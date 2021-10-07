Ocala Subaru
Customer Reviews of Ocala Subaru
False advertising
by 07/10/2021on
Car advertised for $ 6800 on the web , when call to ask for out the door price they say is around $ 12,000. i cannot believe it . Stay away .. look at the other reviews , same complaint over and over .
Manager James blew the deal
by 06/22/2021on
Salesman Wayne was great, manager James was a pompous [non-permissible content removed] that doesn't know how to talk to people. Felt like we were treated like 2nd class citizens.We got up and walked out, will not return, will not recommend to anyone.Do yourself a favor and go to Bill Bryan Subaru in Leesburg, or Subaru in port Richey
Not a good service company
by 06/07/2021on
When you are under warranty...you get 24000 miles of excuses.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Avoid for Used Cars
by 06/03/2021on
Unprofessional, lazy and poor service. After spending six+ hours driving around other dealers in the area, we saved the best for last: Subaru! This was the only dealer with a literal sandlot of used cars. The salesman (left his name out intentionally) walked us around and was 10 steps ahead. Every single used car we saw was dirty. They were “backed up” and too busy to clean or prepare any used car in the lot? I’ve honestly never seen anything like it. I found what I was looking for, but didn’t even want to test drive because it was so dirty. When I told him I was a serious buyer and asked if they could clean it up first, he told me they don’t do anything to the car until we make a deal. He would “try.” Days later when I text for an update, it’s ignored. Obviously used cars don’t have as big of a payoff as new. A dealer with any value would provide some shred of service and effort to make an easy sale. Such a shame! Will be driving the extra miles to Gainesville, Leesburg or Orlando for better service.
Waste of time
by 05/29/2021on
Rescheduled my work and drove 1.5 hrs to come over and look at a used Honda CRV after speaking with Jeff the sales manager. He assured me it was worth coming over for and also told me the car was $6,999 with $899 dealer fee plus a small transaction fee under $200. Took it for a test drive with the salesperson for 20min; the A/C the entire time was extremely hot and very obviously not functioning, even the salesperson mentioned it was unbearable. 3/4 of the car had severe clear coat damage especially to the hood and roof (a paint job that starts at $3,000) and hadn’t been detailed inside. The photos in the listing did not indicate the paint problem at all or I would never have wasted the time to look at a junky car. Salesperson said that on top of the price+dealer fee+transaction fee there would also be a “reconditioning” fee that would cover the cost of the A/C and any other mechanical problems; the paint was never even addressed. They said the final out the door price would be $10,999 and I wouldn’t be able to even drive it home for a couple weeks while the repairs would be done. Absolutely not. Left the dealership after being there 20min; never will return. Being a Suburu/Volvo dealer I had hoped for more and drove over almost 2hrs with expectations I would be looking a car worth buying. Car isn’t even worth $3,000 with the repairs it needs. Worst dealership experience I’ve ever had.
our day at Ocala Subaru
by 04/11/2021on
Our sales person was Alyssa. She was personable and helpful. We would recommend that you contact her.
Great service , everything went smoothly
by 04/02/2021on
Good price not exactly what we were hoping for but close. Our salesman Mike was great and very professional. The detailing could have been a little better but it was a older used car. Would definitely buy another car from them. Ask for Mike you won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
STAY AWAY BUYER BEWARE !!!!
by 03/29/2021on
This place won’t let you bring in bank drafts or your own financing from your own bank/credit union. Spoke to sales manager and he told me “cause we make money on the financing (interest rates)”.... Sorry, I’m already approved with loan docs in hand, I’m not going to have my credit again, which would be a “hard inquiry” and lower my score. This is shady practices. No thanks!! They also list a vehicle for one price... then when you sit down, they add on thousands in fees and “add on” packaging bs pricing. (Not including dealer fee, taxes etc) BUYER BEWARE!!!
Anitra Jenkins. BMW x1
by 03/20/2021on
February 2021, I had a great experience working with salesmen Michael Sampson. I found the car I wanted on there web. I did the on line app that saved me time being that I was coming from Jacksonville. Everything was ready when I got there. Michael was great from the time I walked in until the time I drove off. He answered all my question and was very knowledgeable about about a car that's probably rarely on there lot. (BMW) Thanks Michael Samp😊n
Chris Butler was awesome !
by 03/09/2021on
We recently bought a used vehicle from Chris ! He was so easy to deal with , and explained every question we had ! Being elderly people , we ask a lot of questions , and he was very patient ! We would use him again for sure !
Chris Bealer
by 03/04/2021on
Very nice young man. Very qualified and business like.Awesome !!
Avoid this place for a used car
by 03/04/2021on
This dealer will increase the price of the advertised price from the websites by $3500 when you try to purchase
Chris Bealer Review
by 03/03/2021on
Criss was very helpful to us in selecting our new Subaru, he is a very knowledgeable, pleasant young man. He put our mind at ease, we would highly recommend this young man to anyone.
