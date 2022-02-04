5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I've been to Off Lease Orlando before and I was looking forward to coming back as a returning customer. Mitch assisted my fiance and I throughout the whole process. Mitch showed us the cars that we are interested in and even let us walk around the lot to look at other cars as well. We took a test drive, and started the financial process with Caesar. From the beginning to the end of the trade-in and car buying was a fantastic experience. Caser, our financial manager, was kind and helpful through the paperwork process also. If you're looking for a used car off-lease Orlando should be your first and only choice! You won't be disappointed. Read more