1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I took my truck to Toyota of Orlando on 1/3/21 in order to have the 25,000-mile service performed as well as to take care of a safety recall on the fuel pump. This was done, but shortly after, that same day, my truck began acting up again as if the recall hadn't been done. It wasn't as bad, but it was still acting weird, so I brought it back in on 1/5. I also brought it back in so they could reset the maintenance reminder light which they forgot to do at the 1/3 service, something they've forgotten to do before. Same with the complimentary car wash after service - hasn’t been done several times now including on 1/3 and 1/5. And I have since realized that even though they rotated my tires, they forgot to pump them back up again - the third time this has happened after having it serviced there. I just didn't think to check before I left on 1/3 or 1/5. At the 1/5 service visit they found nothing, which I understood could be possible since, like the original problem for which the recall was issued, it was a little intermittent, but at least I had it documented that it was still acting up. And while they were checking it, I decided to explore the possibility of trading my truck in after being contacted by a saleswoman named Irina on 1/3. I made it clear to her I would not even consider trading if I would be upside down at all financially and was assured by her I would not be, that I would be dead even since my truck was in great condition and had great mileage and so the amount I still owed on my lease would be offset by the higher value my truck had now versus what it would have at lease end. Imagine my shock when the sales manager, Francisco, informed me an hour and a half later that I would, in fact, be upside down to the tune of the entire amount I still owed on my truck lease despite having just been told the opposite by his sales rep. And he tried to use this fact to justify complete gouging on the price of a new leased vehicle. Needless to say, I refused to negotiate any further. What I am most upset about, however, is the fact that before I ever even entered into the negotiation process, before I ever even agreed to take the time to go look at and pick out a vehicle to run figures on, I made it crystal clear I would not allow a hard inquiry on my credit. I reiterated this multiple times to Irina and told Francisco as well and was promised every time - every single time - only a soft inquiry would be done. So, again, imagine my shock when immediately after leaving the dealership, having refused to accept their multiple ridiculous sales offers, I learned that a hard inquiry had actually been done, that it is now on my credit reports, and that it is going to affect my score, exactly what I made absolutely plain and clear I wanted to avoid. Had I been told up front this would happen, I would not have gone one single step into negotiations, but I think it's a safe bet to say that's why I was lied to. I immediately called Francisco and informed him a hard inquiry had indeed been done by them, and his first approach was to deny multiple times them having even done an inquiry. This was jaw dropping as we just an hour earlier had discussed my good credit scores he had obtained from what he told me was a soft inquiry when we spoke at the dealership. He couldn't have given me my credit scores without having done some kind of inquiry. He kept claiming that he was looking at my credit report and there was no inquiry from them on it, to which I astoundingly had to point out that the report he was looking at is what generated the inquiry and, thus, it would not show it. And when I made it clear I had spoken directly with Experian and Toyota of Orlando did, in fact, do a hard inquiry and it was, in fact, on my credit report and would, in fact, affect my score, he suddenly changed his tune and then claimed there is no such thing as a soft inquiry, only hard. Again, my jaw dropped. The lies are just compounding on each other at this point. Then when I let him know I knew that, too, was a lie, that there is such a thing as a soft inquiry, that that is exactly what I spoke to him about at the dealership and that that's the only thing I authorized to be performed and he knew that, he changed his story for the third time and claimed I signed and dated paperwork authorizing a hard inquiry. I did actually sign and date a paper, but only after I was told by Irina, having asked her yet again, that in signing I was authorizing a soft inquiry only and not a hard one. Had I - yet again - been told it was to do a hard inquiry I would absolutely have not signed it. So the bottom line is I was blatantly lied to, if not by Irina, absolutely by Francisco and multiple times. I am furious. I cannot get the inquiry off my report unless Toyota of Orlando admits they made an error in doing so and given Francisco's repeated lies, repeated fraud, and obvious enjoyment at the end of our phone conversation about having gotten one over on me, I am certain that's not going to happen. I will never - NEVER - step foot in Toyota of Orlando again for anything, sales or service or anything else. Buying my truck in the first place in January of 2019 was an utter nightmare and I should have done a review then warning others and never come back, but I believe in second chances. I have now learned my lesson. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I was definitely a fool to return and I advise anyone who reads this review to do business with Toyota of Orlando at their own risk. You can't say you weren't warned - by me and lots of others.