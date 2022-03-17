Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando
Great service and experience
by 03/17/2022on
It was a pleasant experience from start to finish. My sales professional was extremely informative and helpful. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase and I’d recommend Mercedes Benz South Orlando.
BEST SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE EVER!!!!!!
by 05/13/2022on
Eric Williams is the best service representative at Mercedes Benz of South Orlando or any where!! Eric continues to be professional, caring, kind and attentive to ALL of his customers needs. I have watched him with other customers and he gives the same commitment like he does with me. Eric has been with me since the purchase of my Vehicle and he continues to display the same commitment to his customers!!! Thank you Eric for helping keep my vehicle safe especially now that my daughter is driving!! I will always come to you to care for the needs of my vehicle!!! God Bless You Always!!! You deserve a raise and a bonus!!! Your boss and CEO should be very proud to have you as an employee to represent their company name!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Warning! stay away from this dealership
by 04/27/2022on
Terrible response from sales General mgr Ford. Multiple requests unanswered. Car brought in multiple times for exhaust odor even own car valet smelled it. Could not find or fix??? Pathetic! Sales person Racine was nasty and has attitude. Overall go to another dealership or personal recommendations go to Porsche !! Offered to have them buy back vehicle car was delivered for appraisal requested several times from Gen mgr. no response or appraisal provided. 2019 e450 cabriolet. Car sold yesterday. Would never buy or recommend Mercedes’ Benz. Again do not use this dealership!!!!!
Service
by 04/14/2022on
Good attention to my inquiries
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Dishonest
by 04/10/2022on
Not honest. Purchased a pre-paid maintenance agreement for 3-years when I bought my vehicle, which means to the dealer 3 services regardless of the time. So, if you drove 30,000 miles in a year all of your pre-paid service is used up in the first year. Took my vehicle in for routine service they did the oil change and inspection, I looked at the engine air filter after the service was done and it was filthy, needing to be changed, so they don't do what they say they are going to. Additionally, one of the air intake hoses had a large tear in it, that the mechanic would have to had removed to access the oil filter, if he did. Look to another dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service worthy of the brand
by 03/30/2022on
The service experience at Mercedes-Benz of S Orlando has finally reached the level of the brand and price with the addition of Paul Jones to the service team. As a long time customer my experience has varied over the years but Paul gets the job done on my schedule and to my lofty expectations. I have seen a significant improvement in the level of service in the last 6 months. I don’t know if it’s new training, new management or just one damn good service man who goes out of his way to meet my needs and goes above and beyond to bring a level of service worthy of the brand
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service and experience
by 03/17/2022on
It was a pleasant experience from start to finish. My sales professional was extremely informative and helpful. Overall, I’m happy with my purchase and I’d recommend Mercedes Benz South Orlando.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Top to bottom
by 01/28/2022on
We have used MBSO for a few years and from the beginning the service department has been impressive. The personnel are knowledgeable, personable and efficient. They have plenty of personnel to make the process as easy as possible. Our estimated time for service was two hours and I noted the time as 2 hr 15 min. And they washed the car. We will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Service Advisor
by 01/28/2022on
Eric Williams is the best Service Advisor at Mercedes Benz of South Orlando and he deserve a raise and bonus!!!! Eric thank you for always being professional, courteous, and caring!! You have been the same since the day I purchased my Mercedes Benz GL550!!! God Bless You and your family!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best Salesperson on the Planet - Zhuhare
by 01/03/2022on
MB of South Orlando top to bottom is the best dealer I’ve dealt with in 40 years of car buying. They are professional, responsive and my salesperson Zhuhare was fantastic. He is a great communicator, provide other buying options and was a pleasure to work with throughout the transaction. He has not let Covid keep him from being positive, kind and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
An oil and filter change service would cost less in other MBZ dealers
by 12/08/2021on
It was a bit different dealer experience while waiting for the oil service, that is beyond the ordinary. The sight sense turns you on with beautiful luxurious cars, a nice ambient music selection gets you thru a good selection of old hits and the smelling of toasted bacon around the premise gets you hungry.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Work with Viktor for services!
by 10/28/2021on
I took my car in for routine maintenance and the service tech found an issue with my car. I appreciate how thorough And candid Viktor was with explaining the issue and the cost to repair. He was frank about whether the repair can wait or is needed ASAP. Integrity is important and I really appreciate that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service at the furtherest Mercedes store
by 10/19/2021on
After a fiasco of trying to schedule a service appointment with a loaner car with the closest dealerships I called the 3rd store (Mercedes of South Orlando) and what a difference. No excuses. They guaranteed a loaner car and the entire experience was awesome. Nigel the service representative was very helpful and knowledgeable. They did an A service, some warranty work and a recall repair in there projected time. Awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
issues resolved
by 09/28/2021on
Great overall service. It's not often a dealer takes pride in their work and stands behind their service. During service, the leather seating was damaged. The service agent recognized that they caused the problem, and proactively brought it to my attention before picking up the car. They extended the loaner car while they fixed the leather seating, and told me in advance if they could not fix the leather to my satisfaction, then they would replace the seats at no cost. 2 days later, it looks like new, with a note that if the problem recurs they will replace the seats, and included a free detail service for future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Paul will never disappoint in Service
by 09/26/2021on
Paul, Service Manager, is the absolute Best! He completely goes above and beyond to accommodate in each and every situation. The dealership is a class act. One phone call and they make you feel like you are their only priority. I will never go anywhere ever again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
James is the best!
by 09/03/2021on
I love working with their advisor James Edwards at MB of South Orlando. He is amazing and such a valuable member there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales approach
by 08/30/2021on
Joshua was great supporting us during the research and decision process. He is a no pressure sales expert. I never felt any pressure to make a decision and he accommodated all our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service dealer
by 08/28/2021on
I have been using MBSO for service and repairs for more than 8 years and it is always a pleasure doing business with them. Keith Mooty always provides a very professional and outstanding service and is very attentive to details. Dropping the car is always quick and simple; very efficient; friendly, attentive service person; kept informed of repair progress via text message. The Best or Nothing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best dealership and services
by 07/26/2020on
Well, it's a different experience with drivers picking up and returning my car after servicing. One thing is sure is there was no anxiety involved. The drivers were very professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient and Safe
by 07/07/2020on
everything clean, sanitary and simple. Staff all very helpful and polite
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SLK renewed
by 07/05/2020on
Chris and his team did a great job My SLK looks like new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Eric William's Service
by 07/04/2020on
Eric is great attention to detail always very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments