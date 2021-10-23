Skip to main content
Sport Mazda Orlando

9786 South Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32837
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Sport Mazda Orlando

3.7
Overall Rating
3.67 out of 5 stars(179)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
179 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect

by Tyler on 10/23/2021

They had what I wanted in stock and were very helpful in explaining the features. Cristian walked me through everything and made sure I was comfortable with the car. Had to drive 90 minutes to get there so I was not disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lack of Customer Concern

by Disappointed on 10/01/2021

I recently moved to Orlando from another part of Florida, where I used the local Mazda dealer. I called to have a minor service addressed. The AC condenser water drain became plugged. I was advised if I want to wait to have the service done I had to make an appointment. First available four days out at 3:30 PM. So I made that appointment. When I showed up at 3;30 PM that day, I was told they could not touch the car for 2 to 3 hours. And I would have to pay a $140 diagnostic fee for them to even look at it. I have enjoyed my Mazda, our second Mazda. I am looking to replace this vehicle with another Mazda but it will not come from this dealer, nor ever be serviced by this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

So MUCH for the being a VIP!

by Robert Rosado on 08/31/2021

I own 2 Mazda's, and have been servicing them at Sport Mazda Orlando since 2017. In my last visit (Aug 8, 2021) as a walkin, I tried to get an oil & filter change on one of my cars, I was approach by a service rep (never seen him there, must be new) and ask me if I had an appointment, I said no, he quickly and non professional said to me "Sorry can't take you if you don't have an appointment!" - I guess being a VIP means nothing but a 10% discount, furthermore, the service representative I would go to before was on the ball and always found a way to SERVICE Sports Mazda clients. I could possibly have more than 30 different service centers on my way to Sports Mazda, but since 2017 I have been loyal. This did not go well with me, thus, needing the oil change at that moment has taken me to move on. Unfortunately, now there will be two less Mazda's to service for Sports Mazda Orlando.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Waiting

by Anton on 04/29/2021

Great experience before buying the car, Not so great after. I purchased a certified pre-owned Mazda and the windshield wipers were pretty bad. I couldn't make it to SportMazda to get it replaced since I live in Tampa, but my dealer told me I could get it replaced in any Mazda dealership near me and they would reimburse me, its been a more than a month now, I tried calling them multiple times, still have yet to receive my reimbursement. I'm not one to leave a bad review, but it has been more than a month. 😐

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Review/ Sport Mazda South

by Dwight Watts on 12/20/2020

The Finance Manager John Herrick made my purchase absolutely "seamless". No haggling, no pressure, no BS. He explained everything that he was doing and had all paperwork ready for signature; a professional in every way. The Product Specialist, Gisell Soto knew as much about the operation of the vehicle as I did and I am an automotive engineer! She walked me through every system that I asked about without hesitation... an excellent employee with the personality to match. D. Watts Kissimmee, FL

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my new car

by Clarice on 10/13/2020

Sport Mazda Orlando was a great dealership to work with when purchasing my new pre-owned vehicle! Thank you David Santiago for going above and beyond in helping me with my purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st time buyer

by Jolian Otero on 09/08/2020

Excellent service 👏 👍 highly recommended. Thank you Izzy you are the best! I'm in love with my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bad Service

by Bad Service on 09/01/2020

We came in and Purchased a veichecle cash paid in full ,From the entry to the exit the experience was and still is HORRIBLE!!!,We are still calling about a title issue , we leave messages after messages and they dont return our call, I will NEVER RECOMMEND OR BUY FROM YOU AGAIN , So sad the owners dont know what thier employees do to push away clients, Me as a buisness owner We will go up the CHAIN OF COMMAND to voice our experince .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Sonia Vieira on 08/14/2020

Amazing car buying experience. Mustapha Taha help me out a lot in finding the right car for me. The process was great didn’t feel pressured by him , very attentive and clear about prices , payments , and car quality . He didn’t rush is he was always calm, professional and helping us pick our car. Overall great car and great customer service. Thanks Mustapha. - Sonia and Ricardo

