Off Lease Only Orlando
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Orlando
Best customer service
by 04/02/2022on
Quick to the point no hidden fees great cars great team guy named Mitch was amazing was with us every step of the way I couldn’t imagine shopping at another dealership! Great job off lease 🤙
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Best sales
by 04/01/2022on
The sale associate did a wonderful job of helping me get car I need.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Got myself a camaro today!
by 03/29/2022on
Mitch did an amazing job today helping us out with multiple obstacles today! Truely a great day for us !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing help at Offlease. Thank you, Mitch!
by 03/29/2022on
Mitch was amazing assisting me with getting the dream car, I desired. Very patient and professional! Thank you, Mitch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Met with Mitch
by 03/21/2022on
Met with Mich at the Orlando location. Great guy to do business with! Very detailed individual and he made sure I understood everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Toyota Tacoma 2021
by 03/19/2022on
Mitch was very helpful in securing a Toyota Tacoma. He made the process very easy and seamless! Would definitely come back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Chevy
by 03/15/2022on
Mitch was very helpful straight forward gave me his word and kept it! If you ever come to O.L ask for this guy he’s the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Mich was great!
by 03/15/2022on
Mich was great! He was ready for my appointment, had Van ready for test drive with all the doors and hood open for inspection. He made everything easy and helped me through all the hoops. I highly recommend seeking out Mitch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service!
by 03/13/2022on
Mitch was great man, he was straight forward with everything and was good people, definitely recommend him to help anyone, good people !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Von
by 03/13/2022on
Vast inventory of mostly very desirable cars. Phoned ahead and was given a tour on time by associate MITCH. Very polite and informative, he was very capable guiding us through the selection process and stayed with us to the finish answering all of our many questions RE the final purchase of our selected vehicle. Mitch guided us all the way including attaching our license plate. THANKS for all your efforts Mitch !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Found my winner
by 03/03/2022on
Mitch was amazing. He held in there with me through 8 different test drives until I found the perfect car. Fully loaded 2019 Chevy. The service was perfect although it was a long day it was very much worth it. Mitch was extremely nice informative and very patient definitely my go to guy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome
by 02/28/2022on
I’m Very Please With My Service. Our Sales Rep Was Great. His Name Was Brandon By The Wall. Very Nice Guy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Eric Colbert
by 02/24/2022on
Eric did great super helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very good
by 02/23/2022on
Very happy with purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 02/21/2022on
Thank you for the personal attention and for helping us see all the vehicles we were interested in plus their CarFax!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Traded in vehicle for new car A++ service
by 02/19/2022on
I've been to Off Lease Orlando before and I was looking forward to coming back as a returning customer. Mitch assisted my fiance and I throughout the whole process. Mitch showed us the cars that we are interested in and even let us walk around the lot to look at other cars as well. We took a test drive, and started the financial process with Caesar. From the beginning to the end of the trade-in and car buying was a fantastic experience. Caser, our financial manager, was kind and helpful through the paperwork process also. If you're looking for a used car off-lease Orlando should be your first and only choice! You won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome
by 02/19/2022on
Awesome. Eric C is very efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
OffLease is OnTime!
by 02/18/2022on
The process was a bit lengthy but thorough and fair. No haggling and honest. Trade in was more than fair. Staff was courteous and professional. Mitch was a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome experience
by 02/17/2022on
This is the best experience ever! So easy and fast on car buying. Thank you Mitch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 02/17/2022on
Easy process for trading in and buying a car!! Would do it again here any day. Thanks Mitch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Eric C
by 02/15/2022on
Eric C was extremely helpful in the purchase of my new vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
