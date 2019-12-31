sales Rating

It has now been 26 days with no response from City Kia of Orlando about my brand new Stinger GT2 with several manufactured defective parts. It has been 8 days since I contacted Kia USA complaint department about the dealer with no response from them either. It has been 26 days without my trade being paid off and now I am making two car payments. Daytona Kia finally got me in last week since City Kia would never return my calls or emails, and they said it could be up to one year before they could repair my leaking and rattling sunroof on my brand new 2018 Kia Singer GT2 because parts on are on back order. HELP PLEASE!!! Kia USA case number: 13174852 BBB Complaint Number KIA1919033 FTC complaint number 107406652 Complete Story A few months ago I was looking to trade my truck for a sedan. My wife and I have always owned either Lexus or Toyota vehicles. She current drives a Lexus SUV and I was driving a Toyota Tundra Platinum Megacab. I was set to by a Jaguar XJ, but my wife made me test drive the Kia Stinger first based off of the good reviews from Road Trend and Car and Driver. Our first venture out for a test drive was to Daytona Kia. They did not have a GT2 on their lot so we drove a GT1. We really liked the car, but the dealer lied to us about existing rebates and basically tried to charge us almost $55,000 for a 2018 GT1. We already know about the rebates from looking at Edmunds rebates and incentives online. At that point I was ready to go with Jaguar. My wife convinced me to go to Friendly Kia of St. Augustine and give them a chance. I arrived on their lot a few days after my first test drive down in Daytona. I reached the dealer right when they opened on a Monday morning. After waiting in the show room for about 5 minutes, with no one there ,I began to walk around. I finally found the business manager and he found a salesman for me. The salesman informed me that he did not have a GT2 on the lot either even though one was listed online. He did have a GT1 on the showroom floor. I thought maybe I could settle with the GT1 because this one had red leather interior. Unfortunately he would not allow me to drive it unless I signed saying if I liked it I would buy it. I told him a I needed to drive it first. He said I could not without that agreement, so I left. Honestly I do not know why I continued this pursuit other than I still really liked the Stinger from my first test drive. I googled inventory and found out that City Kia of Orlando, 2 hours from my house, had the exact car I was looking for in stock. The dealer and I agreed to price via email before I even arrived. At this point my wife was completely against the purchase for how we had been treated, but I needed her to sign on the car to get one of the rebates that was being offered since she was driving a Lexus. It took me a whole other week to convince her to make the 4 hour round trip with our kids in tow. Once we got to City Kia the final deal was actually $11 more a month than we had agreed upon in a written email, but we had already made the trip and the kids were done, so we went ahead with the purchase. After all of the negotiating was done, we waited almost 2 hours to see the finance manager. These types of things have never happened with the 9 Lexus vehicles we have purchased or leased. After our purchase, the Stinger was at the airport for the next 5 days because of our travel schedule. As we drove home I noticed the back hatch was rattling, the sunroof shade rattled, the sunroof itself rattled and actually moved up and down with the touch of a finger so much so water could get in, and the front parking sensors were intermittently not working. I called City Kia and emailed City Kia telling them I did not want a $53,000 rattle box and wanted my truck back. They refused to return my calls or emails. Additionally, it has been 18 days since my purchase and they have yet to pay my loan off and the next payment on my traded in truck is due today. So now I have to pay a payment on a vehicle that I do not have and the three local dealers have treated my horribly and I have a “luxury” vehicle that sounds like it is falling apart when you make a turn at even 5 miles an hour. We have finally got an appointment at Daytona Kia to get the Stinger in for service, but they are unsure if they can even find the rattle source. I do not want to deal with any of these dealers locally ever again. The technician at Daytona Kia that said it could be well over the previously stated month, actually showed Keli a car on their lot that has been waiting on a part for several months. This leaves us very concerned. So far two attempts have been made to fix the sunroof, the original trip down to Daytona Kia, then when Keli drove home and realized it was not fixed she returned that same day and then after reviewing it again we got the estimate of one month to a year. So now we have a waiting period of more than a month, then a week out of service when they get it to replace the sunroof and headliner. A car that we are trying not to drive at all do to the rattle and the water issue. Additionally we have zero confidence in the local Kia dealers customer service or capacity to solve future issues based upon 23 days of non-response by City Kia, and the stated waiting time form Daytona Kia. This all seems to be unacceptable for a brand new $53,000 “luxury” vehicle. Please, I would like to just give this vehicle back and get my truck back. If this vehicle was not rattling so bad, and having issues with less than 1,000 miles, or I thought I could trust these dealers, I would actually like the vehicle, but that is so far from being true at this point. I do know that I have very little options, but I guess my only option left is to post to every site that I can, tell every person I know, tell very family I work with in this community what has happened to me with Kia so that I can warn them that Kia is definitely not a luxury brand and their vehicles and dealers are not to be trusted. Please help me get rid of this lemon of a vehicle. It is now day 24 and: My trade in is still not paid off which caused me to have a late payment (Please see the uploaded attachment screen shot from my bank) Still not one returned call form service or sales at City Kia My sunroof does not perform as it should because of a manufactured defect from installation. When it is closed it rattle and leaks and if you open it, it sounds like the glass is going to break from the rattling. So almost a month of non-usage there with two attempts to repair it and a possibility of another year to get parts in. Read more