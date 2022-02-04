Skip to main content
Awarded 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Off Lease Only Orlando

8443 McCoy Rd, Orlando, FL 32822
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Off Lease Only Orlando

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(2867)
Recommend: Yes (626) No (6)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best customer service

by Bridget Olmo on 04/02/2022

Quick to the point no hidden fees great cars great team guy named Mitch was amazing was with us every step of the way I couldn’t imagine shopping at another dealership! Great job off lease 🤙

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

2867 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sales

by Konson Antoine on 04/01/2022

The sale associate did a wonderful job of helping me get car I need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Got myself a camaro today!

by Tony on 03/29/2022

Mitch did an amazing job today helping us out with multiple obstacles today! Truely a great day for us !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing help at Offlease. Thank you, Mitch!

by Ezekiel on 03/29/2022

Mitch was amazing assisting me with getting the dream car, I desired. Very patient and professional! Thank you, Mitch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Met with Mitch

by Emmanuel on 03/21/2022

Met with Mich at the Orlando location. Great guy to do business with! Very detailed individual and he made sure I understood everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Toyota Tacoma 2021

by Abraham Jaen on 03/19/2022

Mitch was very helpful in securing a Toyota Tacoma. He made the process very easy and seamless! Would definitely come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chevy

by Ketwan on 03/15/2022

Mitch was very helpful straight forward gave me his word and kept it! If you ever come to O.L ask for this guy he’s the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mich was great!

by Big Bruce on 03/15/2022

Mich was great! He was ready for my appointment, had Van ready for test drive with all the doors and hood open for inspection. He made everything easy and helped me through all the hoops. I highly recommend seeking out Mitch.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Decary on 03/13/2022

Mitch was great man, he was straight forward with everything and was good people, definitely recommend him to help anyone, good people !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Von

by Von on 03/13/2022

Vast inventory of mostly very desirable cars. Phoned ahead and was given a tour on time by associate MITCH. Very polite and informative, he was very capable guiding us through the selection process and stayed with us to the finish answering all of our many questions RE the final purchase of our selected vehicle. Mitch guided us all the way including attaching our license plate. THANKS for all your efforts Mitch !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Found my winner

by Kate C on 03/03/2022

Mitch was amazing. He held in there with me through 8 different test drives until I found the perfect car. Fully loaded 2019 Chevy. The service was perfect although it was a long day it was very much worth it. Mitch was extremely nice informative and very patient definitely my go to guy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Shaterra on 02/28/2022

I’m Very Please With My Service. Our Sales Rep Was Great. His Name Was Brandon By The Wall. Very Nice Guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Eric Colbert

by Alondra on 02/24/2022

Eric did great super helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very good

by Brandon on 02/23/2022

Very happy with purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Wildo on 02/21/2022

Thank you for the personal attention and for helping us see all the vehicles we were interested in plus their CarFax!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Traded in vehicle for new car A++ service

by Tracy on 02/19/2022

I've been to Off Lease Orlando before and I was looking forward to coming back as a returning customer. Mitch assisted my fiance and I throughout the whole process. Mitch showed us the cars that we are interested in and even let us walk around the lot to look at other cars as well. We took a test drive, and started the financial process with Caesar. From the beginning to the end of the trade-in and car buying was a fantastic experience. Caser, our financial manager, was kind and helpful through the paperwork process also. If you're looking for a used car off-lease Orlando should be your first and only choice! You won't be disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Jolibois on 02/19/2022

Awesome. Eric C is very efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

OffLease is OnTime!

by TSCOV on 02/18/2022

The process was a bit lengthy but thorough and fair. No haggling and honest. Trade in was more than fair. Staff was courteous and professional. Mitch was a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by Mitch on 02/17/2022

This is the best experience ever! So easy and fast on car buying. Thank you Mitch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Corey on 02/17/2022

Easy process for trading in and buying a car!! Would do it again here any day. Thanks Mitch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Eric C

by Stephanie on 02/15/2022

Eric C was extremely helpful in the purchase of my new vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