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Delvin and Dealership could not have been better

by Gary G on 07/29/2020

Purchased a CX-5 from Sport Mazda and from beginning to end the transaction was painless and quick. Delvin really was helpful and got us exactly what we wanted. Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sport Subaru South Experience

by Ariel and Cleo on 06/12/2020

In our years of car buying, Guy Liuzzo is perhaps the best one we had. Not only he is knowledgeable about the product but his professionalism and warm personality make the buying experience painless and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Marilyn Santos

by Margaret Esther Vargas Abreu on 05/22/2020

Ella me vendió un carro en léase, es súper profesional y agradable, me enseñó todos los features del carro, nunca antes había manejado mazada y ahora amo mi suv😍 excelente vendedora! Después de la venta a estado pendiente de cómo me he sentido con el vehículo y cómo me respondido.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best Subaru Dealership on Central Florida

by Jeff L on 03/06/2020

This is the second Subaru that I have purchased from Sport Subaru South. We will start with Ben the Sales Rep and conclude with Blaine in Service. Ben Lucic in sales is very knowledgeable and professional. He takes the time to to work with you to make sure you get into the car that meets your needs. Edwin A. Acevedo the Sales Manager took care of us to the Nth degree. He made sure that everything was right and that we were treated fairly and honestly. Blaine in service is always there to great you and take care of all your service needs. Seriously folks if you are considering a Subaru ( Which why wouldn't you base on the Consumer Reports Rating), you need to take the time to visit this dealership. I know you will be treated fairly, professionally and with respect and it will be a relationship for years to come.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best Dealership in the Orlando Area!

by Courtney Young on 02/24/2020

Just purchased my SECOND Mazda from Sport Mazda South and they have surpassed my expectations once again. Michell Hernandez was absolutely phenomenal, she was SO helpful and nice and made me feel comfortable purchasing my next car. Luis, the Sales manager was also a pleasure to work with and was willing to work with me and my budget. I stand by my first review that this is the best dealership to buy a car and I am definitely a lifetime Mazda owner. I am currently leasing a brand new 2020 CX-5 and I am in love! It is so spacious and great on gas mileage for an SUV. The safety features are so amazing and MIchell was able to find me a non leather interior and for a very decent price. I am so happy with my purchase and I HIGHLY recommend you purchase your next vehicle from here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

From Honda to Mazda

by Anika on 11/08/2019

Purchased my first Mazda. My Sales Rep Noel, provided me with great customer service and a good buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Reggie Jorge on 10/15/2019

I had an amazing experience with Reggie. The whole process was very smooth and it wasn’t overwhelming at all. He took his time to show us the car that we wanted and tried his best to get us the best deal. I’ll be recommending Reggie and his team to my friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ótima loja e Reggie excelente.

by Izidoro on 09/20/2019

Ótima loja para comprar um carro e sales adv Reggie com atendimento excelente, não poupou esforços para resolver tudo desde o começo. Recomendo a todos.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Perfect Attendance

by Carlos Ferreira on 09/19/2019

I had in this store the best experience ever. Guy (salesperson) was perfect in everything. I had a great attendance and the whole process to buy my new car was really fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Ivelisse on 08/07/2019

Reggie Jorge, spent the time to find us the exact car we were looking for, and Michael Craig- Voyk handled the closing transaction to perfection and made sure all of my questions were answered before I drove off the lot with my 2018 CX 9 Signature Pre-Own Certified. They gave me outstanding service I would recommend this dealership to my family and friends these men's are very professional and have you best interest in mind. The overall company was very nice. Nothing but really nice no pressure people. At no time did we feel uncomfortable. Our salesman Reggie was the best. Him and Michael Craig-Voyk worked hard to get me the best deal. We got the best deal possible. He is our salesman for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience!

by Stephanie on 08/05/2019

Customer service was above and beyond. Fast and quick process. Noel was amazing. Couldn’t be happier with my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jacob our consumer service person

by Jacob on 06/24/2019

Jacob was great. He beat all of Mazda dealerships in price by a mile. Got us in n out of dealership, and everything he said, he delivered on. Will go back again with our daughter, and to get our next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
79 cars in stock
0 new70 used9 certified pre-owned
