My experience at City Kia
by 11/30/2021on
Amazing dealership and amazing associates. Had a very positive experience at City Kia today Jose was very knowledgeable and helpful will definitely be back.
No sales experience!!! Not worth one rating so you can disregard even that!
by 12/25/2021on
I had the worst experience in my life and I have purchased cars for more than 30 years. Went in on Christmas Eve To try and purchase a car after explaining my initial goal to them where they did nothing but waste four hours of my time on Christmas Eve no less. They are so terribly inexperienced. Trust me they don't care about people and will not help you. Shame on them. Do not go there unless you want to be horribly disappointed!!!!!! This review is for Sales!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst salesman for 2019
by 12/31/2019on
City Kia reached out by phone promoting $100 gift cards to come in and test drive a car. I purchased a 2016 Sorrento in the Fall of 2016 at City Kia and wanted to hear about possibly upgrading. The gift card offer, made by Kaevy, was to get me through the door; so it worked. The salesman however could not close. His approach of letting me know I was frustrating him and I was being too assertive was not the way to get a sale. As a woman, I won't be a pushover when it comes to vehicle. They see us coming. Next time, play the hands you're dealt and always be closing. Salespeople must be able to read potential clients. Especially at the end of the model year.
Ist buy
by 09/30/2019on
My experience at this dealership went well. Stephanie and christian gave great customer service, being patient and, showing concern throughout the transaction. Stephanie and christian went above and beyond to give what i asked for my trade. Lets do it again in four years.
Kia Soul Recall
by 08/12/2019on
Not BBB accredited Do not use for car recalls
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Wow excellent seller Diego Rodríguez
by 06/20/2019on
On Tuesday, June 11, my wife and I went to service our Kia and we went to the sale part only to ask the price of a Kia Sorento we took a ride in it and we loved it there Diego Rodríguez helped us that thanks to his sympathy and help found us a good credit, we are very happy with the change I never thought that day would come with new car many many thanks to Diego Rodríguez for his excellent treatment 1000% recommended I still can not believe it El día martes 11 de junio fuimos mi esposa y yo hacerle servicio a nuestro Kia y fuimos a la parte de venta solo a preguntar precio de una Kia Sorento dimos una vuelta en ella y nos encantó ahí nos atendió Diego Rodríguez que gracias a su simpatía y ayuda nos encontró un buen crédito, estamos muy contentos con el cambio nunca pensé que ese día saldría con carro nuevo muchas muchas gracias a Diego Rodríguez por su excelente trato 1000 % recomendado todavía no lo puedo creer
Do not buy from this dealer!!!
by 05/23/2019on
It has now been 26 days with no response from City Kia of Orlando about my brand new Stinger GT2 with several manufactured defective parts. It has been 8 days since I contacted Kia USA complaint department about the dealer with no response from them either. It has been 26 days without my trade being paid off and now I am making two car payments. Daytona Kia finally got me in last week since City Kia would never return my calls or emails, and they said it could be up to one year before they could repair my leaking and rattling sunroof on my brand new 2018 Kia Singer GT2 because parts on are on back order. HELP PLEASE!!! Kia USA case number: 13174852 BBB Complaint Number KIA1919033 FTC complaint number 107406652 Complete Story A few months ago I was looking to trade my truck for a sedan. My wife and I have always owned either Lexus or Toyota vehicles. She current drives a Lexus SUV and I was driving a Toyota Tundra Platinum Megacab. I was set to by a Jaguar XJ, but my wife made me test drive the Kia Stinger first based off of the good reviews from Road Trend and Car and Driver. Our first venture out for a test drive was to Daytona Kia. They did not have a GT2 on their lot so we drove a GT1. We really liked the car, but the dealer lied to us about existing rebates and basically tried to charge us almost $55,000 for a 2018 GT1. We already know about the rebates from looking at Edmunds rebates and incentives online. At that point I was ready to go with Jaguar. My wife convinced me to go to Friendly Kia of St. Augustine and give them a chance. I arrived on their lot a few days after my first test drive down in Daytona. I reached the dealer right when they opened on a Monday morning. After waiting in the show room for about 5 minutes, with no one there ,I began to walk around. I finally found the business manager and he found a salesman for me. The salesman informed me that he did not have a GT2 on the lot either even though one was listed online. He did have a GT1 on the showroom floor. I thought maybe I could settle with the GT1 because this one had red leather interior. Unfortunately he would not allow me to drive it unless I signed saying if I liked it I would buy it. I told him a I needed to drive it first. He said I could not without that agreement, so I left. Honestly I do not know why I continued this pursuit other than I still really liked the Stinger from my first test drive. I googled inventory and found out that City Kia of Orlando, 2 hours from my house, had the exact car I was looking for in stock. The dealer and I agreed to price via email before I even arrived. At this point my wife was completely against the purchase for how we had been treated, but I needed her to sign on the car to get one of the