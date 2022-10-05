Skip to main content
Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Off Lease Only Orlando

8443 McCoy Rd, Orlando, FL 32822
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Orlando

4.9
4.94 out of 5 stars(2883)
Recommend: Yes (631) No (6)
5 out of 5 stars

The Consistently Incredible Service at "Off Lease Only."

by Lucas Motta on 05/10/2022

I've dealt directly with the sales representative by the name of Mitch over at the Off Lease location near my home. We've done 3 transactions after today and I can't express how grateful I am for his kindness and patience. I truly hope his value is realized by his higher ups as I can assure you that my sentiments are shared by many others he has helped purchase cars. I'd also like to commend Hugo and Oral for their efforts too. They worked exceptionally hard to help my mother with her purchase today. As a young man who values his mother and works hard to help her, I can't express how grateful and appreciative I am for their patience and courtesy.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Great service

by Tay on 05/08/2022

Mr Mitch was the best quick, he made sure I left in a car I liked great monthly payments. He responses fast and to every text and call ( I was blowing him up ) not one time did he get aggravated with you.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Best experience ever

by Tara on 05/08/2022

Mitch was the best salesman I've ever encountered while shopping for vehicles. He was honest, to the point, made me a video (I bought online sight unseen) and answered all of my questions right away. He actually delivered the car to me as he knew I was alone and just moved to the area. I can't say enough about my experience. Buying a car is usually a daunting task, and Mitch made it an easy, stressful free experience

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Great customer service

by Vip403 on 05/07/2022

2nd vehicle I've purchased here. Excellent customer service and professional Mitch is a great sales agent. Would highly recommend

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Awesome service!

by Alexander stabilito on 05/06/2022

Mitch was awesome very friendly and helpful! Got the car we wanted for a great price!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Bought a car from Mitch. Very helpful super nice person. Would highly recom

by Kevin on 05/02/2022

Nice clean cars fantastic service. Mitch was our salesperson and was very nice knowledgeable and helpful. I would recommend both Mitch and offleaseonly

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Lovely day

by Sam on 04/30/2022

Off Lease Only is the only dealership I will ever use. They have plenty of staff so someome is always ready to help through the whole purchase process. So friendly, no pressure, great cars, no haggling. It is how car buying needs to be.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Offlease

by JB on 04/26/2022

Mitch was great!! He made the process seamless and efficient!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Bmw M4

by kris on 04/24/2022

Mitch was awesome, made it really quick and easy. appreciate the help

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Purchase

by 2017Camaro on 04/24/2022

Purchased my Convertible Camaro 6spd from Eric and Haque and they were amazing. The finance guy, Jessie was also amazing! Totally reccomend them 100%

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

My Little Blue Spark!

by Krystal on 04/24/2022

Mitch was very helpful with the whole process. It can be a little overwhelming buying a car but he made it quick and easy. Mitch also kept me informed with when my car would get here.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Jaguar

by Lie Tan on 04/23/2022

That's my second time doing business with offlease only, I was well please with Mitch work, very pleasant and friendly. It a great experience and I will continue coming to see Mitch and refer some people.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Great Car, Great People, Great Price

by Lucas on 04/21/2022

I had a flawless buying experience. Mitch helped me find the exact car I was looking for at a great price, and Ahmed helped me secure a great interest rate on my loan. Thanks Offlease team!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Engineer

by Jokerboi4 on 04/18/2022

Eric Colbert was the best Sales Rep and if you the chance to work with him, do it!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Great Service!

by Ryan on 04/18/2022

2nd vehicle we have purchased from offlease. Each time has been a pleasure. This time we did the while process remotely and drove off with the vehicle 15 minutes after we arrived out of state.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Excellent customer service

by Alf on 04/15/2022

Mitch has excellent customer service skills I recommend him he's a great person

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Best customer service

by Bridget Olmo on 04/02/2022

Quick to the point no hidden fees great cars great team guy named Mitch was amazing was with us every step of the way I couldn't imagine shopping at another dealership! Great job off lease 🤙

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Best sales

by Konson Antoine on 04/01/2022

The sale associate did a wonderful job of helping me get car I need.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Got myself a camaro today!

by Tony on 03/29/2022

Mitch did an amazing job today helping us out with multiple obstacles today! Truely a great day for us !

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Amazing help at Offlease. Thank you, Mitch!

by Ezekiel on 03/29/2022

Mitch was amazing assisting me with getting the dream car, I desired. Very patient and professional! Thank you, Mitch!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars

Met with Mitch

by Emmanuel on 03/21/2022

Met with Mich at the Orlando location. Great guy to do business with! Very detailed individual and he made sure I understood everything.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

921 cars in stock
0 new917 used4 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|19 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

