Mercedes-Benz of South Orlando Customer Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (557)
Recommend: Yes (
553) No ( 4)
They were knowledgeable about all their product and were easy to work with.
Well, it's a different experience with drivers picking up and returning my car after servicing. One thing is sure is there was no anxiety involved. The drivers were very professional and courteous.
everything clean, sanitary and simple. Staff all very helpful and polite
Chris and his team did a great job
My SLK looks like new.
Eric is great attention to detail always very professional.
I drove from Ft. Lauderdale to Orlando and on my journey noticed the car was shaking. Surprisingly most locations had closed their service department already on a Sunday. I brought it to Mercedes of South Orlando and was treated with outstanding customer service. Chris truly made me feel comfortable and cared for. My tire was seperated and thankfully I had Chris to save the day.
Carmelo was very attentive
07/04/2020
The staff was very helpful and went above and beyond
They were knowledgeable about all their product and were easy to work with.
07/02/2020
Working with Hector was fantastic! I knew going in that I was in great hands since my Dad and Brother have gotten their cars from him. He was able to help me find a vehicle that would work with the budget I had. Each person we spoke with and worked with was great! Great dealership!
James was an excellent advisor and all our items were fixed in one day. Also, you brought the car back to me which as a huge help. Your service department was very helpful.
friendly, competent, focused
Very professional staff and they great waiting areas for customers.
Amazing experience and my service advisor is super helpful and very professional. Overall service is great.
Our sales agent Justin was exceptional and worked hard to earn our business. We are actually looking to get another car with him already since he did such a great job with our last deal. The whole team at Mercedes Benz made us feel valued and earned our business.
06/27/2020
Salesman Imran was very great and knowledgeable. He made sure we found a car that best suited our needs. We received everything we were promised. That is, tints, crystal fusion etc with our VIP package. We will definitely be buying MBSO again.
06/26/2020
This is like my fifth car from these guys in a row. No hassle no upsell or BS. Low stress great deals. I always shop these guys and no one gets near.
The service,the easy access. the great attention from the service advisor.
Attention, care of the details. Aaron was simply the best guy to deal with. Incredible experience
Excellent. No flaws.
The professionalism and time management.
Friendly service advisor , easy access to shuttle driver . Great communication/updats during the service . Beautiful and clean facility.