rebates that was being offered since she was driving a Lexus. It took me a whole other week to convince her to make the 4 hour round trip with our kids in tow. Once we got to City Kia the final deal was actually $11 more a month than we had agreed upon in a written email, but we had already made the trip and the kids were done, so we went ahead with the purchase. After all of the negotiating was done, we waited almost 2 hours to see the finance manager. These types of things have never happened with the 9 Lexus vehicles we have purchased or leased. After our purchase, the Stinger was at the airport for the next 5 days because of our travel schedule. As we drove home I noticed the back hatch was rattling, the sunroof shade rattled, the sunroof itself rattled and actually moved up and down with the touch of a finger so much so water could get in, and the front parking sensors were intermittently not working. I called City Kia and emailed City Kia telling them I did not want a $53,000 rattle box and wanted my truck back. They refused to return my calls or emails. Additionally, it has been 18 days since my purchase and they have yet to pay my loan off and the next payment on my traded in truck is due today. So now I have to pay a payment on a vehicle that I do not have and the three local dealers have treated my horribly and I have a “luxury” vehicle that sounds like it is falling apart when you make a turn at even 5 miles an hour. We have finally got an appointment at Daytona Kia to get the Stinger in for service, but they are unsure if they can even find the rattle source. I do not want to deal with any of these dealers locally ever again. The technician at Daytona Kia that said it could be well over the previously stated month, actually showed Keli a car on their lot that has been waiting on a part for several months. This leaves us very concerned. So far two attempts have been made to fix the sunroof, the original trip down to Daytona Kia, then when Keli drove home and realized it was not fixed she returned that same day and then after reviewing it again we got the estimate of one month to a year. So now we have a waiting period of more than a month, then a week out of service when they get it to replace the sunroof and headliner. A car that we are trying not to drive at all do to the rattle and the water issue. Additionally we have zero confidence in the local Kia dealers customer service or capacity to solve future issues based upon 23 days of non-response by City Kia, and the stated waiting time form Daytona Kia. This all seems to be unacceptable for a brand new $53,000 “luxury” vehicle. Please, I would like to just give this vehicle back and get my truck back. If this vehicle was not rattling so bad, and having issues with less than 1,000 miles, or I thought I could trust these dealers, I would actually like the vehicle, but that is so far from being true at this point. I do know that I have very little options, but I guess my only option left is to post to every site that I can, tell every person I know, tell very family I work with in this community what has happened to me with Kia so that I can warn them that Kia is definitely not a luxury brand and their vehicles and dealers are not to be trusted. Please help me get rid of this lemon of a vehicle. It is now day 24 and: My trade in is still not paid off which caused me to have a late payment (Please see the uploaded attachment screen shot from my bank) Still not one returned call form service or sales at City Kia My sunroof does not perform as it should because of a manufactured defect from installation. When it is closed it rattle and leaks and if you open it, it sounds like the glass is going to break from the rattling. So almost a month of non-usage there with two attempts to repair it and a possibility of another year to get parts in.
Horrible customer service
by 01/17/2019on
If I could give them a zero star I honestly would. I was so excited to buy my own car on my own with no help and I ended getting hustled for my money. The salesman that helped me was so new he didn’t even know half of the things other salesman knew. I’m disappointed at the fact that the car I originally walked in wanting I was told I wasn’t approved for a 3,000 loan and cash only today. But I was approved for a 14,000 dollar loan kinda ridiculous because when I tried to return the car literally less than 24 hours later they laughed and smirked in my face because it wasn’t their problem anymore. Also, they would only take the car back to put a repression on my credit and not even give me the down payment I put down. Not even two days later my car stalled on me 3 times in less than 5 minutes and I couldn’t even make it home and can’t go into work due to not having a car. So if you’re looking into buying a car from here do not do it save your self the hassle and trouble.
First car
by 09/11/2018on
I just leased my first car/Kia. Bob Conti was extremely helpful and patient. He answered every question, he made me feel really comfortable with my decision and explained everything in detail. He was also very helpful with allowing me to stay within budget and also spoke to the insurance company with me. He is very friendly, professional and personable. The entire staff is very friendly as well. Overall a really great experience. I would definitely refer anyone to Bob that is looking for a Kia or looking to purchase a new car.
Worst Experience Ever!!
by 08/22/2018on
Avoid this place!!! There are no deals. They will not accept KIA's published deals. They will try to milk you for every penny. They are shady! Went to Kia Orlando East instead, got the advertised deal, and the sales people were awesome.
