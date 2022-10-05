Off Lease Only Orlando
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Orlando
The Consistently Incredible Service at "Off Lease Only."
by 05/10/2022on
I've dealt directly with the sales representative by the name of Mitch over at the Off Lease location near my home. We've done 3 transactions after today and I can't express how grateful I am for his kindness and patience. I truly hope his value is realized by his higher ups as I can assure you that my sentiments are shared by many others he has helped purchase cars. I'd also like to commend Hugo and Oral for their efforts too. They worked exceptionally hard to help my mother with her purchase today. As a young man who values his mother and works hard to help her, I can't express how grateful and appreciative I am for their patience and courtesy.
Great service
by 05/08/2022on
Mr Mitch was the best quick, he made sure I left in a car I liked great monthly payments. He responses fast and to every text and call ( I was blowing him up ) not one time did he get aggravated with you.
Best experience ever
by 05/08/2022on
Mitch was the best salesman I've ever encountered while shopping for vehicles. He was honest, to the point, made me a video (I bought online sight unseen) and answered all of my questions right away. He actually delivered the car to me as he knew I was alone and just moved to the area. I can't say enough about my experience. Buying a car is usually a daunting task, and Mitch made it an easy, stressful free experience
Great customer service
by 05/07/2022on
2nd vehicle I’ve purchased here. Excellent customer service and professional Mitch is a great sales agent. Would highly recommend
Awesome service!
by 05/06/2022on
Mitch was awesome very friendly and helpful! Got the car we wanted for a great price!
Bought a car from Mitch. Very helpful super nice person. Would highly recom
by 05/02/2022on
Nice clean cars fantastic service. Mitch was our salesperson and was very nice knowledgeable and helpful. I would recommend both Mitch and offleaseonly
Lovely day
by 04/30/2022on
Off Lease Only is the only dealership I will ever use. They have plenty of staff so someome is always ready to help through the whole purchase process. So friendly, no pressure, great cars, no haggling. It is how car buying needs to be.
Offlease
by 04/26/2022on
Mitch was great!! He made the process seamless and efficient!
Bmw M4
by 04/24/2022on
Mitch was awesome, made it really quick and easy. appreciate the help
Purchase
by 04/24/2022on
Purchased my Convertible Camaro 6spd from Eric and Haque and they were amazing. The finance guy, Jessie was also amazing! Totally reccomend them 100%
My Little Blue Spark!
by 04/24/2022on
Mitch was very helpful with the whole process. It can be a little overwhelming buying a car but he made it quick and easy. Mitch also kept me informed with when my car would get here.
Jaguar
by 04/23/2022on
That’s my second time doing business with offlease only, I was well please with Mitch work, very pleasant and friendly. It a great experience and I will continue coming to see Mitch and refer some people.
Great Car, Great People, Great Price
by 04/21/2022on
I had a flawless buying experience. Mitch helped me find the exact car I was looking for at a great price, and Ahmed helped me secure a great interest rate on my loan. Thanks Offlease team!
Engineer
by 04/18/2022on
Eric Colbert was the best Sales Rep and if you the chance to work with him, do it!
Great Service!
by 04/18/2022on
2nd vehicle we have purchased from offlease. Each time has been a pleasure. This time we did the while process remotely and drove off with the vehicle 15 minutes after we arrived out of state.
Excellent customer service
by 04/15/2022on
Mitch has excellent customer service skills I recommend him he’s a great person
Best customer service
by 04/02/2022on
Quick to the point no hidden fees great cars great team guy named Mitch was amazing was with us every step of the way I couldn’t imagine shopping at another dealership! Great job off lease 🤙
Best sales
by 04/01/2022on
The sale associate did a wonderful job of helping me get car I need.
Got myself a camaro today!
by 03/29/2022on
Mitch did an amazing job today helping us out with multiple obstacles today! Truely a great day for us !
Amazing help at Offlease. Thank you, Mitch!
by 03/29/2022on
Mitch was amazing assisting me with getting the dream car, I desired. Very patient and professional! Thank you, Mitch!
Met with Mitch
by 03/21/2022on
Met with Mich at the Orlando location. Great guy to do business with! Very detailed individual and he made sure I understood everything.
