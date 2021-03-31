Skip to main content
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Nissan Rogue sport

by Kim on 03/31/2021

I rented this vehicle for a month and wanted to purchase it. Desales division needed to inspect her prior to the sale. After a week I was able to purchase it. I had notified them of a chip in the windshield which was not repaired. Causing me to miss work to have it repaired. None of the filters in the car have ever been changed. And they kindly took off a nice set of matching tires and placed a cheap pair on the front and a cheap pair on the back that do not match.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Experience!

by FrancesDones on 04/18/2019

I had the best experience at this location. I bought a car from Andy Wilson. He made sure I loved the car I was going to buy. The entire process was so fast. I left extremely satisfied with everything. I got in a car accident and my car was totaled and I didnât hesitated when I knew I had to get a new car. I called Andy and he made sure I got another car. The process once again was flawless. Andy is very professional, friendly and makes sure you leave happy. I will be coming back to buy another car but this time for my daughter soon.

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales review

by Babylove1021 on 04/05/2019

I absolutely love my car.Brian was very friendly,knowledgeable,funny and polite. He kept in touch with me and worked with me.