Oscar Oscar Oscar !!
by 08/10/2018on
I don’t even know where to start , Oscar is thee best service employee i believe he’s a manager BEST OF ALL time this man doesn’t know me from a whole in the Wall and treated me like i was family i came into Kia crying didn’t know what i was going to do and Oscar made it his job to help me through every step even when employees were informing me wrong information this man called me back to make sure he corrected any wrong information given or if i understood wrong anyways moral of this is people only leave bad reviews , so for me to come out my way to desperately search to leave a review is because this man left a print on my heart even tho i didn’t but get my car from Kia i will only be going back and servicing my car there as long as Oscar is there any referral i give will be to speak to Oscar down at city Kia on oBT and he’s not even a sales person some people would of turned me away nor even looked into my situation but no Oscar told me to come in sat me down and from start to now this man is amazing i will be writing Kia corporate as well because he is outstanding customer service like this is usually made up i am so grateful i was transferred to him i don’t even know what i would do without a complete stranger who touched my heart and that’s oscar !! Kia this man should be the face of your service department he made me love my car again and love that it is in the right hands
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WOW!! Is all I can say!!
by 06/19/2018on
My wife and I have been attempting to purchase a car for about 2 yrs now and have always seem to run into some type of road block. Well this past week we had the pleasure of working with Tony P in purchasing our first car as a married couple. I can't believe the amazing customer service and dedication that Tony showed us. He is not your typical cars salesmen that's for sure. He was very patient, kind and most of all very honest. I can't expressed enough how great full I am to Tony P. and the entire City Kia team that help make this possible. Thank you Tony P. for everything you have done for my family and I. I will only purchase my future cars with you. :)
Sales Rep Robert Garner
by 04/14/2018on
Just wanted to show my appreciation for our Sales rep Robert Garner. He is very knowledgeable and professional at what he does. We are very happy we made our decision to purchase a vehicle with his help.
My salesman Frank Gutierrez
by 03/22/2018on
He is amazing. Professional, carying . He has a great knowledge about tbe cars. He help me throw the process. I'll recomend him and City Kia to my family and friends. Thanks Frank....I love my Kia.
Great Customer Service
by 03/06/2018on
My service here was great Carl and Carlos took very good care of us and helped us get a great pricing on our 2018 kia optima. They made sure we were happy and felt at home. I would recommend this city kia to everyone. And don't forget your FREE CRUISE CERTIFICATE!!!!!
Great experience!
by 02/28/2018on
I must say that our sales rep, Ray Davila, went above and beyond in getting us into something better than what we were looking for and within our price range. He listened and made suggestions as we went along. He even called us a week later to check in and see how we were living the car! If you’re looking for a car I would highly recommend visiting City Kia of Greater Orlando.
Purchased new kia at City kia
by 02/28/2018on
I purchased a 2017 forte from City kia back in August of last year. Ray Davila was my sales man for the sale. I couldn’t of asked for a better person for the sale! Ray was very helpful in the process and very mindful of my budget! I would definitely recommend Ray, as well as any future purchases if I’m ever in the market to buy another kia!
Thank you to Frank
by 02/21/2018on
Friday, February 16th was a great day for me. When I came to the dealership I was greeted by Frank. He was friendly, informative, knowledgeable, I was impressed that he never haggled. I say all that to say I left Friday evening with a new 2018 KIA Soul. Thank you Frank you have great sales appeal I pray blessings on you and your family. L. Holmes
Did not have a trade-in, in mind.
by 02/19/2018on
I took my old Kia Soul in for service, and wound up driving away with a brand new one. Great attention, they walk you through all the steps, Lynn, who was my sales specialist, was very courteous and attentive to what I was saying. If I had a question and she did not have an answer, she would ask, as opposed to those who just give an answer without knowing. I was very pleased with Lynn’s attention and will recommend some friends to stop by and chat with her. The sale, does not and did not end when I drove away, she will be there with whatever concern I have. That, is really caring for your customers.
Lenny from City Kia Orlando
by 02/10/2018on
Excelent service,good experience and thanks for everything.
Hands down best salesman ever!
by 12/29/2017on
I went into City Kia to purchase a 2018 Kia Stinger and was partnered with Tony. The first thing Tony said was is going to be completely honest with me. The second thing he did was offer to test drive. The third and best thing he did was make me feel like I was family and sat with me and made sure I walked out of the dealership happy and in the car that I want it. I won't say that I'll be buying a new car anytime soon but if I do it'll be at City Kia and it will be with Tony.
