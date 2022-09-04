1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I called Pearson Nissan in Ocala, Florida on the Friday before Labor Day to get an oil change. They told me they were booked up for Friday and Saturday. She told me she could get me in on Monday, even though it was Labor Day. I agreed and set an appointment for 11:45 am. As I arrived and exited my truck, there was no one to be found to help me out. After quite a few minutes, a gentleman was walking past me. I asked him if he knew where all of the service representatives where? He said what do you need, not telling me who he was or anything. When I told him that I was there for an oil change, he said no way buddy! We are closing soon! It turns out that he the service representative and the only one working that day. I explained to him that I had an appointment at 11:45 that morning. He then preceded to walk into his office without saying a word to me. He then came back out, got the mileage off of my truck, then waived his finger at me without saying a word, as in to follow him. Once we got into his office, he told me he was the only one there in the front and there was only one guy in the back. He said that I had 3 cars ahead of me and I was going to be waiting for a while. He also said, you can forget about us washing your truck before you leave, which they typically do when you bring your vehicle in. He said that I am going to sit in my chair right here and wait, it doesn't matter how long it takes in the back. So, I went and sat in the waiting area. He then returned in less than 30 minutes, to tell me it was done. I asked how was that possible if I had 3 cars ahead of me. Makes me think that the oil change was not actually performed. After I paid for the service, my truck was parked outside, in the rain. It is always parked inside, in a covered area. As I walked to my truck and went to open the door, it was locked. So, I walked back inside to get my keys from this guy. As he handed them to me, he had a smerk on his face. Once I returned and opened my door, I was about knocked down by a terrible odor. An odor that was not in my truck when I dropped it to him and an odor that has never been in that truck. It smelled as if he had really bad gas and took it all out inside my truck. My things had also been gone through. Many of the papers and cd's in my truck had been re arranged. I was so furious that I could not see straight. I knew myself well enough that if I went back in, it was going to get ugly. I was already late to meet my mom for lunch, so I left and wrote an email to the owner of Pearson Nissan to explain what had happened. What do you think that I got back from Pearson Nissan in Ocala, Florida? A whole lot of nothing! They had a sales person call me to ask if I wanted to trade my truck in on a new one? Are you kidding me? I will never spend one more penny from and Pearson dealership anywhere. They obviously don't care about their customers after you have bought one off their vehicles. I have bought several cars from Nissan here in Ocala. NEVER AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more