1 out of 5 stars service Rating

A true nightmare of an experience BEWARE I received a recall notice for my Subaru Forester and promptly made an appointment to get it fixed. This was the first time I’ve ever had to leave car overnight at the dealership because I was told the repair would take a long time. I was given no chances to go back into my car and retrieve any items but didn’t make a big fuss because I’ve had zero problems in the past with the dealership. All previous experiences were good. They had a driver bring me back to my home because my car was being worked on. The next day I was picked up and brought to my car to bring it home. Immediately upon entering my car, I realized my $500 Uniden R7 was no longer there. I made sure to stay within the dealerships parking lot and got the attention of the service manager. They asked for my permission to search the car because the service guys sometimes will move things to work on the vehicle. It was nowhere to be found. I called the police and filed a report for the stolen item. I asked if they knew who worked on my vehicle and was given multiple answers. Initially I was told that the working had headed back home and would be on there way back to the dealership and would get there by 6. I stayed until 6:30 and he never showed. The service manager told me to go home and that I would receive a call when the employee got back. The next day I was told that the employee had a family emergency and had to fly to Louisiana for a funeral and couldn’t give me an answer on where my Uniden R7 had been moved to. After several days I was told that he checked his toolbox and nothing was there- how convenient. I have brought my car in to this exact dealership for maintenance before and had no problems with the Uniden R7 being taken. I contact the General Manager and asked if I could be compensated in any way since I’ve been a very loyal customer for years. I purchased my first car there and have always brought it in on time for maintenance. Mr. Rosado said that he would help me out. This is where things get horrible. The first red flag was him saying that they ordered the wrong unit and had to send it back. The next thing was that they were going to write me a check and corporate was sending it to the dealership- the check never showed. After that, Mr. Rosado said that he would make an appeal to the insurance company and later on, told me it was rejected but assured me I would 100% be getting a replacement for Uniden R7 that was stolen. It has now been six months of me battling to get what was mine back. I’ve had to make countless phone calls, and have been given the run around by everyone who works at the dealership. I contacted corporate to see if they could give me an update on my situation and was told I would be given a call about it- months have past and nothing. This past week, Mr. Rosado said that he would be ordering one through the parts department and that it would’ve arrived this Wednesday. Lo and behold... it didn’t. So I called that day and ask if I could make the hour drive to go pick it up in person. He told me that it had not arrived and said he would get me tracking for the package that day- something he also never did. I contacted the parts department of the dealership and was put on hold for 20min because he “forgot and had to do something”. I called back and was told that “Mr. Rosado will take care of this.” I simply asked the parts manager if he even sees an order within their system for my replacement and was responded with a no. It has been a horrible experience and I will never recommend anyone take their business here. Mr. Rosado has blown me off and given me the run around for 6 entire months. On Wednesday, I requested for a simple tracking number on the item he swore he ordered... nothing. I’m at a loss for words at how slimy all of this has been. Read more