sales rankings as a result of these methods, they may be denying an unknown number of future car buyers within the 21st century cloud/technological community and they are sabotaging their ability to create an untold number of new and potential sales. My money and my autonomous buying power will be looking to other dealerships who have in the past and currently are satisfying my digital sales needs. Regards, Potential Client
Bad loan finance practice
by 10/11/2017on
Bought a truck at toyota of Orlando on 10/05/17. Happy with the sales price and the truck. But when it comes to finance that's where they suck money out of you. I had great credit, but they gave a loan over 6% for month 70/60 months through southeast toyota. Lies about no 36/48 months options. I got approved by Chase bank at 2.69%. They refused to match any bank approved laons. So I ended up paying extra fees all over again. Please beware if you shop here. Get your lowest loan rates first before shoping with them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Outstanding customer service!!
by 12/10/2016on
I bought my previous car at another Toyota dealer, and I had a great experience. Because of this I started to look for a new car at Toyota again . And I had the best and fastest experience at this dealership, so I highly recommend. The Sales Specialist Andre Luiz Molinari helped me presenting the best financing options and solutions regarding my purchase. I'd like to give a shout out to the finance representative Devin Hunt, who was efficient in finishing all the process. Thank you Toyota Orlando! A very loyal customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crashed car sold with "clean" carfax, FRAUD
by 10/22/2016on
John Cruz at Toyota of Orlando sold a used 2015 Toyota Corolla to my 66 years old mother in law with a "clean" carfax that supposedly was a one owner car that had never been involved in any type of accident. Unfortunately all that was a lie, 3 days later we came to find out the car was involved in a front end collision and the entire front end of the car was replaced. I called John Cruz and Ms. Cynthia (manager) To explain the situation and they both told me there was nothing they could do. All we were asking is to take the car back and exchange it for one that hasn't been crashed, they even refused to do that. John Cruz and Toyota of Orlando took advantage of my 66 years old mother in law selling her a crashed car with a fake or altered carfax. Be aware of Toyota of Orlando obviously there is fraud involved there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First Time at Toyota of Orlando
by 08/05/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Camry XSE on August 2016. Antonio Cruz on sales and Jacqueline Cruz-Alicea on finance did an excellent job in explaining everything in details. There were no hidden numbers. So, I'd recommend this dealer to anyone.
Highlander owner
by 07/28/2016on
It was a great experience in and out quick Dessiree Figueroa in finance had paperwork prepared quick thank you to all staff for a wonderful job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work on time
by 07/26/2016on
Had my car service with oil change. As you drive in they tell you the time it could take to get the service done. Most of the time is done before there quoted time. But this time it took a little longer. two hours to get the oil change. Lets get some more personnel for the easy stuff. What am I going to say after driving 40 min to get to your location, do I'll be back later....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Almost perfect
by 07/26/2016on
Their online pricing has a nice discount on new cars. They were very friendly, patient and communicative on all aspects. They enjoy being part part of your experience. Wife had a particular car,but wanted a different color seats. Jerry looked for the car and brought it up to the front for us to check it out. Closing was great and faster. I have purchase cars from them in the past, and they have cut at least half the time on their closing procedure. Will be buying another car from them next year. Sure wish their oil changes didn't take that long. That's where the almost perfect comes in, but is not part of this buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Place To Buy
by 07/25/2016on
From the time I walked in and was greeted by Charles Crawford it was great!!!! Charles showed me around, got me on a test drive and answered all the questions. From there John Rios got my papers ready, saved me some $$ and had me ready to finish up with Dessiree Figueroa.. Dessiree was great on explaining all my paperwork and getting the keys in my hand=) Even though I purchased a used Ford they treated me like it was a brand new Toyota... Thanks Guys!!!
Love my new Highlander
by 06/29/2016on
My new highlander has all the bells and whistles I could imagine. My new purchase was handed by a friendly and very efficient staff. This dealership had a Hugh selection to choose from while making my purchase.
Easiest purchase of a car
by 05/24/2016on
First of all love the new location and the staff is out of this world. I went in expecting a set price and budget and they did everything to get as close to that price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible Experience
by 05/03/2016on
We actually visited the dealership only to test drive a vehicle. We had no intention of purchasing-since I was interested in a vehicle I have seen on craigslist but would need to wait a week to actually see the vehicle I was interested in. We were greeted by sales rep Devin Hunt, who had us laughing from the moment we met him. It felt like we were looking at cars with someone we had known for years and not someone we had met only seconds previously. They were so helpful and showed us how we could purchase a new vehicle for the same price that we had intended purchasing a used one. John Cruz work out some numbers for us and we were able to return the next day to finalize our purchase and take our new vehicle home! Dessiree Figueroa then took care of getting us prepped and on the road. Fantastic experience, outstanding followup from start finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/26/2016on
I so happened to find my self in toyota of Orlando since, I wanted to trade my 2014 ford Mustang for a more family friendly car. I did not want to pay anything down or pay more than my current monthly payment on my mustang. I never knew that when I walked in to Toyota with not the best credit, but had been making my payments on time to my current car that I would be walking away with everything I asked for. Allen helped me pick out a car and explained all the features to the car ( great and friendly sells rep). Fred Robinson was an awesome finance rep and worked his magic to get me everything I asked for (amazing person that knows his job and does it well). Jacqueline Cruz was very friendly and helpful on explaining all the warranty and protection plans they offer (such a great attitude and very professional). I can definitely say I shopped around, but hands down Toyota had the best offer for me and my family! Such a great experience I definitely recommend TOYOTA OF ORLANDO to everyone . By the way I walked out with a brand new 2016 Camry. Thank you Toyota Of Orlando!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Absolutely Amazing!
by 02/08/2016on
I recently purchased a 2016 Corolla from Toyota of Orlando. I had the pleasure of working with Ricki (not sure of his last name) and Luis Beltre in sales. Both were professional, patient, diligent and made the process seamless. Nichole Peters was a delight. She had all of my paperwork prepared, was very efficient and had me in and out in less than 10 minutes. I highly recommend the team at Toyota of Orlando! They treated me with the utmost respect and made sure to follow up at least twice since I drove off the lot which is very hard to find in the sales industry. They will get all of my business from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Happy with our Purchase!
by 01/19/2016on
We had a wonderful experience. Even though some of the info we were given wasn't correct (we were told the only difference between the car we were driving away in and the one we test drove was the sunroof and the seat warmers when in fact...keyless ignition, front passenger automatic seats, plus seat warmers and the sunroof. Lexi Giannini was superb. She was professional, polite, personable and came off very organized and accurate. This is the only dealership in Orlando we will use. Love everyone here.
Great servic3
by 01/19/2016on
I recently bought a car here and couldn't have gone any smoother. Nestor showed us around and he showed us multiple cars that fit our needs. Fred and Kyle worked with us on our credit situation and got us approved with a good rate. Nichole Peters made the paperwork very quick and explained it all very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 01/17/2016on
My recent experience at Toyota of Orlando was excellent my sales Reps Mike Dacosta and Aundre Robertson was totally phenomenal.They were able to get me the car I needed at the price I wanted. My financing rep Lexi Giannini was very professional and knowledgeable and got me through the financing process quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
