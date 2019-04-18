Enterprise Car Sales Orlando OBT

9225 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837
(844) 348-0199
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Orlando OBT

Best Experience!

by FrancesDones on 04/18/2019

I had the best experience at this location. I bought a car from Andy Wilson. He made sure I loved the car I was going to buy. The entire process was so fast. I left extremely satisfied with everything. I got in a car accident and my car was totaled and I didnât hesitated when I knew I had to get a new car. I called Andy and he made sure I got another car. The process once again was flawless. Andy is very professional, friendly and makes sure you leave happy. I will be coming back to buy another car but this time for my daughter soon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales review

by Babylove1021 on 04/05/2019

I absolutely love my car.Brian was very friendly,knowledgeable,funny and polite. He kept in touch with me and worked with me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
