Caleb Salguero is Awesome to deal with
by 12/15/2018on
I purchased my new F-150 From Caleb Salguero and Greenway Ford. Had it not been for the Outstanding Customer Service I received from Caleb I most likely would not have purchased my F-150 at Greenway. Caleb actually steered me away from a more expensive truck to a less expensive one that fit my needs better. This was the Best New Car Buying Experience in 45 years.
Excellent service
by 12/06/2018on
I purchased a car from Greenway Ford and my Salesperson Troy Burns was awesome .He knew exactly what I was looking for in a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Didn't want to help us
by 05/13/2017on
My wife was talking to one of the salesmen for over a week. She told him what she wanted and he said he had found some cars that would fit her needs. The first car was a use car that was 5 years old, not a problem cause the price was good. She tells the salesmen that the engine sounded like something was wrong, the salesmen tells her all cars even new cars sound like that. Second she tells him that it looks like the back brakes are rusty, once about he tells her all cars even new ones have rusty brakes....now I have owned several new cars in my lifetime and none of these statements are true. Finally he shows us a car that we both liked, he told us that this car would get us were we wanted to be at price wise. After he runs the numbers he comes back almost 100 dollars more then what we talked about. We ask him to come down on the car or some of the dealership fees. She said no to both. Now they were charging us almost 1300 in dealership fees. This was a used car and he didn't want to work with us. He spoke to my wife for over a week and told her he would get her in a good car for a great price. He lied to us, didn't want to work with us and wasted our time. The next day I went to a dealership in Sanford got an 2016 Kia optima for the price I wanted. There dealership fees were 700 BUT they came down on some of the fees to get us were we wanted to be at. They wanted to help us. After we left Greenway ford the salesmen said he would call us to see if his manager would help us out....he never called
Great service for Troy Burns
by 03/10/2017on
I purchased my car from Green Way Ford over a year ago my salesperson Troy Burns was great and to this day still stays in touch with me. Awesome service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Troy & Luke made the process a breeze
by 02/16/2017on
Fantastic customer service. I can't stress enough how great the crew is here, they literally helped us through every hurdle. We had such a difficult time at the Kia dealership next door the day before, but thankfully we decided to take a trip over to Greenway and were greeted by Luke Flerima and Troy Burns. Honestly, they were two of the nicest people I've ever met. Genuinely tried the entire time to help us get what we want -- and we even threw a wrench in at the last minute with a request for a second car. They really didn't pressure us into buying (we left with two cars) and were insanely helpful and knowledgeable throughout the process. We even were there with two kids and they were constantly offering them snacks, drinks and escorted them over to a play area. Do not second guess going here. I can't stand the car buying process, mainly because I don't like to feel the pressure to buy. But the crew there, especially Luke and Troy, made the process a great experience. Definitely recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/04/2017on
While visiting Florida, I purchased a vehicle from Greenway Ford in Orlando. Sales representative Adam Hurley worked with me to get a good deal. Adam took care of getting the vehicle shipped to my home state on New York and kept me apprised along the way. I would buy again from Adam and Greenway Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome stuff
by 05/25/2016on
Went to Greenway Ford not expecting to just choose and buy a car there, but I did. Tito was unbelievably helpful and made the long tedious paperwork segment a breeze. I would definitely refer my friends to you guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Guys!
by 05/09/2016on
I worked with Mike J. (and Joe) in my search for my perfect car...which turns out to be a 2012 Ford Escape Limited...in the exact color I wanted. They were both so easy to work with and very pleasant and polite and took the time to explain the purchasing procedure to me. I found the exact car I wanted and I couldn't be happier.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We bought a F-150, Wait no we didn't
by 03/07/2016on
We went to this dealership Sat 3/5/16 and bought 2 new cars a 2016 Fusion and 2015 F-150. The F-150 was in another state so we were told they would drive it down to us, we signed all the paperwork for the 2 cars (which mind you we were there for 8 hrs doing this) and we took the Fusion home and they said we will probably get the F-150 Tues or Wens. We got a call today from the sales associate saying that there was someone interested in that Truck up in the state that it is in and we can't have the truck now, but we can pay more for another. This is such crap, why did we sign paperwork and the title transfer if we can't have the truck. They are not whiling to do anything for us but buy another for more money. They have poor customer service!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very Pleased with our 2016 Ford Explorer
by 02/16/2016on
I stopped by Greenway Ford just to get an idea of a 2016 Ford Explorer for my wife. I was greeted immediately and Dmitry Kazakoua was assigned as my sales representative. He was able to show us several vehicles but we didn’t find one on the lot that had all the options we wanted. He took down the information and said he would do a vehicle search to find one. He did some research and we returned the following day. I have to say Dmitry did an amazing job of finding a vehicle with all the required options my wife wanted, which trust me was no small task. Throughout the entire process his honest and positive approach really impressed me and we purchased our Explorer. Dmitry epitomizes what a sales representative should be and how they should treat customers. For my next vehicle I will certainly return and that’s all because of Dmitry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deal on New Fusion
by 02/10/2016on
When I got to Greeenway I only expected to look around at the inventory, not walk out with a new fusion, but Dmitri and Jo were so helpful and patient, and gave me such a good deal I couldn't say no! I'm very happy that I leased my car through Greenway.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Great Experience!
