Dishonest
by 04/09/2022on
Charged us twice for an extended warranty and have not responded to our inquiries.
Don't upset the service representative, or you will pay
by 09/07/2017on
I called Pearson Nissan in Ocala, Florida on the Friday before Labor Day to get an oil change. They told me they were booked up for Friday and Saturday. She told me she could get me in on Monday, even though it was Labor Day. I agreed and set an appointment for 11:45 am. As I arrived and exited my truck, there was no one to be found to help me out. After quite a few minutes, a gentleman was walking past me. I asked him if he knew where all of the service representatives where? He said what do you need, not telling me who he was or anything. When I told him that I was there for an oil change, he said no way buddy! We are closing soon! It turns out that he the service representative and the only one working that day. I explained to him that I had an appointment at 11:45 that morning. He then preceded to walk into his office without saying a word to me. He then came back out, got the mileage off of my truck, then waived his finger at me without saying a word, as in to follow him. Once we got into his office, he told me he was the only one there in the front and there was only one guy in the back. He said that I had 3 cars ahead of me and I was going to be waiting for a while. He also said, you can forget about us washing your truck before you leave, which they typically do when you bring your vehicle in. He said that I am going to sit in my chair right here and wait, it doesn't matter how long it takes in the back. So, I went and sat in the waiting area. He then returned in less than 30 minutes, to tell me it was done. I asked how was that possible if I had 3 cars ahead of me. Makes me think that the oil change was not actually performed. After I paid for the service, my truck was parked outside, in the rain. It is always parked inside, in a covered area. As I walked to my truck and went to open the door, it was locked. So, I walked back inside to get my keys from this guy. As he handed them to me, he had a smerk on his face. Once I returned and opened my door, I was about knocked down by a terrible odor. An odor that was not in my truck when I dropped it to him and an odor that has never been in that truck. It smelled as if he had really bad gas and took it all out inside my truck. My things had also been gone through. Many of the papers and cd's in my truck had been re arranged. I was so furious that I could not see straight. I knew myself well enough that if I went back in, it was going to get ugly. I was already late to meet my mom for lunch, so I left and wrote an email to the owner of Pearson Nissan to explain what had happened. What do you think that I got back from Pearson Nissan in Ocala, Florida? A whole lot of nothing! They had a sales person call me to ask if I wanted to trade my truck in on a new one? Are you kidding me? I will never spend one more penny from and Pearson dealership anywhere. They obviously don't care about their customers after you have bought one off their vehicles. I have bought several cars from Nissan here in Ocala. NEVER AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
John at Pearson
by 02/15/2014on
They we very fair about the value of my trade. John was patient and I never felt pressured. I would would recommend this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Buying a new Rogue
by 01/14/2014on
Best buying experience, no pressure, all questions were promptly answered. Price of new car was fair and no haggling was necessary. John went above and beyond from what we expected from a sales person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional dealership
by 01/08/2013on
From the minute my wife and I drove in and were met at our car with an umbrella by Leslie (it was raining), we felt like we were members of their family. We were in the market for a new Quest and our buying experience was like no other I have ever experienced. Leslie was very knowlegable about the features of the vehicle and we enjoyed the test drive with her. Sam, who, I think, was the sales manager, and Leslie spent the most of the day with us working out the best deal on the car. Their friendly, competent mannerisms made it very easy to buy a car. To sum it up, I have bought many new cars in the past but this dealership was the only one that left me with the feeling that we were family and not just another sales prospect. I can't wait until I need an oil change so that I can go back for a visit with my new friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Expectations Exceeded
by 06/08/2009on
I dealt with Ocala Nissan when I bought my Titan, and it was by far the best "dealer" experience I've ever had. Tiffany Pendleton was my "internet contact" or salesperson, and Stephen Brower was the sales manager. They respected me enough to not play games, or waste my time. They gave me a good price without the tug-o-war, and BS that I've come to expect from new car dealers. Nissan makes a great product, and Ocala Nissan will treat you right. I would recommend them to anyone for a new Nissan or their selection of used cars. Just ask for Tiffany, and you won't be disappointed.
