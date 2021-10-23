1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I own 2 Mazda's, and have been servicing them at Sport Mazda Orlando since 2017. In my last visit (Aug 8, 2021) as a walkin, I tried to get an oil & filter change on one of my cars, I was approach by a service rep (never seen him there, must be new) and ask me if I had an appointment, I said no, he quickly and non professional said to me "Sorry can't take you if you don't have an appointment!" - I guess being a VIP means nothing but a 10% discount, furthermore, the service representative I would go to before was on the ball and always found a way to SERVICE Sports Mazda clients. I could possibly have more than 30 different service centers on my way to Sports Mazda, but since 2017 I have been loyal. This did not go well with me, thus, needing the oil change at that moment has taken me to move on. Unfortunately, now there will be two less Mazda's to service for Sports Mazda Orlando. Read more