by 01/21/2016on
My sales associate, Troy Burns, was very attentive to my needs. He wanted to ensure my experience was a positive one, and it was. I absolutely love my new Ford Explorer, and I feel very strongly about the Ford Brand. I will continue to shop with Ford, and the dealership Greenway Ford. Thank you! Kristin Clarke
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales People to Work With
by 01/20/2016on
2015 Ford Explorer Purchased Nov. 2015 Steven & Adam were great to work with. The car I purchased came from Tampa. I didn't like having to make a commitment to that particular car before they brought it over from Tampa. I understand the cost associated w/bringing it over but it's basically buying a car sight unseen. The actually purchase process was too long, but I guess that couldn't be helped given the amount of other customers in the dealership requiring assistance. Steven, Adam & their Internet sales manager really worked w/me & did their best to make sure I was pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This is a sales review - Not a service review.
by 01/06/2016on
I purchased a Ford Escape from Greenway on Sunday. I was very pleased with the knowledge and experience of Albert Carrasquillo. It was a pleasure to work with him and I will recommend him to friends. He was able to help me find the car I wanted and worked with me to get it for the price I was willing to pay. He made the entire car buying experience much more pleasant than expected. Albert in Finance was also a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service :)
by 12/30/2015on
I recently purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion SE, As a first time car buyer my experience was more than great the staff helped with every question, A very special thank you to Joe who took his time to help me with everything and had the patience for every question I had which was many since it was my first experience, also very grateful for Robert in finance who helped me so much with making the best decision for myself, had no worries I was putting my trust in good people , Thank you for all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 12/28/2015on
Michelle Magyar was great! She was extremely patient and worked with me to ensure that I was happy with my new vehicle. I changed my mind so many times and she continued to work with me until we picked the perfect vehicle without any pressure. I greatly appreciate the service provided by Michelle and would gladly recommend her to all my friends and family. I also would like to recognize Robert Hoffman, he was also extremely patient and worked with me to get the best financing terms available based on my credit score. I would recommend Robert to everyone I know based on this experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sadly disappointed
by 12/08/2015on
So this week i purchased my second vehicle from this dealership. I got a 2013 ford escape. On the test drive we(salesman Steven and me) noticed there was no wiper blade when i went to turn them on. Ok no big deal. Did he test drive and went back to finish up paper work. On the way back we found out the backup had not been installed. Since that was a feature i wanted i made sure to them about it. Once back Steven ran off to fix those minor issues. While the long wait for the finance guy to be free i was asked by multiple people if i had been helped which was nice. Finally got into the finance office and was dealing with paper work. My monthly payment went up from what was quoted but it happens. Once out i was told that i would have to go to an off site 2nd party to install the back up camera. Ok still no huge deal. After 7 hours i had keys in hand and ready to roll. Next day on the way to work while setting up my console i noticed that the computer had not been reset and the old owners information was all still there. OK again no biggie. On the drive in to work my tpms light turned on. I know some stuff about cars. I know that when that light comes i check the pressure of the tire. I did that as soon as i could. All seemed OK. I called ford and they said to bring it in. I did the next morning they were available before work. They checked it out and said it was missing the tpms sensor.....ya not OK. So i called Steve and he had me bring it in to reconditioning. Once again a day off i show up at 8 am......its now 10:30 am no idea how much longer and the worst part is after this im supposed to take to the 2nd party place for the camera. The catch? It may take 4+ hours for that....loosing basically 2 days and one morning for a "certified pre-owned" not exactly the experience i was hoping for. *Edit later in the day* It is now 7pm, i have no vehicle, cant goto work tomorrow, and am extremely disappointed. aside from using 2 full days off to deal with this issue, i now have to sacrifice a work day due to not being able to drive to work. and the response? "sorry" really??? well thats the last vehicle my family or me will ever be purchasing there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 12/04/2015on
2014 Ford Focus Titanium with EcoBoost. The staff was very helpful, the service was also very good. I do have a few questions I need someone to answer for me. 1- the car has Sirius in it now. Do I have it for a trial period? If so, how many months is the trial period for? Also my car is supposed to have a key or chip for the navigation & I was not given one at the time of the sale. The salesman told me it didn't have one, but after reviewing the window sticker it said that it came with the navigation system. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greenway Ford Friendly and non pressured dealership
by 11/30/2015on
Juan Mangual was our salesman. This is the second time we have purchased at Greenway through him. He is always willing to go the extra mile and get the deal we need. We purchased a Ford F150 truck. The one we wanted was not in stock at the time of our initial visit and he searched and was able to locate the exact truck we were looking for and we purchased it within a few days. The staff is always friendly and we have never felt pressured. This makes for an easy sell!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10
by 11/14/2015on
I purchased 2007 Volvo my salesman was very polite professional and very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 10/28/2015on
We went in and met with Dale who was an excellent rep.and guide thru our entire experience. Everyone we encountered was excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
