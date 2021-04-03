1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I will preface this review in stating that against my better judgment based on past experiences, I decided to try to purchase a new vehicle from Phillips. I can emphatically state that anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle would do well to stay as far away from this dealership as humanly possible. A couple of years ago, I attempted to purchase a new Ram 1500, of which I received the runaround and decided to look elsewhere. Fast forward to this year and we had to take my wife's 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited in for service and Phillips was the closest, so we had it serviced there. After several days, and the car going back in twice, in which the original issue wasn't fixed or diagnosed, they tried to charge me twice to diagnose a problem they never fixed to begin with. After almost a week, we got the car back. This past Sunday, we decided to try to trade the car in and purchase new. I went in Sunday and decided on a vehicle. I left the dealership on Sunday with the dealership refusing to value my trade in, of which has a large amount of equity, and refused to honor a national affiliate program. After a few calls on Monday, including having to specifically request the GM contact me after he passed my call off to a lower manager, he called and stated that they would accept the national affiliate program. We came back in on Monday evening and they offered an insulting amount for our trade in. Once again, no manager even attempted to care about even selling a vehicle because Lou was too busy sitting around joking and laughing around with finance managers to bother to talk to us or even attempt to save a deal until we almost walked into the office and force him to talk to us. Phillips absolutely refused to honor their claim of "thousands over Kelly Blue Book" and would not work with us on the price of the vehicle, using Covid and low inventory as reasons to not work with us. We decided today that we really wanted the car, and contacted the sales rep and told him that we would take the deal. About 15 minutes later we received a call from Dale who advised us that "because of everything that happened this week" they were refusing to sell us the car. He kept saying that the decision wasn't personal, just that they were electing not to sell us the car and would not provide a reason. He finally stated that the reason they weren't selling is the car was because of a negative review I left on Facebook, which contained factual information regarding my multiple negative experiences with this dealership over the last couple of years. So, basically, they decided not to sell me a vehicle, despite having pre-approval which would allow me to buy the car without even having to trade in the other vehicle and large trade equity, all because someone got their feelings hurt over a Facebook post. There are other cars and plenty of other dealerships in Florida that want to sell cars with little hassle. If you can go somewhere else, by all means avoid Phillips CJDR. The only person they hurt in this whole process, is the salesperson who worked with us. Phillips would rather have cars sit on a lot and age than sell them. Read more