List price is a joke
by 03/02/2021on
Went in because the list price was $3950, which I verified before I went an hour to check it out. I showed the sales manager Chris when I went in, then when I sat down to make a deal the price was $4950 and I felt like the salesman Greg didn't trust me ao I showed him. Anyway, got this BS about corporate changes price and they have no control over it. Then when the deal was written up the cost was even more. I understand taxes and fees, but there was refurbishment fee and some other fees I had never heard of. Bottom line, the final cost was just shy of $4000 more than the original list price, what the hell! I anticipated approximately $1500 in addition to the list price, but $4000, seriously, very misleading. Also, my daughter wanted to view a vehicle and test drive it, but was unable to because it was 3 hours away and she checked three times to verify availability and location. The salesman ran around with a key trying to find it! Then they had the audacity to make a deal on the vehicle and a down payment and the would go get the car for her...who in there right mind would agree to doing that on a vehicle they haven't seen or driven! Super disappointed and appalled by their ability to justify their fees! I was willing to purchase, but not with additional $4000 tacked on the list price
A morally disgusting experience
by 02/11/2021on
A true nightmare of an experience BEWARE I received a recall notice for my Subaru Forester and promptly made an appointment to get it fixed. This was the first time I’ve ever had to leave car overnight at the dealership because I was told the repair would take a long time. I was given no chances to go back into my car and retrieve any items but didn’t make a big fuss because I’ve had zero problems in the past with the dealership. All previous experiences were good. They had a driver bring me back to my home because my car was being worked on. The next day I was picked up and brought to my car to bring it home. Immediately upon entering my car, I realized my $500 Uniden R7 was no longer there. I made sure to stay within the dealerships parking lot and got the attention of the service manager. They asked for my permission to search the car because the service guys sometimes will move things to work on the vehicle. It was nowhere to be found. I called the police and filed a report for the stolen item. I asked if they knew who worked on my vehicle and was given multiple answers. Initially I was told that the working had headed back home and would be on there way back to the dealership and would get there by 6. I stayed until 6:30 and he never showed. The service manager told me to go home and that I would receive a call when the employee got back. The next day I was told that the employee had a family emergency and had to fly to Louisiana for a funeral and couldn’t give me an answer on where my Uniden R7 had been moved to. After several days I was told that he checked his toolbox and nothing was there- how convenient. I have brought my car in to this exact dealership for maintenance before and had no problems with the Uniden R7 being taken. I contact the General Manager and asked if I could be compensated in any way since I’ve been a very loyal customer for years. I purchased my first car there and have always brought it in on time for maintenance. Mr. Rosado said that he would help me out. This is where things get horrible. The first red flag was him saying that they ordered the wrong unit and had to send it back. The next thing was that they were going to write me a check and corporate was sending it to the dealership- the check never showed. After that, Mr. Rosado said that he would make an appeal to the insurance company and later on, told me it was rejected but assured me I would 100% be getting a replacement for Uniden R7 that was stolen. It has now been six months of me battling to get what was mine back. I’ve had to make countless phone calls, and have been given the run around by everyone who works at the dealership. I contacted corporate to see if they could give me an update on my situation and was told I would be given a call about it- months have past and nothing. This past week, Mr. Rosado said that he would be ordering one through the parts department and that it would’ve arrived this Wednesday. Lo and behold... it didn’t. So I called that day and ask if I could make the hour drive to go pick it up in person. He told me that it had not arrived and said he would get me tracking for the package that day- something he also never did. I contacted the parts department of the dealership and was put on hold for 20min because he “forgot and had to do something”. I called back and was told that “Mr. Rosado will take care of this.” I simply asked the parts manager if he even sees an order within their system for my replacement and was responded with a no. It has been a horrible experience and I will never recommend anyone take their business here. Mr. Rosado has blown me off and given me the run around for 6 entire months. On Wednesday, I requested for a simple tracking number on the item he swore he ordered... nothing. I’m at a loss for words at how slimy all of this has been.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Car sold out from underneath me
by 02/05/2021on
Was working with a salesman on the car I wanted and was in the negotiation process thru email and phone. He even brought the car to the house so my disabled husband could look at it. We told him we wanted it and he would email me their best offer. DId not get that until the next afternoon. I countered by email (he could have called me for discussion) and then found out the car was sold out from underneath me. Did not give me the courtesy for first right of refusal or tell me I could hold the car for a certain amount. If you are not in front of the salesman when closing the deal you are not that important. Definitely not a customer-focused business. The same day I went and ordered the car from another dealership in the area and got it cheaper by $2,320.
Worth the trip
by 02/01/2021on
We went to look at a used 2020 model outback. Came away with a new 2021 outback. Chris was our sales person. He was knowledgeable, polite and patient. Both be and the manager worked with us so that in the end we bought a new car and love it.
[non-permissible content removed] with used cars
by 01/31/2021on
These guys advertise low prices then they add 900 dealer fee and 3800 dollars of options such as Nitrogen air. So 11,750 car was really 16500. They even doubled the 900$ fee. I walked out. What a waste of time.
Great Experience!
by 10/14/2020on
Loved working with Scott Mauck, my Sales Associate. He is a young man with many years of experience and knowledge. Very pleased with my beautiful new Forester!
Blatant false advertising of price
by 07/03/2020on
This dealership advertises prices that are not what they truly sell the car for. They use "false leader" pricing schemes that use fine print to note that the price is dependent upon trade and financing "supports" or some term like that. The only what you will know that is when you call or if you find the fine print on their website. They say "everyone does this" but I've not ever encountered this in 30+ years of buying pre-owned vehicles. Edmunds needs to put a stop to this practice or their site's pricing credibility, and overall site utility, who be in the toilet.
Price discrepancies
by 06/01/2020on
The list price on Edmunds here does not reflect the true price of the car. When I received a quote from dealer it was a firm $5000 more than listed on this site. Read the disclaimers on their website. I would call this a serious case of price deception. Needless to say I did not purchase here and would not recommend this dealer.