5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I've dealt directly with the sales representative by the name of Mitch over at the Off Lease location near my home. We've done 3 transactions after today and I can't express how grateful I am for his kindness and patience. I truly hope his value is realized by his higher ups as I can assure you that my sentiments are shared by many others he has helped purchase cars. I'd also like to commend Hugo and Oral for their efforts too. They worked exceptionally hard to help my mother with her purchase today. As a young man who values his mother and works hard to help her, I can't express how grateful and appreciative I am for their patience and courtesy. Read more