5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Eric Williams is the best service representative at Mercedes Benz of South Orlando or any where!! Eric continues to be professional, caring, kind and attentive to ALL of his customers needs. I have watched him with other customers and he gives the same commitment like he does with me. Eric has been with me since the purchase of my Vehicle and he continues to display the same commitment to his customers!!! Thank you Eric for helping keep my vehicle safe especially now that my daughter is driving!! I will always come to you to care for the needs of my vehicle!!! God Bless You Always!!! You deserve a raise and a bonus!!! Your boss and CEO should be very proud to have you as an employee to represent their company name!!! Read more